Lie about the danger, wait for the bell curve, then claim triumph

Posted on July 9, 2021 by currencylad
“I need people to be shocked,” says Gladys. Because “thousands and thousands” could die.

This entry was posted in COVID-19, Fake News, Politics of the Left. Bookmark the permalink.

5 Responses to Lie about the danger, wait for the bell curve, then claim triumph

  1. gavalanche says:
    July 9, 2021 at 2:09 pm

    thousands will die, from the vaccine

  2. Lee says:
    July 9, 2021 at 2:17 pm

    She’s starting to sound as bad a fearmonger as Queensland’s CMO, Young.

  3. Damon says:
    July 9, 2021 at 2:41 pm

    If the situation is so deadly dangerous, why is she not pushing for the use of Ivermectin as a therapeutic? If she does not, she and she alone will be responsible for any deaths.

  4. OldOzzie says:
    July 9, 2021 at 2:45 pm

    Add the Idiots from AMA

    AMA: Lockdown started too late, too light

    The Australian Medical Association has backed the move to tighten restrictions in NSW, but has cautioned the public health system runs the risk of being overwhelmed.

    AMA President Dr Omar Khorshid said restrictions needed to be tightened because of a high level of noncompliance with stay-at-home orders.

    “Its clear the lockdown started a little bit too late and the restrictions were not enough,” he told Sky News.

    “There was a sense in the community that things weren’t that bad which has led to people not following the rules.

    “Clamping down is the right move.”

    When asked about international borders opening up, Dr Khorshid said he was worried about the extent to which public hospitals will be able to cope with normal influenza and Covid coming in at the same time.

    “We will have to treat (Covid) like the flu, but it is far more dangerous than the flu,” he said.

    “RIght now our hospitals are already full and there is zero influenza going around.

    “This is one of the biggest challenges for our health system, is when borders open up and we have both influenza and flu entering.”

    AMA President Dr Omar Khorshid is obviously Thick as a Brick and unable to count

    If you look at ABC Covid Hospitalisation Site for all time/Last 14 Days there has definitely been a spike in ICU during South West expansion of cases

    Of 543 current or “active” cases across All Australia, only 92 or 17 per cent are receiving hospital care. This includes 13 patients in ICU (or 2 per cent of current cases).

    These hospitalisation figures are based on a snapshot of a point in time, rather than a cumulative count of patients hospitalised since the virus was first detected in Australia.

  5. coarguo says:
    July 9, 2021 at 3:19 pm

    Damon says:
    July 9, 2021 at 2:41 pm
    If the situation is so deadly dangerous, why is she not pushing for the use of Ivermectin as a therapeutic?

    Well that’s an easy answer: Ivermectin is cheap, as it has been around for a long time and BigPharma and its shareholders such as Bill Gates won’t be making as much from it as their untrialled, untested, unregulated but legally protected from law suits experimental drug which possibly causes blood clots. It’s also a tried and tested regulated anti-parasitical drug; and the seasonal winter common cold, which is what is going around now, is as much a parasite as any other.

    It’s why the huge numbers of deaths which were reported in India a few weeks ago have fallen off the pages on TV, radio and the press. The Indian states started handing the stuff out and viola, death toll back to normal, which in Indian terms is huge anyway, but was used for fear mongering by the stupid (read most) press, politicians and public servants.

    Don’t vote Liberal, Labor, Greens, Nationals or Mark Latham.

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.