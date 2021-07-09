Music Maestro: July 9, 2021

8 Responses to Music Maestro: July 9, 2021

  1. Spurgeon Monkfish III says:
    July 9, 2021 at 5:13 pm

    This is House Arrest

  2. covid ate my homework says:
    July 9, 2021 at 5:14 pm

    If I said the eighties produced a thousand song like this I’d be way off the mark. Nowhere near the best of TFF.

  3. Spurgeon Monkfish III says:
    July 9, 2021 at 5:20 pm

    Nowhere near the best of TFF

    I always thought this was their best song.

  4. Gavin R Putland says:
    July 9, 2021 at 5:30 pm

    Happy 142nd birthday to Ottorino Respighi.

    https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=OO7svYdQyp4

  5. covid ate my homework says:
    July 9, 2021 at 5:38 pm

    Ever kept Bad Company? Repent sinner!

    https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=KE9dzizYq5c

  6. covid ate my homework says:
    July 9, 2021 at 5:41 pm

    You want eighties….try this.

    https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=DGC2yMJ96jc

  7. covid ate my homework says:
    July 9, 2021 at 5:55 pm

    TFF at their best.

    https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=u1ZvPSpLxCg

