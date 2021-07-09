Peter Campion guest post,

The Editor The Townsville Bulletin (and others)
The Townsville Bulletin and its staff have sadly let down the people of Townsville, Queensland and Australia by refusing to connect the dots on “the Townsville experiment.”
“The Townsville experiment” took place between June 24 and July 8 after Queensland Health’s very own Delta variant super-spreader came north and had 900 close contacts.
None of the 900 died. None went to hospital. None got sick. Heck, none even tested positive. That’s the proof anyone needed the government is wrong about covid. So why not report that?
Some have argued that the contact tracing was faulty. So why bother with compulsory check-ins everywhere?
Some have argued that the QH staffer’s test was a false positive. But didn’t she infect her brother, too? And why not admit that the tests are often wrong?
What the heck have newspapers and their staff got to gain by helping the government exaggerate a health threat to their paying customers, to the detriment of their wealth and freedom?
The people that are all-in on the covid scares are of the political left. They also believe in catastrophic climate change, men can be women, and racial division via “critical race theory.”
That political divide, and the ongoing suppression of the advice of tens of thousands of medical experts around the world about effective therapeutics (particularly in India) says covid is mostly agitprop.
Journalists think they are justified in ignoring the first standard of their Code of Ethics, which says, “1. Report and interpret honestly, striving for accuracy, fairness and disclosure of all essential facts. Do not suppress relevant available facts, or give distorting emphasis. Do your utmost to give a fair opportunity for reply.”
That justification comes from the Code of Ethics’ “guidance clause,” which states, “ Only substantial advancement of the public interest or risk of substantial harm to people allows any standard to be overridden.”
However, in assuming that governments around the world (all beholden to the UN’s WHO) are right and that the public is at “risk of substantial harm” when that is clearly not the case (as demonstrated by “the Townsville experiment”) the media have breached their contract with their paying customers.
Come on, Townsville Bulletin and staff – you can do better and we expect better. Report “the Townsville experiment” properly in accordance with your first ethical standard or explain how doing so offers “risk of substantial harm.”
Liberty quote.
A government that cannot fulfill its most basic responsibilities, maintaining public order on the streets of our major cities, should surely resolve its own failings before seeking to micromanage our private affairs. Waging war against drinking in private premises, as a proxy for fighting crime in public places, captures the essence of the regressive revolution in regulation.
Asking journalists to tell the truth about viruses and medicine – you may as well plead with a hungry lion for mercy.
Sorry, I should say, it’s a great post – albeit completely Quixotic.
It’s true that the Left are mostly the ones who remain frightened of this nonsense but the Right allowed it all to happen last March. Just like the 6 January “insurrection” and George Floyd. The first instinct of those on the Right was to agree with the narrative of those on the Left. Once the facts came out the Right gradually shifted back to sense and reason but it was a million years too late.
People like notafan and co get so upset that Struth and twostix have a go at them and she says “It’s not my fault! Shutting down a country and turning us into a police state seemed like such a good idea at the time”.
Sorry. It’s never a good idea to agree with the Twitterati. And this is true even if the Twitterati are all regurgitating blatantly obvious Chinese propaganda.
At this late stage, Figures, it’s more about rubbing their selfish noses in their own befoulment.
On Twitter the other day, a Channel 9 reporter said that NSW Health confirmed to him that there has never been any outdoors virus transmission in that state on any occasion. This means there is no need for outdoor restrictions, as many of us have been saying for over a year. Media reporting of this fact has been zero.
https://twitter.com/cokeefe9/status/1411930815357865986
We had our own super, delta death bug outbreak in WA as well.
In conditions which were perfect for its spread.
The “case zero”lady attended a gym for 5 one hour sessions (all that exhaling and sweating) as well as 3 schools.
Heres the mob who decide whats a treatment option or not.
https://covid19evidence.net.au/about-the-taskforce/
Glancing through their blurb gives a small indicator of how they work in management paralysis.
National Steering CommitteeGoverned by a 100% consensus-based
decision-making process and comprising a
representative from each of the member
organisations. Approval is considered to be a formal
endorsement of the guidelines by all members.
And heres their specific stuff on Ivermectin etc treatments.
Ivermectin, doxycycline, zinc
There is currently insufficient evidence to support the safe and effective use of ivermectin, doxycycline and zinc (either separately, or in combination) for the prevention or treatment of COVID-19. More robust, well-designed clinical trials are needed before they could be considered an appropriate treatment option.
The National COVID-19 Clinical Evidence Taskforce, consisting of a large group of clinical experts, is continuously updating treatment recommendations based on the best available evidence. They have not made any recommendations for the use of ivermectin, doxycycline or zinc outside of properly conducted clinical trials with appropriate ethical approval.
Furthermore, there is insufficient data to recommend neither for nor against the use of zinc for the prevention or treatment of COVID-19.
So we will do nothing despite india carrying out a fairly large experiment to our north.
Thomas Kuhn’s 1962 monograph, The Structure of Scientific Revolutions
Kuhn’s book implied, but refused to say openly, that there is no universal truth. There are only opinions that are dominant inside specific academic guilds (establishments). These opinions change over time.
Max Planck
“Science advances one funeral at a time.”
“A new scientific truth does not triumph by convincing its opponents and making them see the light, but rather because its opponents eventually die, and a new generation grows up that is familiar with it.”
Don’t lie figures.
I never supported lockdowns.
I supported international border closures like about every single person here, and restrictions on large gatherings which iirc was over 500, when we don’t know how dangerous covid was, or very much at all, unless we lived in a small town somewhere in Queensland and knew everything about everything.
without God there is no truth, Aristotle understood that –The Prime Mover
I s everyone in Queensland aware it is a breach of Federal law Privacy Act1988 Section 94H. on CovidSafe. Everyone should read immediately. It is a criminal offense to force anyone to log in or to refuse admittance.
using official language i didn’t even support ‘stage one restrictions’ that started 23 march 2020
Because it would require being honest about the real dangers of Bat Flu. Which basically are none, unless you’re about 85 and about to cark it anyway.
The vast bulk of the braindead lamestream meeja have been whipping up fear and hysteria about the moronavirus ever since the evil dishonest incurious collectivist imbeciles first heard about it.
There are four major parties at fault for all the monstrous utterly indefensible totalitarian destructive clown world idiocy we’ve been forced to exist through for the last 16 months and counting:
Evil power drunk staggeringly incompetent politicians
Braindead wrong about everything health bureaucrats
The braindead lamestream meeja
The f*cking police
We should detest them all with a passion. If I had my way, a significant proportion would either spend the rest of their pointless existences languishing in gaol, or (for the more egregious offenders) being administered a series of lengthy public floggings prior to being hanged from the neck until dead, followed of course, by HOP Time.
I didn’t. Although I am happy to have a slowdown in migration (nothing to do with the virus of course).
QED. You accepted the principle. From that point on you were merely arguing over degree not kind. That was never an argument you were going to win because you: a) don’t understand the metrics that we used to get us in or out of lockdowns; and b) were reliant on the government to interpret these metrics correctly and consistently.
Why don’t you stop for a minute and ask yourself how you could have ever thought that?
Seriously. Just stop. Once you said “we need to shut down a, b, c parts of the country until x, y and z happen” what could have possibly made you believe that everybody else would agree with you on what z, y and z were or that those people wouldn’t also demand that we shut down d, e and f?
Incorrect.
I knew with 100 per cent certainty back all the way in January of last year that the virus was harmless.
And I said at the time, and continue to say now that the fear of contagious disease is pure poison to the mind. You can be the most wonderful, intelligent and wise person in every other aspect of life but as long as you are scared of sick people germs then you will always be manipulated to end up on the side of evil.
Can’t eat the I word or a hint of it published In Paywallian comments. Presume they are obeying orders from somewhere.
Even ffs
No Dave. That provision explicitly refers to the Federal Covidsafe app. The QR code checkins are done in Qld with the Service Qld app therefore that provision does not apply.
Dave – you have not read Privacy 1988 and its amendments correctly.
A lurker I know who is comment-shy because of their sensitive job has just text me this…
Fair questions, so I should clarify…
In effect, Queensland Health ran a large-scale experiment to determine the real-world infectivity of the Delta variant of the covid virus.
They (allegedly inadvertently) sent a Delta-infected staffer on a trip through the unprotected and largely unvaccinated public.
Their own contact tracers determined she had 900 close contacts.
None got sick.
The empirical evidence resulting from the “experiment” is that the Delta variant is not highly contagious and that covid is not very deadly.
As Spurgeon Monkfish III so eloquently put it above, “The vast bulk of the braindead lamestream meeja have been whipping up fear and hysteria about the moronavirus ever since the evil dishonest incurious collectivist imbeciles first heard about it.”
The “professional journalists” at the Townsville Bulletin and in the MSM generally are either too gutless, too scared or too complicit to perform their core duties with honour and integrity.
They make me sick.
They’re far, far worse than the SARS-Cov-2 virus.
If they were ever conscripted to the army to fight for the Australian values that allowed them to become “professional journalists” they’d probably wet themselves at the first sign of action, shot their own tent, and then get bum-rushed to the Q-store where they can do less harm to our own side…
We are going to need a Covid Nuremberg and journalists need to be put in the dock along with the other groups Spurge listed above.
“I supported international border closures like about every single person here”
I supported them well before COVID was fashionable.
Notafan, you are a straight forward liar.
You supported lock downs (but only to stage two)
Words that will be taken down in infamy.
And you had it “infamy” and others. Yes I may live in a small country town in Qld, but I didn’t need to know anything except the difference between right and wrong.
And you could only see how the government was doing very wrong if you weren’t lost to the propaganda.
Which you were, and as we see above, not only will you never admit to this, you’ll now hope you can lie your way out of it with the passage of time.
“Only substantial advancement of the public interest or risk of substantial harm to people allows any standard to be overridden.”
So who decides when journalists are entitled to lie by omission?
We’re not at war – the rhetoric of politicians notwithstanding.
Possibly the most inept and dangerous form of decision (non-decision) making formulas to blight the planet. No one becomes responsible, no one disputes a decision and the group decision becomes like a thick yellow custard of bland intellectualism and suppressed knowledge.