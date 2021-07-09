The only Afghanistan veterans whose rights he insists on

The country’s obligation to genuine Afghan allies of the ADF is real enough but I’m not subscribing to the Alan Jones solution just yet. The broadcaster has this week demanded that asylum claimants be popped on a plane and evacuated to Dubai forthwith. That wouldn’t be prudent.
This is another Morrison government and ADF debacle not because wheels are turning slowly but because protocols were not drawn up months – if not, years – ago for precisely this situation. If as much manpower and intelligence resources had been used to maintain a Schindler’s list of good-to-go interpreters as has been expended on framing Australian war veterans, Mr Howard wouldn’t be alluding to Vietnam. It’s a pity, even so, that he didn’t see the parallels when the Brereton-ists began spitting on servicemen. The latter returned, after all, from a war to which he sent them and which was always going to end suddenly.
In my opinion they should all be evacuated immediately. We’ve lost enough of our values as a society and at the very least ought try and hang on to the trait of loyalty.
We have no obligation to those who worked as translators. They were paid weren’t they? Australians should never have been there in the first place; it is no-win land. The locals have an obligation to fight the terrorists themselves. Let’s import more muslims so they can produce more “radical” children, what a good idea. They could always go and live in other muslim countries can’t they? Oh, that’s right, they are guano-holes without all the freebies they want while hanging onto their stone age ideas.
As some of the Afghan “witnesses” against our soldiers have demonstrated, it’s a better policy to ensure they really are who they say they are.
We have a moral obligation to put John Howard on trial for starting this war in the first place … and the Iraq war, started over dishonest fake intelligence.
If it turns out that this scenario (i.e. a sudden or rapid US withdrawal and how we would evacuate vulnerable Afghans, and their immediate families, who had assisted us) has not been extensively planned for/wargamed in Canberra then that is a disgraceful failure of common sense and foresight.
John Howard should stop his elder statesman posturing and take up a hobby or two in retirement and donate his tax payer funded ex-PM gratuities to a soldiers’ charity.
Surely this was documented at the time of signing up the interpreters, or did we not foresee a possible (if not likely) failure / exit scenario?
Who are your overseas Aussies? Have they risked their lives and the lives of their families answering Australia’s call for help on the ground in a war zone? Are they likely to be betrayed by some goatherder looking to impress the Taliban, hauled out of their beds, dragged to the town square, the women and girls roped (as Allah wills), and then the lot of them machine-gunned down and left for the buzzards as a lesson?
Totally agree and at the time there was very little appetite amongst Aussies to get involved…until a bunch of welfare recipients got blown to bits in Bali. Kind of lucky for little johnny that was.