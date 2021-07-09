The vaccines don’t really work – Scott Morrison, pictured today

Liberty Quote
Give a man a fish, he’ll eat for a day. Teach him to take fish from others, …— EconLog commenter Dave Smith
why does he still wear mask? — should you be protected when you get vaccine?
Bugs Bunny — What A Maroon!
https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=_NYFq7ZJg4c
He’s a goofy looking [email protected]
He’s Australia’s Joe Biden!
covid ate my homework says:
July 9, 2021 at 5:32 pm
+++1000
He just passed the buck onto the premiers got the feeling he wanted to be removed from the whole show. How the fuk do you support Glad Bags decision to decimate the number one State in Australia is beyond me while businesses and lives are destroyed. And they can’t see this?
A journo who asked Morrison about (Pfizer) vaccines for under 40s was told that group is not a priority.
Over 60s were, yet again, exhorted to get “their” (AZ) “jab”.
So right in the Pfizer sweet spot, we have the 40-59 cohort – which, by a complete coincidence, includes all of our political leaders and all but a tiny handful of their bureaucratic courtiers.
FTR, Morrison received his second Pfizer shot on 14 March.
Quote: “Dr Neil Orr’s study, published in 1981 in the Annals of the Royal College of Surgeons of England.
Dr. Orr was a surgeon in the Severalls Surgical Unit in Colchester. And for six months, from March through August 1980, the surgeons and staff in that unit decided to see what would happen if they did not wear masks during surgeries. They wore no masks for six months, and compared the rate of surgical wound infections from March through August 1980 with the rate of wound infections from March through August of the previous four years. And they discovered, to their amazement, that when nobody wore masks during surgeries, the rate of wound infections was less than half what it was when everyone wore masks.”
Not just to get it but to rush for the second:
I wonder how many extra people this will kill.
Squirrel, can you confirm the vaccine death toll for 2021 is four – yes?
But did he really?
Or was it saline solution, just for the cameras?
Who could tell with our enlightened, trustworthy leaders?
FTR, Morrison received his second Pfizer shot on 14 March
So C.L. you can unequivocally confirm that slofukker got the frankenjab?
He’s simply pathetic.
Everyone in this debacle has fu….ed up big time.
Everywhere you look, federal, state, health ministers, health officers, msm
lying, concealing, day after day after day.
We don’t have a health crisis, but a manufactured crisis, and the whole focus is now on what can I do to save my ass. And pretend I’m saving yours.
“FTR, Morrison received his second Pfizer shot on 14 March.” Not sure of what FTR means, I have some ideas but too rude to mention. Please enlighten me. OMG did I just say ‘enlighten’? The culture people will be on to me…. fear, fear… not.
Paradox: SloMo is a christian so he wouldn’t lie would he? SloMo is a politician so he must lie, mustn’t he?
If you are willing to bet SloMo got the jab I’m willing to take the other side, say $20. If yes he did, then we won’t have to worry about his defined parliamentary pension as he will be a heavenly body within 2 years. If no then he’s a liar and we will have to worry about his defined parliamentary pension unless of course he gets the alleged Moron-a-virus.
“For The Record” is my guess.
Pfitzer, Health bureaucracy and Morro did a deal. It has all fallen apart because the virus didn’t play turkey.