Whispered warnings

Let me start with this from the US where the above diagram is found: 6,985 Dead from COVID Vaccine Across the US and 411,911 Adverse Reactions Reported – Now a Top 50 Cause of Death in the Country.

The number of deaths linked to vaccines this year has absolutely skyrocketed. According to the CDC’s own data, in 2021 in the first 3 months, the VAERS website recorded over 1,750 deaths due to vaccines in the US.

As it turns out, the major reason to buy the papers nowadays or to watch the news, specially the ABC, is to find out what the priority list of lies has become. So, for example, this: British health chiefs quietly sneak out warning that Pfizer and Moderna’s vaccines may cause heart damage in ‘extremely rare’ cases. The only rarity here is that there has even been a warning given.

British health chiefs have quietly released a warning that Pfizer and Moderna‘s Covid vaccines may cause heart damage, MailOnline can reveal. Fears about the mRNA jabs’ links to myocarditis have grown in recent weeks, following a string of cases in young adults and children in Israel and the US. Now the UK’s drug watchdog has updated its safety information to accept that the condition is a possible side effect of both vaccines, without a formal announcement.

Then there’s this, and as you read bear in mind that becoming seriously ill is different from actually dying. From Children face just a one in 500,000 risk of dying from Covid, studies show amid growing row over whether youngsters should be given vaccines.

Children face an ‘extremely low’ one in 500,000 risk of dying from the coronavirus, researchers have found. In England, just 25 under-18s have died from Covid, which equates to around two in a million, experts said. Young people with pre-existing medical conditions, like heart disease and cancer, and severe disability, which can include cerebral palsy and autism, have a higher chance of becoming seriously ill from the virus.

Obviously the answer is to lock down our cities, as reported here: Two weeks into lockdown, Sydney has its worst day for virus cases this year.