Whispered warnings

Posted on July 9, 2021 by Steve Kates

Let me start with this from the US where the above diagram is found: 6,985 Dead from COVID Vaccine Across the US and 411,911 Adverse Reactions Reported – Now a Top 50 Cause of Death in the Country.

The number of deaths linked to vaccines this year has absolutely skyrocketed. According to the CDC’s own data, in 2021 in the first 3 months, the VAERS website recorded over 1,750 deaths due to vaccines in the US.

As it turns out, the major reason to buy the papers nowadays or to watch the news, specially the ABC, is to find out what the priority list of lies has become. So, for example, this: British health chiefs quietly sneak out warning that Pfizer and Moderna’s vaccines may cause heart damage in ‘extremely rare’ cases. The only rarity here is that there has even been a warning given.

British health chiefs have quietly released a warning that Pfizer and Moderna‘s Covid vaccines may cause heart damage, MailOnline can reveal.

Fears about the mRNA jabs’ links to myocarditis have grown in recent weeks, following a string of cases in young adults and children in Israel and the US.

Now the UK’s drug watchdog has updated its safety information to accept that the condition is a possible side effect of both vaccines, without a formal announcement.

Then there’s this, and as you read bear in mind that becoming seriously ill is different from actually dying. From Children face just a one in 500,000 risk of dying from Covid, studies show amid growing row over whether youngsters should be given vaccines.

Children face an ‘extremely low’ one in 500,000 risk of dying from the coronavirus, researchers have found.

In England, just 25 under-18s have died from Covid, which equates to around two in a million, experts said.

Young people with pre-existing medical conditions, like heart disease and cancer, and severe disability, which can include cerebral palsy and autism, have a higher chance of becoming seriously ill from the virus.

Obviously the answer is to lock down our cities, as reported here: Two weeks into lockdown, Sydney has its worst day for virus cases this year.

7 Responses to Whispered warnings

  1. covid ate my homework says:
    July 9, 2021 at 5:31 pm

    Say it isn’t so.

  2. Ian of Brisbane says:
    July 9, 2021 at 5:49 pm

    All together now to the tune of She”ll be coming around the Mountain “

    You can stick you poison vx up you a##e

  3. Roger W says:
    July 9, 2021 at 6:40 pm

    Just wait for the class actions…
    Oh, yes, I forgot the legal exemptions if something like Ivermectin didn’t exist..
    Oh, wait, it does…

  4. gary says:
    July 9, 2021 at 6:48 pm

    According to this graphic from the US CDC, the 1918 flu virus circulated until 1957 when it was replaced by the Asian flu Pandemic. The Asian flu persisted until 1967 when it was replaced by the Hong Kong flu pandemic.

    In 2009 a flu pandemic occurred based on viruses related to the 1918 flu virus.

    If the Spanish flu is a precedent, Covid will be around for a long time and we will just have to accept that fact. Locking down every time local transmission occurs is not practical or affordable.

  5. Captain Katzenjammer says:
    July 9, 2021 at 6:59 pm

    Lefties will soon come out with this excuse – it’s due to Trump’s driving the urgent development of vaccines. Somehow it has be due to something Trump.

  6. Chromebumper says:
    July 9, 2021 at 7:09 pm

    Even the Gateway Pundit post, after the utterly misleading headline which is repeated here, notes that the system from which that number of deaths is derived, is one which involves self reporting from any member of the public.

    At the time of a higher politicised reaction to a pandemic, where anti vaxers have a great new target, of course those figures are not to be taken at face value.

    This was discussed in an article at Science magazine in May 2021:

    One of VAERS’s strengths—its openness—is also a potential weakness in the politicized COVID-19 era. Anyone who receives a vaccine authorized in the United States can report an adverse event to VAERS, as can doctors, family members, and others. That openness ensures VAERS receives plentiful reports—228,000 for COVID-19 vaccines alone since December 2020, more than four times the number received in all of last year for all vaccines.

    Some worry this might make it easy to post false reports. But CDC removes data that are clearly fake, such as a recent report purportedly filed by Brazilian President Jair Bolsonaro about an adverse event in a beach volleyball superstar. And deliberate, false reporting to VAERS, which is a federal criminal offense, appears to be rare. “We don’t have evidence that there is widespread fraud or gaming of the system,” says Tom Shimabukuro, deputy director of CDC’s Immunization Safety Office, which oversees VAERS. “We have to balance keeping VAERS an open system and getting as much information as we can on vaccine safety against potential data quality problems.”

    But even honest reports can be used to spook the public. The reports themselves are not vetted, and, as CDC states in a prominent disclaimer, they “may include incomplete, inaccurate, coincidental and unverified information.”

    People may misinterpret VAERS, which is easily searchable, as a catalog of actual side effects, rather than possible or suspected ones. And it’s easy to pull data out of context. “For those who are out to scare, there’s a lot of material there,” says Heidi Larson, director of the Vaccine Confidence Project at the London School of Hygiene & Tropical Medicine.

    Take Carlson’s fearful numbers. The Fox News host did not mention the reports are not vetted, nor that among the approximately 4000 deaths after COVID-19 vaccination reported to VAERS at the time of his broadcast, nearly 80% were in people 60 and older, whose mortality from all causes is substantially higher than in younger people. “A review of available clinical information, including death certificates, autopsy, and medical records has not established a causal link to COVID-19 vaccines,” as CDC puts it on its website.

    To counter misinterpretation of its data, the VAERS website prominently notes the reports do not imply causality and that any event could have happened by coincidence. The number of deaths reported after a COVID-19 vaccination as of 24 May—4863—represents just 0.0017% of more than 285 million doses of vaccine given, the agency notes in a continuously updated statement.

    But experts who track vaccine misinformation worry the imprimatur of VAERS gives misleading claims a sheen of credibility. “At the moment when we need to persuade people, there is something so incredibly compelling about a database that’s tracking what are designated as ‘adverse events,’” Carusone says. “That Tucker segment has created this catalyst for all sorts of analysis of the database,” including false claims that the vaccines kill babies and that CDC is hiding VAERS reports.

    I would have thought that Mr Kates real concern might be someone like Tucker Carlson, a broadcaster with an older audience, should fling around numbers without crucial context like this.

  7. Figures says:
    July 9, 2021 at 7:29 pm

    Chrome bumper, if the VAERS system is so bad, why haven’t governments spent a red cent to fix it?

    I’ll give you a clue – it’s because they know they won’t like the answer.

    Now, you vile hypocrite, how many vaccine injuries do you think there would be if the standard of proof for vaccine injury was every bit as lax as the standard of proof for virus injuries?

