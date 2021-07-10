Covid conscientious objector

Given that I am still a citizen, I suppose they would have to let me in, if I were even interested in showing up: Trudeau says Canada will not welcome unvaccinated tourists into the country. Of course, Canadians make fun of us as well. From Canada, although I do see their point. Be Like Australia They Said. Where you find this:

I keep thinking that if we are going to have some kind of social madness, better this than World War I. Even so, we should honour our conscientious objectors, which we will really only do, if we ever do, when this war is finally over, which is when, exactly? And the question remains whether any of us will even be allowed to be conscientious objectors or will we all eventually be roped in, ie conscripted.