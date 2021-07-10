Covid conscientious objector

Given that I am still a citizen, I suppose they would have to let me in, if I were even interested in showing up: Trudeau says Canada will not welcome unvaccinated tourists into the country. Of course, Canadians make fun of us as well. From Canada, although I do see their point. Be Like Australia They Said. Where you find this:
I keep thinking that if we are going to have some kind of social madness, better this than World War I. Even so, we should honour our conscientious objectors, which we will really only do, if we ever do, when this war is finally over, which is when, exactly? And the question remains whether any of us will even be allowed to be conscientious objectors or will we all eventually be roped in, ie conscripted.
I tend to think that in five years time there could be a bunch of annoying women sitting around on The Drum having a serious panel discussion (or “conversation that we need to have”) about how “we” were rushed into COVID vaccination, and what do we do about the consequences that are rippling through society (with particular emphasis on wimyn and minorities) , and how it is of course all Scott Morrison’s fault that the vaccine was so rushed.
Of course all this nonsense is facilitated by “funny money” which removes the need for any fiscal responsibility whatsoever.
Temporarily.
I have too many questions and insufficient answers.
Q. If Covid-19 was a prematurely released CCP bioweapon, then why wasn’t it publically identified as such as soon as it was known?
Q. Is the reason why its origins were kept quiet because it would have sparked a war with China?
Q. Is the reason why its origins were kept quiet because many Western politicians, media, academics et al, are in bed with and receiving money from the CCP?
Q. If the reason for Ivermectin & Hydroxychloroquine+Zinc being banned for use was a political one (because Trump promoted it), why haven’t the powers that be across the Western world now embraced it given that Trump is out of office?
Q. Why is there so much coercion and compulsion from Government regarding these vaccines?
Q. If this virus is as virulent as health authorities and government have been stating all along, then why aren’t they using everything in their medical toolkit to fight it, why only vaccines?
I have a vaccination certificate in my passport, and have absolutely no objection to my parents taking reasonable precautions against childhood diseases; however, as an adult, I think this is my responsibility. I object to being forced to take any medication to live, or move around in, my own country.
@ A Lurker-
With apologies to Ike:
Always Beware the Medical Industrial Complex.
“…In the councils of government, we must guard against the acquisition of unwarranted influence, whether sought or unsought, by the [medical] industrial complex. The potential for the disastrous rise of misplaced power exists and will persist.
We must never let the weight of this combination endanger our liberties or democratic processes. We should take nothing for granted. Only an alert and knowledgeable citizenry can compel the proper meshing of the huge industrial and [medical] machinery of [public and personal health] with our peaceful methods and goals, so that security and liberty may prosper together.”
(Original text: https://avalon.law.yale.edu/20th_century/eisenhower001.asp)
A WuFlu vaccine version of this is just waiting to be made –
https://en.wikipedia.org/wiki/You_Can%27t_See_%27round_Corners
Delta is coming to judge the vaccinated and the unvaccinated and will not be taking conscientiousness into account.
https://www.fromrome.info/2021/06/18/br-bugnolo-when-the-flu-season-comes-the-chaos-will-begin-prepare-yourselves-now/
https://www.redpowermagazine.com/forums/topic/141577-fiscal-cliff/
Fear is an emotion.
Those who lurch from emotion to emotion with little pause for conscious thought (EQ) are bound to repeat their mistakes.
Is it the “caring” nature of Biological Science in medicine that attracts females?
How many crimes have been committed when they were “only doing it for their own good”?
Look at Young’s contradictory announcements at the same Presser.
“Q. If this virus is as virulent as health authorities and government have been stating all along, then why aren’t they using everything in their medical toolkit to fight it, why only vaccines?”
Of your questions, Lurker, this is the one that really counts. If we had an honest media its the one they would pose.
What have they done overseas?
What does the WHO recommend?
Didn’t Trump threaten to defund the WHO over COVID?
Soft controls are all that ‘Elf tards have in their weaponry – and Joe Public pays the price.
Even Plod patrolling on horseback with dogs is a soft control by an Authoritarian numpty.
“The beast is in hiding and the beast never sleeps” – Xi.
A Lurker says: at 6:27 pm
I would add the following question to the top of the list:
Need to block alternate therapies to make way for the vaccine.
Trump mentioned HCQ, ergo that one’s out.
A few deaths due to lack of providing treatment drugs helps the ‘scary Covid’ cause.
From Adelaide Freedom Rally website, big questions over post jab magnetism. Worth a post, not just a reference in a comment.
https://adelaidefreedomrally.com/news/post-jab-magnetism/
The reason for the fuss is that the Government(s) have made a huge fuss over a pothole, and cannot back down without losing face.
Unfortunately I’m at the point of “So what?”
What is Cory Bernardi going to do?
What is Steve Kates going to do?
What can anyone do any more?
In the face of overwhelming apathy of the general public and cardboard cut-out politicians from the uniparty I am going to play for time and hold out as long as I can. I just hope my reasons last long enough and hope that we might turn the corner on alternative treatments so this whole sorry episode can be memory holed. There doesn’t appear to be anywhere on this planet that is safe from the madness.