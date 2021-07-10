Open Forum: July 10, 2021

Posted on July 10, 2021
  3. rickw says:
    July 10, 2021 at 12:02 am

    Fark!!!!!

  4. C.L. says:
    July 10, 2021 at 12:04 am

    NSW Police have heard about this thread.

  5. rickw says:
    July 10, 2021 at 12:04 am

    You suck NKP!

  6. mh says:
    July 10, 2021 at 12:28 am

    LOCKDOWN FEARS

    State braces for a long dark Covid winter
    NSW cabinet ministers have begun preparing for a prolonged lockdown across Greater Sydney, amid growing concerns the current Covid-19 outbreak may need firmer measures.
    1 HOUR AGO By YONI BASHAN

    You will just have to ignore these fvckers now.
    Get out there and disobey because the elimination strategy is total madness which will lead to widespread poverty for years to come.

  7. Dave in Marybrook says:
    July 10, 2021 at 12:28 am

    Dammit-
    Got so much to tell youse guys

  8. Dave in Marybrook says:
    July 10, 2021 at 12:29 am

    Tired, pissed and cold though

  9. egg_ says:
    July 10, 2021 at 12:32 am

    Get out there and disobey because the elimination strategy is total madness which will lead to widespread poverty for years to come.

    m0ntifa’s “cheerful squalor”.
    Only a gold plated useful idiot would fall for that crap.

  10. Knuckle Dragger says:
    July 10, 2021 at 12:46 am

    Watching golf on the teev. The Scottish Open, in Aberdeen.

    Horrible stuff. Looks like about one degree. A links setup, with plenty of fescue.

    The entire joint (Aberdeen, with an option for all of Scotland) needs to be 35 degrees warmer for a few years, and then have a bushfire run through it.

  11. miltonf says:
    July 10, 2021 at 12:47 am

    Gladishocklian has gone full stasi. Why the sudden about face? Worst government ever in NSW. Makes you long for Wran and Askin.

  12. FlyingPigs says:
    July 10, 2021 at 12:56 am

    Arky says:
    July 10, 2021 at 12:41 am
    The thing that is obvious to me, although I think we are a year or two away from it being obvious to everyone and everyone saying “You didn’t predict anything, everyone knows that’s obvious” is that at some point the people who ten years ago said China was opening up and moving toward being more like us, who today say that China isn’t a threat to us (a statement that contains the presumption that the threat status of China is a question- already a move in position) will have to admit that China is the big threat, and that by following advice from people like them over the years we have left ourselves horribly vulnerable.

    but everyone loves chyna

  13. FlyingPigs says:
    July 10, 2021 at 12:59 am

    Knuckle Dragger says:
    July 10, 2021 at 12:46 am
    Watching golf on the teev. The Scottish Open, in Aberdeen.

    Horrible stuff. Looks like about one degree. A links setup, with plenty of fescue.

    I am so glad that we in Australia will stop the monster global warming that will impact Aberdeen.

  14. Spurgeon Monkfish III says:
    July 10, 2021 at 1:00 am

    All gone. I’ve enjoyed this in my lifetoime – a goil, a wallee, a convertible – late at noight … 😺

  15. FlyingPigs says:
    July 10, 2021 at 1:04 am

    If the ATO was not such a corrupt organization they would eliminate the Non-Profit category.

  16. Rossini says:
    July 10, 2021 at 1:07 am

    Anyone listen to Megan Kelly podcasts?

  17. FlyingPigs says:
    July 10, 2021 at 1:11 am

    Mark A

    from yesterday

    48/2(9+3)=?

    = 288

  18. Mark A says:
    July 10, 2021 at 1:17 am

    Lame pics.

  19. Mark A says:
    July 10, 2021 at 1:18 am

    FlyingPigs says:
    July 10, 2021 at 1:11 am
    Yes correct. wd

  20. Tony Rooney says:
    July 10, 2021 at 1:29 am

    Prediction

    I give it 48 hours tops before Chromebumber coughs up the term ‘Glibertarian’ into one of his posts.

    He can’t help himself.

    Colour me Nostradamus…

  22. Rex Anger says:
    July 10, 2021 at 3:20 am

    I give it 48 hours tops before Chromebumber coughs up the term ‘Glibertarian’ into one of his posts.

    He can’t help himself.

    Colour me Nostradamus…

    No way it’s Collaborator Bob!

    The self-discipline displayed would be impossible.

    And I can’t ever recall Bob ever using “You Lot.”

    Still… 🤔

  23. jupes says:
    July 10, 2021 at 3:55 am

    Gladishocklian has gone full stasi. Why the sudden about face? Worst government ever in NSW. Makes you long for Wran and Askin.

    No no. Gladys is the gold standard. So much better than the other premiers.

  24. jupes says:
    July 10, 2021 at 3:55 am

    Tom, over to you:

