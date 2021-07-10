Presumed Dead

55,000 likes. https://t.co/2h54rXRWay
— Paul Joseph Watson (@PrisonPlanet) July 9, 2021
55,000 likes. https://t.co/2h54rXRWay
— Paul Joseph Watson (@PrisonPlanet) July 9, 2021
This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.
If Australia’s security services are not closely monitoring the activities of denialist activists then they are failing in their responsibilities.
So he is mathematically minded perhaps but semi literate?
I truly do not know what that is supposed to mean, the new dialect is leaving me behind in a world where comprehensible dialogue was a fundamental goal and expectation.
Was in a zoom meeting during the week (Vic public service) and of the five people who made a point of putting up their “pronouns” three were very attractive, completely feminine women (who were all she/her). It’s almost as if there’s a kind of inverted vanity at work, when it’s precisely the women who know no-one could be in doubt about them, who are most willing to indulge in this charade. The plain, hardfaced women who are self-conscious about their lack of looks and femininity are more reluctant to spotlight what for them must be a sore point.
Well, I identify as “please fuck me” and will be offended if anyone refuses to address me accordingly
Why did this idiot think his (?) co worker actually cared?
LMAO imagine having to deal with people ‘putting up’ their ‘pronouns’ before every meeting. Only in the public service I suppose…
In my work place it would be ‘so you can’t count I guess accounts are out for you then?’
What does non binary mean?
“I truly do not know what that is supposed to mean, the new dialect is leaving me behind…”
You aren’t supposed to know what it means, but you are supposed to think that the object that said it is really clever, because they obviously know, and are thus like totally smart (n’stuff).
Because HR probably have a policy compulsorily requiring the co-worker to demonstratively care about, no, to celebrate, the other’s peculiarities, even if they have no other work place related interactions. Gone are the days of “you stay on your side of the building, I will stay on mine and we each mind our own business should we pass in the tea room.”
So (insert favouriate pronoun, eg Your Grace) has died? Was it written up as a Wuhan Flu death?
I trust you told the assembled whatevers your pronoun and preferred address is “Your Highness”?
Four year olds throw tantrums and hold their breath in fury too.
Waahhh!
Because HR probably have a policy compulsorily requiring the co-worker to demonstratively care about, no, to celebrate, the other’s peculiarities…
Precisely; note the number of commenters saying “you should report him to HR”.
It’s well and truly penetrated into the private sector. Deal with any large organisation who have drunk the “woke” Koolaid and this is perverse. My first thought is they have done this because some of their large clients will include public service departments, but spend anytime with the work level individuals and you’ll find they are fully invested.
The most cringe worthy experience I had was in one on one pre-scoping discussion held online with one one of our engineering consultancies, for a relatively small job and the 30 something pronoun holder opened the meeting with a “welcome to country”. All I could do was bite my lip ad pray for our future.
This is so nonsense…
Swami Chris
I think “Confirmed Unhinged Hysteric” might be a better description than “Presumed Dead”
Are all these people hermaphrodites? Perhaps there’s something in the water.
The Joy of intersectionality, victim Olympics. Being non-binary is the old edge these privileged little skanks can use.
I bet he made it up.
More like a colleague confronted with that would mumble and say ok, bit embarrassed and get on with their work.
i legit can’t breathe
= I legitimately can’t breathe.
Astounding.
I’d comment if I knew what non-binary meant.
If I did know, I’d then have to summon up some care factor.
Therefor, the nett result is, dear Cats, consider this a non-comment.
i legit can’t breathe
But that’s only half the story, there must be a downside.
Primer, for some reason your comments always get blocked.
Maybe Catallaxy’s filter doesn’t like your email address.
Bitless, perhaps?
They’re worse than vegans.
Listen idiots – no-one gives a fuck.
If anybody is in any doubt about “putting up” their personal pronoun, I would be more than happy to offer my suggestion of precisely where they can “put it up” – but I doubt the my advice would put a smile on their Leftard dial, and some may find it anatomically improbable.
If all 89 alleged Leftard “genders” are properly represented and appropriately pro-nouned at such a meeting, is there any time left at the conclusion of the politically correct SJW pronoun “put-ups”, to conduct the actual meeting that everybody convened for in the first place – or by that time, has everybody forgotten the proposed topic which was scheduled to be under discussion an hour earlier?
If this is how business is conducted by the Maladministrations of our idiot Leftard Misgovernments these days, then it is no wonder we are in such a mess of Socialist incompetence, corruption and stupidity.
Does that mean I would have to call him either Paul or Joseph? Surely Paul Joseph is binary, a bit like Peggy Sue. Sort of stuck together.
It’s getting to the point where they’re going to have to invent a degree in illiteracy to help us understand what the severely educated and their zombie spawn are saying.
Claims to be “shi’i muslim” in her bio.
Kind of like this.
Wait til they get to past participles.