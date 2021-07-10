Presumed Dead

Posted on July 10, 2021 by currencylad

This entry was posted in Cultural Issues, Fake News. Bookmark the permalink.

32 Responses to Presumed Dead

  1. Mick Gold Coast QLD says:
    July 10, 2021 at 10:07 am

    “came out as non-binary” followed by 9 year old child talk

    So he is mathematically minded perhaps but semi literate?

    I truly do not know what that is supposed to mean, the new dialect is leaving me behind in a world where comprehensible dialogue was a fundamental goal and expectation.

  2. cuckoo says:
    July 10, 2021 at 10:11 am

    Was in a zoom meeting during the week (Vic public service) and of the five people who made a point of putting up their “pronouns” three were very attractive, completely feminine women (who were all she/her). It’s almost as if there’s a kind of inverted vanity at work, when it’s precisely the women who know no-one could be in doubt about them, who are most willing to indulge in this charade. The plain, hardfaced women who are self-conscious about their lack of looks and femininity are more reluctant to spotlight what for them must be a sore point.

  3. Boxcar says:
    July 10, 2021 at 10:20 am

    Well, I identify as “please fuck me” and will be offended if anyone refuses to address me accordingly

  4. Jock says:
    July 10, 2021 at 10:21 am

    Why did this idiot think his (?) co worker actually cared?

  5. mundi says:
    July 10, 2021 at 10:21 am

    LMAO imagine having to deal with people ‘putting up’ their ‘pronouns’ before every meeting. Only in the public service I suppose…

  6. Dan4eva says:
    July 10, 2021 at 10:30 am

    In my work place it would be ‘so you can’t count I guess accounts are out for you then?’

  7. Snotball says:
    July 10, 2021 at 10:45 am

    What does non binary mean?

  8. PB says:
    July 10, 2021 at 10:49 am

    “I truly do not know what that is supposed to mean, the new dialect is leaving me behind…”

    You aren’t supposed to know what it means, but you are supposed to think that the object that said it is really clever, because they obviously know, and are thus like totally smart (n’stuff).

  9. mh says:
    July 10, 2021 at 10:49 am

    Rob Horsfield
    @MarkyMarcuse
    ·
    12h
    Replying to
    @hannarcho
    I hope it works out for you. Union advice is a priority. If you feel like you can raise it with management or HR. Paper trails are key.

  10. Nighthawk the Elder says:
    July 10, 2021 at 10:52 am

    Jock says:
    July 10, 2021 at 10:21 am
    Why did this idiot think his (?) co worker actually cared?

    Because HR probably have a policy compulsorily requiring the co-worker to demonstratively care about, no, to celebrate, the other’s peculiarities, even if they have no other work place related interactions. Gone are the days of “you stay on your side of the building, I will stay on mine and we each mind our own business should we pass in the tea room.”

  11. coarguo says:
    July 10, 2021 at 10:52 am

    i legit can’t breathe

    So (insert favouriate pronoun, eg Your Grace) has died? Was it written up as a Wuhan Flu death?

  12. coarguo says:
    July 10, 2021 at 10:54 am

    cuckoo says:
    July 10, 2021 at 10:11 am

    I trust you told the assembled whatevers your pronoun and preferred address is “Your Highness”?

  13. Bruce of Newcastle says:
    July 10, 2021 at 10:56 am

    Four year olds throw tantrums and hold their breath in fury too.
    Waahhh!

  14. Roger says:
    July 10, 2021 at 10:59 am

    Because HR probably have a policy compulsorily requiring the co-worker to demonstratively care about, no, to celebrate, the other’s peculiarities…

    Precisely; note the number of commenters saying “you should report him to HR”.

  15. Nighthawk the Elder says:
    July 10, 2021 at 11:04 am

    mundi says:
    July 10, 2021 at 10:21 am
    LMAO imagine having to deal with people ‘putting up’ their ‘pronouns’ before every meeting. Only in the public service I suppose…

    It’s well and truly penetrated into the private sector. Deal with any large organisation who have drunk the “woke” Koolaid and this is perverse. My first thought is they have done this because some of their large clients will include public service departments, but spend anytime with the work level individuals and you’ll find they are fully invested.

    The most cringe worthy experience I had was in one on one pre-scoping discussion held online with one one of our engineering consultancies, for a relatively small job and the 30 something pronoun holder opened the meeting with a “welcome to country”. All I could do was bite my lip ad pray for our future.

  16. Chris M says:
    July 10, 2021 at 11:12 am

    This is so nonsense…

    Swami Chris

  17. ACTOldFart says:
    July 10, 2021 at 11:18 am

    I think “Confirmed Unhinged Hysteric” might be a better description than “Presumed Dead”

  18. RobK says:
    July 10, 2021 at 11:23 am

    Are all these people hermaphrodites? Perhaps there’s something in the water.

  19. Strayan Drongo says:
    July 10, 2021 at 11:23 am

    The Joy of intersectionality, victim Olympics. Being non-binary is the old edge these privileged little skanks can use.

  20. candy says:
    July 10, 2021 at 11:30 am

    I bet he made it up.

    More like a colleague confronted with that would mumble and say ok, bit embarrassed and get on with their work.

  21. RobK says:
    July 10, 2021 at 11:32 am

    i legit can’t breathe
    = I legitimately can’t breathe.

    Astounding.

  22. Cynic of A says:
    July 10, 2021 at 11:35 am

    I’d comment if I knew what non-binary meant.
    If I did know, I’d then have to summon up some care factor.
    Therefor, the nett result is, dear Cats, consider this a non-comment.

  23. Primer says:
    July 10, 2021 at 11:42 am

    i legit can’t breathe
    But that’s only half the story, there must be a downside.

  24. C.L. says:
    July 10, 2021 at 12:12 pm

    Primer, for some reason your comments always get blocked.
    Maybe Catallaxy’s filter doesn’t like your email address.

  25. Leo G says:
    July 10, 2021 at 12:22 pm

    I’d comment if I knew what non-binary meant.

    Bitless, perhaps?

  26. duncanm says:
    July 10, 2021 at 12:25 pm

    They’re worse than vegans.

    Listen idiots – no-one gives a fuck.

  27. Up The Workers! says:
    July 10, 2021 at 12:25 pm

    If anybody is in any doubt about “putting up” their personal pronoun, I would be more than happy to offer my suggestion of precisely where they can “put it up” – but I doubt the my advice would put a smile on their Leftard dial, and some may find it anatomically improbable.

    If all 89 alleged Leftard “genders” are properly represented and appropriately pro-nouned at such a meeting, is there any time left at the conclusion of the politically correct SJW pronoun “put-ups”, to conduct the actual meeting that everybody convened for in the first place – or by that time, has everybody forgotten the proposed topic which was scheduled to be under discussion an hour earlier?

    If this is how business is conducted by the Maladministrations of our idiot Leftard Misgovernments these days, then it is no wonder we are in such a mess of Socialist incompetence, corruption and stupidity.

  28. mem says:
    July 10, 2021 at 12:27 pm

    Does that mean I would have to call him either Paul or Joseph? Surely Paul Joseph is binary, a bit like Peggy Sue. Sort of stuck together.

  29. max says:
    July 10, 2021 at 12:43 pm

    Gary North:
    When a society defines a family as a married couple, the following does not happen. When it defines a family as an unmarried mother, children, and a welfare check, this is the result.

    Voltaire’s Bastards: The Dictatorship of Reason in the West

    Western civilization cripplingly enslaved to crude notions of rationality and expertise.

    All these problems, John Ralston Saul argues, are largely the result of our blind faith in the value of reason. Over the past 400 years, our “rational elites” have turned the modern West into a vast, incomprehensible, directionless machine, run by process-minded experts—“Voltaire’s bastards”—whose cult of scientific management is empty of both sense and morality. Whether in politics, art, business, the military, entertain­ment, science, finance, academia or journalism, these experts share the same outlook and methods. The result, Saul maintains, is a civilization of immense technological power whose ordinary citizens are increasingly excluded from the decision-making process.

  30. Tom says:
    July 10, 2021 at 12:45 pm

    It’s getting to the point where they’re going to have to invent a degree in illiteracy to help us understand what the severely educated and their zombie spawn are saying.

  31. 2dogs says:
    July 10, 2021 at 12:48 pm

    Claims to be “shi’i muslim” in her bio.

    Kind of like this.

  32. dopey says:
    July 10, 2021 at 12:56 pm

    Wait til they get to past participles.

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.