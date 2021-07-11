Australian Heroine

I love this lady. Hadn’t heard her story before. More guts and principle than the Liberal Party:

I'm going to fight for my home. It's all I've got and all I want, and I'm happy here. I won't be kicked around. They think because I'm elderly and frail that I will give in to them. I'm not stubborn, all I want is peace and a chance to tend my little garden." – Miss Campigli



The ABC errs in saying she defied the local council. The local council defied her.