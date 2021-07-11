Australian Heroine

I love this lady. Hadn’t heard her story before. More guts and principle than the Liberal Party:
I’m going to fight for my home. It’s all I’ve got and all I want, and I’m happy here. I won’t be kicked around. They think because I’m elderly and frail that I will give in to them. I’m not stubborn, all I want is peace and a chance to tend my little garden.”
The ABC errs in saying she defied the local council. The local council defied her.
The ABC signals one of its obsessions in a large font subheading by adding an inconsequential event of her long life that plays no part in the tale, as though it tells a deeper tale.
“If the rights of the home owner are not inviolable the security of the individual and the family are at the mercy of the arbitrary use of power and we might as well proceed as quickly as possible to a totalitarian form of government — whether it be communist or fascist matters little,” E.F. Dugdale of Canterbury wrote.
“From Palestine to Camberwell”
Completely irrelevant; I presume the ABC are trying to make some sort of political point.
We don’t have legitimate Councils in Australia, the right thing is to ignore these illegitimate criminal bodies.
That would have been Mandate Palestine. The mandate to establish a Jooesh homeland.
That’s what Australians used to be like, rather than today’s lot who quiver at their own shadows.