Gough In A China Shop

SUPPOSE Hitler had sighed ja, nein before calling off Fall Weiss at the eleventh hour in June 1939. Suppose Europe, ravaged by economic depression, then came to an accommodation with the Third Reich, rendering Germany’s treaty breaches moot. Using Locarno and Lausanne as handy stepping stones, an isolationist United States brokered the deal and everyone lived world-warless ever after. As for the Führer, he survived into the mid-1950s, succeeded after his shooting death at the hands of long-suffering frau Eva by one of the technocrats already running things anyway. Still jingoistic – it fuelled Germany’s sense of industrial superiority – party members no longer wore uniforms or obscurantism as a mandatory badge of honour. The German economy was a monster and sprigs of cosmopolitanism were opening anew as the wealthy sought the goods and diversions befitting their rise. America came close but no nation truly bested Germany for innovation, science and efficiency by the time John F. Kennedy was sworn in as President in 1961.

Within the narrative limits of our counterfactual (but allowing a degree of anachronistic elasticity even there), would it follow that President Kennedy’s father, Joseph P. Kennedy – US Ambassador to the Court of St James’s, 1938-40 – would today be lionised as a visionary for pressing Franklin Roosevelt to accept Herr Hitler as legitimate, and to placate him accordingly?

The comparison and the question occurred to me last week when The Australian goofily celebrated the fiftieth anniversary of Gough Whitlam’s historic visit to China. The reports the then Opposition Leader filed for the newspaper were republished, along with several reviews not a genuflection shy of fulsome. “Remarkably resonant today,” was the editorially twee way the pseudo-embassy to the Middle Kingdom was re-badged. That’s one way of describing it. Narcissistic, treacherous, fruitless and naive would be others. The only difference, after all, between an imaginary Großgermanisches Reich and contemporary China is that the latter’s homicidal maniacs happened to survive. Yet Joe Kennedy – qua appeaser, at least – has lived in infamy (share-housing with Tojo) for eighty years while Whitlam’s sycophancy is held up as a masterclass. It wasn’t.

Unsurprisingly, Whitlam’s dispatches were superior as lectures or barristerly case-making but less impressive as journalism. There is little description of the places, quirks or events that he encounters and few quotations. If his height allowed him to see over Potemkin frontages to espy the plywood buttresses beyond, he didn’t let on. That would have been impolite in China and fatal back home. “It is just not true that Chinese children are being brought up to hate foreigners or foreign nations with different systems,” he claims – absurdly. These were not reports but part academic ipse-dixitism and part Great Man’s table talk. Drafts could have been written before he left Australia and possibly were.

It is far easier – if lengthier – to catalogue everything Gough Whitlam got wrong about China and the future of its relations with Australia and the world than what he got right. We shake our heads in disbelief at Evatt’s gullibility regarding the assurances of Molotov about the Petrov documents. We should be no less amused by Whitlam’s acceptance of Chou En-lai’s generous view of ANZUS. His belief that Australia had to keep the US and Japan at a moral distance to be a genuine regional peacemaker vis-a-vis China – in our own purported national interest – was delusional. On Japan, Whitlam either overemphasised resurgent militarism as a threat to China or too uncritically accepted it as a licit doctrinal pretext for Chinese chauvinism. Either way, by the end of the 1970s, absolutely nobody saw Japan as a military threat to anyone. By the start of the 2020s, its military power is a welcome and valued bulwark against Chinese militarism.



The Labor leader erred to this spectacular degree for two reasons. First, his famous conceitedness led him to believe ‘his’ thesis about the importance of respecting China’s history and fears was the strategic key to everything. But all peoples’ histories are a mixture of actual and merely caricatured hurts. Understanding history is important but China’s touted determination to never again be in thrall – or existentially vulnerable – to malicious suzerains was as much communist soteriology as it was historiography. The worst tragedies in China’s history were caused by the bastard Leninism Mao and his comrades forced down their countrymen’s throats. Whitlam describes Harold Holt’s appointment of an ambassador to Taipei in 1967 as “one of the oddest episodes in our diplomatic history.” For somebody wandering around like Gulliver in a country that had financed the killing of Australian soldiers in two theatres of recent war – and whose later ad extra ventures involved such exemplars of conventionality as Tirath Khemlani – this was laughable.

Which is as as neat an entrée as any other to the second reason Whitlam’s China policy was abject folly. He had a near-sociopathic loathing for the victims of communism. What he archly referred to in his China columns as the “Chiang-Kai-shek regime in Taiwan” was to Whitlam what Poland was to Joe Kennedy: irrelevant. There is no doubt whatsoever that he expected – and yearned for – the liquidation of the KMT and their island citadel. Australia had to get over what he derided as “our hang-ups about Chinese communism.” In 1974, he recognised the Nazi-Soviet Pact’s incorporation of Estonia, Latvia and Lithuania into the latter signatory’s hell. Four years later, he defended Pol Pot and rejected the (obviously true) orthodoxy that Vietnamese boat people were refugees fleeing tyranny. (See Gerard Henderson). Relativism and realpolitik are doppelgangers to untrained eyes but only the second is fit for a humane purpose. Whitlam could never tell them apart. Protecting a nation’s best interests in a fallen world by cleaving to measured proportionality in both judgment and response is not the same thing as becoming a nihilist void.

Twenty years before Whitlam’s unseemly showboating and 40 before Paul Keating’s star turn as a deep thinker on ‘engagement’ with Asia, Robert Menzies built what should have been the abiding template for Australian economic and cultural projection in what we like to call – with a degree of geographical inanity – ‘our region.’ When the Liberal founder took the political risk of forgiving Japan outright, began dismantling the White Australia Policy and committing monies to cultural bridge-building, he did so without apologies and without abandoning an objectivist’s certitude (not a racist’s) regarding Australia’s origins or its morality.

The man who ultimately redeemed the “friendship delegation” in 1971 was Richard Nixon. Henry Kissinger was in Peking organising the President’s own visit to China while the Opposition Leader was in Japan, en route back to Canberra. This was the fluke finale to a farce: the Australian left’s most hated foreign rogue saved the bacon of its most beloved native swashbuckler. Nixon was as brilliant as Whitlam, as prone to scatterbrained jaunts and as destined for ignominious dismissal. (In Nixon’s defence, his men only burgled an office, not a Treasury). “They’re fucked,” journalist David Barnett remembers Whitlam yelling across the lobby of the Tokyo Prince Hotel when news of Kissinger’s mission broke. “They” were the McMahon government and other critics of his visit. But Nixon or no, the critics were right. Whitlam’s model is a COVID-ridden wreck.