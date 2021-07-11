No campaign to arm ourselves against the government?

The luvvies on Twitter are going wild because the government is unveiling a vaccination campaign that has a military officer in charge and not a traditional public servant.
To be honest, the traditional public servants have stuffed things up enough already – so why give them another go? Furthermore it is long overdue that the Coalition realises that public servants are not their allies.
So my first thought was a bit flippant – as you can see in the title – but it actually a clever campaign. Of course, those who hate Australia, and want to see us fail, and have the economy permanently locked up or locked down are going to hate it.
In the meantime, you should get vaccinated. Despite my hopes I haven’t developed any super-powers since being vaccinated. No magnetism. No connecting directly to 5G.
The images shown include a white male, but no persons of colour, no-one in a hijab, no obvious gays or lesbians. I’m so triggered I literally can’t breathe.
I don’t know anyone who got a free bandaid.
Sending a complaint to the ad council.
I got a free bandaid – but unlike politicians I didn’t get a free official photographer or a lollipop.
Obvious gender stereotyping in that aid because the man gets a big bandaid while the womynz get petite dainty ones. (Reminds me of the old ad for the deconstructible Salada biscuit, which came in ‘man size’ but could be broken down to snack size or bite size.)
From what I can see the COVID panic has many advantages. Australia is now like the 195os. No planes, no tourists, people cook and eat at home with the family, fathers paying with their kids, traffic reduced, people give you plenty of room as you walk down the street, neighbours politely ask how everyone is going. I’ve noticed a few of the restaurants have set up bbqs outside ( like a souk). It’s quiet.
You think that is the issue here?
Not the drivel that Sinclair has just written?
“No 5G”
Why does every vaxxdrone say this? Are you familiar with the strawman fallacy? I expected a bit more intelligence from these pages quite frankly.
I take it you’ll be deploying a new slogan shortly then?
I thought this was another Lucy post. It shows potential greatness.
This right up there with the enthusiastic support for the potentially great Turdball. An insight into judgement.
No where have I come across a single reason as to why I should get vaccinated. There was never this push to get vaccinated for the flu each year, even though historically approx 3000+ died annually of the flu. What exactly is vaccination going to provide?
What did he say that was against those two things? He said you should get vaccinated, not you MUST get vaccinated and the Government should enforce it.
Time for a song
Just a thought. How many times should we get vaccinated ? Seems now saying a third will be required. Yearly ?
If that is the case can somebody tell me why not much interest in creating drugs that will lessen effects. Why the massive anti HCQ / Invermectin campaign ? Silly me. They are too cheap and if found to work would negate the emergency approval for the vaccines so far.
Strange how many well credentialled front line Dr’s in major hospitals have been silenced just for reporting their experience in the field.
Not anti Vax but prefer the Novovax if becomes available later in year.
Pfizer has already applied to the FDA to roll out a 3rd shot. Annual shots will be coming soon, without a doubt. And, if you don’t get them then you hate Australia.
I was hoping for the free 5G as well.
In the meantime, you should get vaccinated.
NO.
I know people who got free lollies.
A vast improvement on bandaids.
I love this post.
And iirc someone only got the vaccine so he could travel.
That’s better than what Poms have to suffer.
UK Health Service Releases Pro-Vax TikTok Song Featuring Lesbian Kiss (10 Jul)
Smarter campaign would be free magnets though.
No. You should talk to your doctor and consider the options.
No-one under the age of about 40 or 50 in good health should bother, IMHO.
I agree Duncanm.
coarguo – you are too silly to be commenting here.
In the meantime, you should get vaccinated.
We still don’t know what the possible short to medium term, let alone the long term side-effects may be, Sinc.
This is almost always true of every innovation.
Sinclair, you dare devil! I can’t be vaxxed as it would interfere with my Ivermectin prophylaxis trials.
No we don’t.
But we can still assess whether we are better off risking getting covid or risking getting the vaccine, taking into account long-term side affects, particularly if we are in the 80 plus cohort.
This is not innovation. This is medical experimentation.
I agree, everyone knows the chip is inserted with the cotton bud up the nose when testing.
Flu vaccines are annual because the virus mutates.
Why would covid behave any differently?
Indeed – I’m a huge fan of individuals undertaking their own cost-benefit analysis and making decisions in their interests. In the meantime, my advice to people is to get vaccinated. I am not offended if you choose to not take my advice.
At the fag-end of the Objector thread I posted the thought that a policy to stop the wide spread of the virus was fatuous. Delta and its variants are rapidly transmissible and will spread in large population areas such as sectors of Western Sydney. The virus is gonna rip. If it gets into Aboriginal communities where health is bad, and vaccination take up is low, handling it will be a nightmare.
But I have had my first AZ jab and about to get my second. I want to go overseas asap, and if vaccine take up is high, the argument to roll back the Draconian derogations if rights and liberties has a better chance if succeeding. Not much I know, but refusal to cooperate could lead to a worse result.
I’m in the process of vaccinating (also, sadly, without my promised 5G connection) for reasons unrelated to personal fear, my love of Australia, or the prospect of an agreeable overseas holiday. However I have no expectation, zero, that my selfless sacrifice will do anything to open Australia, or bring down further restrictions on my liberties.
Experience overseas is confirming that mass vaccination confers probably significant individual benefits (yes, to the vast majority who don’t die from/with the vaccine) – but doesn’t eliminate the circulation of Covid. In the result, even with high levels of vaccination, people will continue to catch WuFlu and some will die.
Sadly, Government is now so massively invested in ‘keeping us safe’ that there is no political space to allow this to happen in Australia.
So I’m afraid it’s random lockdowns and arbitrary restrictions irrespective of people’s vaccination choices – until the money runs out, or some massive externality comes knocking.
Sinclair Davidson says:
July 11, 2021 at 11:23 am
We still don’t know what the possible short to medium term, let alone the long term side-effects may be, Sinc.
This is almost always true of every innovation.
Gates and Fauci didn’t invent the light bulb, or the steam engine, or the ICE……
These experimental gene therapies are a bit like shovelling down a packet of ratsak – yeah, it kills rats, but I’m not a rat…so there should be no long term problems.
I connected immediately to 5G, downloaded a few things from Twitter, decided I didn’t like any of it so I asked Services NSW for my money back. Strangely, their returns-department didn’t reply.
(It’s okay, folks – I haven’t actually had any jabs)…
I think being able to read what the luvvies say on Twatter without vomiting is a superpower. I can’t do it.
>Zero testing of a vaccine
>GUIZE GO GET IT LOLOLOLOL OR ELSE WE GET LOCKED UP 4EVA
My respect for you dropped to zero, turdclair davidson. Even if every single person got the shot they would find a way to keep us locked up because it benefits the left in ways they could only dream about whilst masturbating. If the economy crashes, so what, the liberals get blamed. If the state governments get shat on, they get to blame the federal government. Notice how it’s the opposition pushing for public safety the most at the moment because the very worst thing for a politician to do is lead this shitshow.
Yep – this is my expectation too.
Dr Faustus says:
July 11, 2021 at 11:35 am
Sadly, Government is now so massively invested in ‘keeping us safe’ that there is no political space to allow this to happen in Australia.
Which is the massive and dangerous failure of Morrison & Co in all of this. That parties of the center-right can’t see that what they are doing is drip-feeding the community expectations that grow the monster that the interventionist-state, while destroying liberty and upending individual responsibility/resilience/resourcefulness.
Preferential voting is $#@#$%-ing us blind.
Yet you state people who don’t vax actually hate Australia. So unwarranted abuse is ok, but live and let live ok too? I’m calling bs on this lot.
No. Moron. I’m talking about the luvvies on twitter.
Every single one of us will contract CCPFlu at some stage. Your choose is to trust your own constitution or add a little help from Big Pharma.
If your old or fat, big pharma maybe the way to go.
We’re waiting. Perhaps it may be safe to be vaccinated sometime in 2023?
p.s. Did you not read the letter from Tony Nikolic to the NSW Minister for Health.
I think we are stuck in the covid maze for quite a while too.
It’s a return to the 1950’s alright. 1950’s Eastern Europe.
Well Davidson , if you want to be clear with messages, perhaps you shouldn’t inject these words to garble up your meaning;
That’s Professor Davidson.
The problem we have in Australia that we operate in a political system where parliamentarians have an incentive to keep their mouths shut in order to progress up the greasy pole. We need a system where parliamentarians are incentivised to be trouble-makers.
So I’m afraid it’s random lockdowns and arbitrary restrictions irrespective of people’s vaccination choices – until the money runs out, or some massive externality comes knocking.
Yep – this is my expectation too.
Professor Davidson, please put on your economics hat and make some learned predictions as to what will happen when the money runs out, and also what this “massive externality” may be – and what effect it will have.
thanks
tony
Texas Jack: at 11:43 am
Amen.
This is what I think should happen. I haven’t given much thought to the current Covid policy. Rather I’m writing up stuff on debt and the cost-benefit analysis I posted here last month.
A) After the deluge, you get to enjoy a 1950’s lifestyle.
B) China decides to reunify Taiwan.
Sinclair Davidson says:
July 11, 2021 at 12:03 pm
This is what I think should happen.
Should happen, but it will not happen – you know that as well as the rest of us.
So, please, what do you think will happen, given the morons/traitors currently doing their best to destroy the country.
And “massive externality” – for example?
Dr Faustus says:
July 11, 2021 at 12:09 pm
After the deluge, you get to enjoy a 1950’s lifestyle.
I quite enjoyed the 1950s lifestyle first time round…
Not unreasonable.
But this time we’ll be doing it with 26 million people, many of whom didn’t come here for the experience.
Not enough earthenware electric jugs to go around.
For example: Outbreak of some other disease. Massive unexpected inflation. Debt default. Outbreak of war. Onset of stagflation.
More likely an 1850s lifestyle.
Dr Faustus says:
Not enough earthenware electric jugs to go around.
A versatile item – the jug could boil water (until it got turned on empty) and the removable cord could be used to discipline children….
I don’t think that’s a lay down misere, Dr F. The key issue is how close we can get to herd immunity levels before we hit the level beyond which we can’t go due to the vax hesitant staying on the sidelines. If the first plateau is 70-80%, we can declare HI and move on, there should be no political impediment to that as it would be bipartisan. If it’s lower than that, then we’re in trouble.
Don’t mention the war! Oh, and also the war.
No comment on the vast permanent surveillance and control apparatus being implemented to track and control people on the back this vaccine either.
Wouldn’t expect it though, not gay marriage or the abolition of borders.
That’s Professor Davidson.
The problem right there.
m0nty – I think the health nazis are enjoying themselves too much with too much power. This is going to continue until some electorate is sufficiently pissed off to landslide some government out of power. Then all of a sudden Covid won’t be so contagious anymore.
In the meantime, as Dr F and I have suggested people should still get vaccinated.
My first thought as well. I’ve done my due diligence and risk analysis. Prof Doomy and I have come to different conclusions because our personal and physical inputs differ. He’s not wrong but neither am I.
The government and politicians and power mad bureaucrats on the other hand are pretty much a certainty to be wrong almost all the time.
Sigh. How many time d I have to repeat this? The government already tracks you.
That stuff they put in the water – allegedly for your teeth – is a biological marker. Those so-called anti-counterfeit strips in the money? They are markers too. The government tracks you when you drink water and spend money.
Would also throw you several feet in reverse if your curiousity urged you to stick your fingers inside just to see what happened. Ask me how I know. Electricity and I have a love/hate relationship but I really like the illumination and warmth it provides me with minimal effort on my part.
Sinclair Davidson says:
July 11, 2021 at 12:27 pm
Outbreak of some other disease. That’s a given – this one has worked so well.
Massive unexpected inflation. We’ve seen that in other countries
Debt default. OK – from an economics perspective, what happens here with regard to ordinary people.
Outbreak of war. That’s pretty straightforward – we’ll be a Chines Protectorate in a week…
Onset of stagflation. Not too sure on this one – what effect does it have on ordinary people?
thanks
Very versatile.
I’ve used them to boil eggs and heat canned soup.
Fat Tony – I’m not yet convinced we have seen inflation as opposed to some goods and services becoming more expensive due to shortages and supply chain disruption.
In each instance ordinary people will become poorer than the adverse wealth effects they have already experienced due to Covid.
Despite what the government is saying (ie the economy is roaring back) we are already poorer due to the government response to Covid. The other point to indicate is that the economy was sluggish before Covid and had been so since the GFC.
Congratulations, Professor Davidson, on trolling your own blog.
I’m not trolling the blog – the local offenderattis are choosing to interpret my abuse of luvvies as being abuse of themselves. Nothing I can do about people who have guilty consciences.
Perhaps I was being a bit absolutist there, but the UK experience is pointing to very high (80%+) population levels of antibodies from both vaccination and exposure to the virus – and simultaneously a significant and widespread outbreak.
So, yes, I think we’re in trouble.
Chalk it up as my P90 scenario.
This is a problem with your ideology, Doomlord: it assumes that there is no such thing as society, or social goods, or altruism. You can’t fathom that some people in government might be doing a competent job, and have the support of the majority of the populace. You get left behind at times like this, as your views are irrelevant to what is going on. If your attitudes get reported correctly, like that faction in the NSW govt who want to surrender because it’s too hard, normal people react with horror and revulsion.
‘Furthermore it is long overdue that the Coalition realises that public servants are not their allies.’
Public servants are not meant to be the ‘allies’ of any side of politics.
And the idea – sacred to many Cats – that the APS has its own ‘progressive’ agenda to undermine the Coalition can now be more or less certified as myth, given a couple of appointments to Portfolio Secretary jobs last week.
Missed out the first time. Can’t say I was a fan of watching Pot Black in B & W during the 70s but the VFL was better
But it’s almost ‘armless.
What a quaint idea. I wonder if it will catch on?
Good for you if you want to get vaccinated or wear a mask. As you are now protected what difference does it make to you whether I do or not?
W.H.O. scientist faces death penalty as India could be the first country to sue a W.H.O. scientist for inadvising Ivermectin against COVID-19.
The Bar Association of India has initiated proceedings …
https://lobservateur.info/ampArticle/100414?__twitter_impression=true
*‘oogle translate for those interested.
just because it wasn’t a radioactive spider that bit you doesn’t mean you haven’t got super powers.
they could triggered by the next solar flare, or maybe covid variant … who knows.
did i read somewhere today that in the UK the super-vaxxed appear to keeling over more than the unvaxxed?
better trust that your new and improved cytokine response does just enough … but not too much.
“We need a system where parliamentarians are incentivised to be trouble-makers.”
True, but when they do they get slammed from the media benches if they make the incorrect kind of trouble. Even muck-racking is managed and directed to a political end.
Seems to fit here
https://redpowerphotos.s3.us-east-2.amazonaws.com/monthly_2021_07/FB_IMG_1625935794638.jpg.843dc37732c028e5c3fa359df2b180cd.jpg
And for good measure
https://www.redpowermagazine.com/forums/topic/141577-fiscal-cliff/
“The other point to indicate is that the economy was sluggish before Covid and had been so since the GFC.”
The GFC kicked out the last of the fundamental supports. Everything since had been can-kicking.
Finally.. a bit of a strategy
Pity it’ll take six months. FFS.
criminal.
I prefer to wait and see what happens. Never want to jump into anything medical that’s irreversible.
Hand sanitisation and personal distance are excellent measures at any time.
Eventually though the vaccine will be mandated I expect. My hunch is the premiers and PM are wanting to go that path. Australians are fairly easy going and accepting the forced check-ins even to get your groceries. Only one step more to mandatory vaccine.
In the meantime, you should get vaccinated. Despite my hopes I haven’t developed any super-powers since being vaccinated. No magnetism. No connecting directly to 5G.
That’s your choice, Sinc. My daughter & many friends have done the same, & I pray that all will be well for everyone.
But I do resent the insinuation that those of us who have considered reservations about the vaccines are nutcases who, as you suggest, believe in “out there” theories.
My reservation regarding vaccination is based on the plausible analyses of not “whacky” amateurs, but respected professionals in the virology, epidemiology, & immunology fields. And beyond that…… just common sense …after normal requirements for release of medication are suspended under emergency provisions.
My assessment is different to what it was 15 months ago. But isn’t this is what critical analysis of information is about?
In the meantime, you should get vaccinated.
Yeah, nah.
If I were twenty of thirty years older, maybe, and only maybe. I’d be signing up for an ongoing lifetime of yearly or twice-yearly evolving shots against the largely harmless common cold- what’s the point?
But right now, every person who moves from the un-WZV-vaccinated column into the Good Serf column send the wrong message to Big Government, Big Government’s Media and Big Government’s Corporations.