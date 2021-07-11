No campaign to arm ourselves against the government?

The luvvies on Twitter are going wild because the government is unveiling a vaccination campaign that has a military officer in charge and not a traditional public servant.

To be honest, the traditional public servants have stuffed things up enough already – so why give them another go? Furthermore it is long overdue that the Coalition realises that public servants are not their allies.

So my first thought was a bit flippant – as you can see in the title – but it actually a clever campaign. Of course, those who hate Australia, and want to see us fail, and have the economy permanently locked up or locked down are going to hate it.

In the meantime, you should get vaccinated. Despite my hopes I haven’t developed any super-powers since being vaccinated. No magnetism. No connecting directly to 5G.