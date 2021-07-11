No campaign to arm ourselves against the government?

Posted on July 11, 2021 by Sinclair Davidson

The luvvies on Twitter are going wild because the government is unveiling a vaccination campaign that has a military officer in charge and not a traditional public servant.

To be honest, the traditional public servants have stuffed things up enough already – so why give them another go? Furthermore it is long overdue that the Coalition realises that public servants are not their allies.

So my first thought was a bit flippant – as you can see in the title – but it actually a clever campaign. Of course, those who hate Australia, and want to see us fail, and have the economy permanently locked up or locked down are going to hate it.

In the meantime, you should get vaccinated.  Despite my hopes I haven’t developed any super-powers since being vaccinated. No magnetism. No connecting directly to 5G.

  1. pbw says:
    July 11, 2021 at 10:32 am

    In the meantime, you should get vaccinated. Despite my hopes I haven’t developed any super-powers since being vaccinated. No magnetism. No connecting directly to 5G.

    Cheap shot doesn’t cover this one, Sinc.

  2. mh says:
    July 11, 2021 at 10:33 am

    Oh God 🤦‍♂️🤦‍♀️

  3. mh says:
    July 11, 2021 at 10:36 am

    Of course, those who hate Australia, and want to see us fail, and have the economy permanently locked up or locked down are going to hate it.

    Where does one even begin with this stupidity?

  4. C.L. says:
    July 11, 2021 at 10:36 am

    In the meantime, you should get vaccinated.

    Why?

    Of course, those who hate Australia, and want to see us fail, and have the economy permanently locked up or locked down are going to hate it.

    I do want to see Nazi Australia fail.
    Big time.

  5. cuckoo says:
    July 11, 2021 at 10:36 am

    The images shown include a white male, but no persons of colour, no-one in a hijab, no obvious gays or lesbians. I’m so triggered I literally can’t breathe.

  6. Rosie says:
    July 11, 2021 at 10:38 am

    I don’t know anyone who got a free bandaid.

    Sending a complaint to the ad council.

  7. Sinclair Davidson says:
    July 11, 2021 at 10:41 am

    I don’t know anyone who got a free bandaid.

    I got a free bandaid – but unlike politicians I didn’t get a free official photographer or a lollipop.

  8. cuckoo says:
    July 11, 2021 at 10:42 am

    Obvious gender stereotyping in that aid because the man gets a big bandaid while the womynz get petite dainty ones. (Reminds me of the old ad for the deconstructible Salada biscuit, which came in ‘man size’ but could be broken down to snack size or bite size.)

  9. JohnJJJ says:
    July 11, 2021 at 10:43 am

    From what I can see the COVID panic has many advantages. Australia is now like the 195os. No planes, no tourists, people cook and eat at home with the family, fathers paying with their kids, traffic reduced, people give you plenty of room as you walk down the street, neighbours politely ask how everyone is going. I’ve noticed a few of the restaurants have set up bbqs outside ( like a souk). It’s quiet.

  10. mh says:
    July 11, 2021 at 10:45 am

    cuckoo says:
    July 11, 2021 at 10:42 am
    Obvious gender stereotyping in that aid because the man gets a big bandaid while the womynz get petite dainty ones.

    You think that is the issue here?
    Not the drivel that Sinclair has just written?

  11. Valis says:
    July 11, 2021 at 10:47 am

    “No 5G”
    Why does every vaxxdrone say this? Are you familiar with the strawman fallacy? I expected a bit more intelligence from these pages quite frankly.

  12. MPH says:
    July 11, 2021 at 10:47 am

    Australia’s leading libertarian and centre-right blog

    I take it you’ll be deploying a new slogan shortly then?

  13. H B Bear says:
    July 11, 2021 at 10:48 am

    I thought this was another Lucy post. It shows potential greatness.

  14. Makka says:
    July 11, 2021 at 10:55 am

    Of course, those who hate Australia, and want to see us fail, and have the economy permanently locked up or locked down are going to hate it.

    This right up there with the enthusiastic support for the potentially great Turdball. An insight into judgement.

  15. bemused says:
    July 11, 2021 at 10:58 am

    No where have I come across a single reason as to why I should get vaccinated. There was never this push to get vaccinated for the flu each year, even though historically approx 3000+ died annually of the flu. What exactly is vaccination going to provide?

  16. luke73 says:
    July 11, 2021 at 11:00 am

    Australia’s leading libertarian and centre-right blog

    I take it you’ll be deploying a new slogan shortly then?

    What did he say that was against those two things? He said you should get vaccinated, not you MUST get vaccinated and the Government should enforce it.

  18. BrettW says:
    July 11, 2021 at 11:01 am

    Just a thought. How many times should we get vaccinated ? Seems now saying a third will be required. Yearly ?

    If that is the case can somebody tell me why not much interest in creating drugs that will lessen effects. Why the massive anti HCQ / Invermectin campaign ? Silly me. They are too cheap and if found to work would negate the emergency approval for the vaccines so far.

    Strange how many well credentialled front line Dr’s in major hospitals have been silenced just for reporting their experience in the field.

    Not anti Vax but prefer the Novovax if becomes available later in year.

  19. Makka says:
    July 11, 2021 at 11:02 am

    Seems now saying a third will be required. Yearly ?

    Pfizer has already applied to the FDA to roll out a 3rd shot. Annual shots will be coming soon, without a doubt. And, if you don’t get them then you hate Australia.

  20. Wally says:
    July 11, 2021 at 11:03 am

    I was hoping for the free 5G as well.

  21. JMH says:
    July 11, 2021 at 11:05 am

    In the meantime, you should get vaccinated.

    NO.

  22. Rosie says:
    July 11, 2021 at 11:07 am

    I know people who got free lollies.

    A vast improvement on bandaids.

    I love this post.

    And iirc someone only got the vaccine so he could travel.

    Perfect.

  23. Bruce of Newcastle says:
    July 11, 2021 at 11:07 am

    The luvvies on Twitter are going wild because the government is unveiling a vaccination campaign that has a military officer in charge and not a traditional public servant.

    That’s better than what Poms have to suffer.

    UK Health Service Releases Pro-Vax TikTok Song Featuring Lesbian Kiss (10 Jul)

    Britain’s National Health Service (NHS) is pushing a short pro-vaccine music video featuring a lesbian kiss on social media in order to encourage young people to get inoculated, under the hashtag #getyourshot.

    Sure to work.

  24. Rosie says:
    July 11, 2021 at 11:07 am

    Smarter campaign would be free magnets though.

  25. duncanm says:
    July 11, 2021 at 11:15 am

    In the meantime, you should get vaccinated.

    No. You should talk to your doctor and consider the options.

    No-one under the age of about 40 or 50 in good health should bother, IMHO.

  26. Rosie says:
    July 11, 2021 at 11:18 am

    I agree Duncanm.

  27. Sinclair Davidson says:
    July 11, 2021 at 11:19 am

    coarguo – you are too silly to be commenting here.

  28. Lee says:
    July 11, 2021 at 11:22 am

    In the meantime, you should get vaccinated.

    We still don’t know what the possible short to medium term, let alone the long term side-effects may be, Sinc.

  29. Sinclair Davidson says:
    July 11, 2021 at 11:23 am

    We still don’t know what the possible short to medium term, let alone the long term side-effects may be, Sinc.

    This is almost always true of every innovation.

  30. Simon Thompson says:
    July 11, 2021 at 11:27 am

    Sinclair, you dare devil! I can’t be vaxxed as it would interfere with my Ivermectin prophylaxis trials.

  31. Rosie says:
    July 11, 2021 at 11:28 am

    No we don’t.

    But we can still assess whether we are better off risking getting covid or risking getting the vaccine, taking into account long-term side affects, particularly if we are in the 80 plus cohort.

  32. bemused says:
    July 11, 2021 at 11:28 am

    …innovation…

    This is not innovation. This is medical experimentation.

  33. mc says:
    July 11, 2021 at 11:29 am

    “No 5G”
    Why does every vaxxdrone say this? Are you familiar with the strawman fallacy? I expected a bit more intelligence from these pages quite frankly.

    I agree, everyone knows the chip is inserted with the cotton bud up the nose when testing.

  34. Rosie says:
    July 11, 2021 at 11:29 am

    Flu vaccines are annual because the virus mutates.

    Why would covid behave any differently?

  35. mh says:
    July 11, 2021 at 11:31 am

    Sinclair Davidson says:
    July 11, 2021 at 11:19 am
    coarguo – you are too silly to be commenting here.

    Not for this post.

  36. Sinclair Davidson says:
    July 11, 2021 at 11:32 am

    we can still assess whether we are better off risking getting covid or risking getting the vaccine

    Indeed – I’m a huge fan of individuals undertaking their own cost-benefit analysis and making decisions in their interests. In the meantime, my advice to people is to get vaccinated. I am not offended if you choose to not take my advice.

  37. Rafiki says:
    July 11, 2021 at 11:35 am

    At the fag-end of the Objector thread I posted the thought that a policy to stop the wide spread of the virus was fatuous. Delta and its variants are rapidly transmissible and will spread in large population areas such as sectors of Western Sydney. The virus is gonna rip. If it gets into Aboriginal communities where health is bad, and vaccination take up is low, handling it will be a nightmare.

    But I have had my first AZ jab and about to get my second. I want to go overseas asap, and if vaccine take up is high, the argument to roll back the Draconian derogations if rights and liberties has a better chance if succeeding. Not much I know, but refusal to cooperate could lead to a worse result.

  38. Dr Faustus says:
    July 11, 2021 at 11:35 am

    I’m in the process of vaccinating (also, sadly, without my promised 5G connection) for reasons unrelated to personal fear, my love of Australia, or the prospect of an agreeable overseas holiday. However I have no expectation, zero, that my selfless sacrifice will do anything to open Australia, or bring down further restrictions on my liberties.

    Experience overseas is confirming that mass vaccination confers probably significant individual benefits (yes, to the vast majority who don’t die from/with the vaccine) – but doesn’t eliminate the circulation of Covid. In the result, even with high levels of vaccination, people will continue to catch WuFlu and some will die.

    Sadly, Government is now so massively invested in ‘keeping us safe’ that there is no political space to allow this to happen in Australia.

    So I’m afraid it’s random lockdowns and arbitrary restrictions irrespective of people’s vaccination choices – until the money runs out, or some massive externality comes knocking.

  39. Fat Tony says:
    July 11, 2021 at 11:35 am

    Sinclair Davidson says:
    July 11, 2021 at 11:23 am
    We still don’t know what the possible short to medium term, let alone the long term side-effects may be, Sinc.

    This is almost always true of every innovation.

    Gates and Fauci didn’t invent the light bulb, or the steam engine, or the ICE……

    These experimental gene therapies are a bit like shovelling down a packet of ratsak – yeah, it kills rats, but I’m not a rat…so there should be no long term problems.

  40. Texas Jack says:
    July 11, 2021 at 11:35 am

    I connected immediately to 5G, downloaded a few things from Twitter, decided I didn’t like any of it so I asked Services NSW for my money back. Strangely, their returns-department didn’t reply.

    (It’s okay, folks – I haven’t actually had any jabs)…

  41. Shy Ted says:
    July 11, 2021 at 11:36 am

    I think being able to read what the luvvies say on Twatter without vomiting is a superpower. I can’t do it.

  42. Dusty says:
    July 11, 2021 at 11:36 am

    >Zero testing of a vaccine
    >GUIZE GO GET IT LOLOLOLOL OR ELSE WE GET LOCKED UP 4EVA
    My respect for you dropped to zero, turdclair davidson. Even if every single person got the shot they would find a way to keep us locked up because it benefits the left in ways they could only dream about whilst masturbating. If the economy crashes, so what, the liberals get blamed. If the state governments get shat on, they get to blame the federal government. Notice how it’s the opposition pushing for public safety the most at the moment because the very worst thing for a politician to do is lead this shitshow.

  43. Sinclair Davidson says:
    July 11, 2021 at 11:39 am

    Sadly, Government is now so massively invested in ‘keeping us safe’ that there is no political space to allow this to happen in Australia.

    So I’m afraid it’s random lockdowns and arbitrary restrictions irrespective of people’s vaccination choices – until the money runs out, or some massive externality comes knocking.

    Yep – this is my expectation too.

  44. Texas Jack says:
    July 11, 2021 at 11:43 am

    Dr Faustus says:
    July 11, 2021 at 11:35 am

    Sadly, Government is now so massively invested in ‘keeping us safe’ that there is no political space to allow this to happen in Australia.

    Which is the massive and dangerous failure of Morrison & Co in all of this. That parties of the center-right can’t see that what they are doing is drip-feeding the community expectations that grow the monster that the interventionist-state, while destroying liberty and upending individual responsibility/resilience/resourcefulness.

    Preferential voting is $#@#$%-ing us blind.

  45. Makka says:
    July 11, 2021 at 11:43 am

    I am not offended if you choose to not take my advice.

    Yet you state people who don’t vax actually hate Australia. So unwarranted abuse is ok, but live and let live ok too? I’m calling bs on this lot.

  46. Sinclair Davidson says:
    July 11, 2021 at 11:45 am

    Yet you state people who don’t vax actually hate Australia.

    No. Moron. I’m talking about the luvvies on twitter.

  47. Infidel Tiger says:
    July 11, 2021 at 11:45 am

    Every single one of us will contract CCPFlu at some stage. Your choose is to trust your own constitution or add a little help from Big Pharma.

    If your old or fat, big pharma maybe the way to go.

  48. A Lurker says:
    July 11, 2021 at 11:46 am

    In the meantime, you should get vaccinated.

    We’re waiting. Perhaps it may be safe to be vaccinated sometime in 2023?

    p.s. Did you not read the letter from Tony Nikolic to the NSW Minister for Health.

  49. Rosie says:
    July 11, 2021 at 11:46 am

    I think we are stuck in the covid maze for quite a while too.

  50. Infidel Tiger says:
    July 11, 2021 at 11:46 am

    From what I can see the COVID panic has many advantages. Australia is now like the 195os. No planes, no tourists, people cook and eat at home with the family, fathers paying with their kids, traffic reduced, people give you plenty of room as you walk down the street, neighbours politely ask how everyone is going. I’ve noticed a few of the restaurants have set up bbqs outside ( like a souk). It’s quiet.

    It’s a return to the 1950’s alright. 1950’s Eastern Europe.

  51. Makka says:
    July 11, 2021 at 11:50 am

    Well Davidson , if you want to be clear with messages, perhaps you shouldn’t inject these words to garble up your meaning;

    So my first thought was a bit flippant – as you can see in the title – but it actually a clever campaign.

  52. Sinclair Davidson says:
    July 11, 2021 at 11:51 am

    That’s Professor Davidson.

  53. Sinclair Davidson says:
    July 11, 2021 at 11:57 am

    Tony Nikolic to the NSW Minister for Health

    TL:DR

    The problem we have in Australia that we operate in a political system where parliamentarians have an incentive to keep their mouths shut in order to progress up the greasy pole. We need a system where parliamentarians are incentivised to be trouble-makers.

  54. Fat Tony says:
    July 11, 2021 at 11:57 am

    So I’m afraid it’s random lockdowns and arbitrary restrictions irrespective of people’s vaccination choices – until the money runs out, or some massive externality comes knocking.

    Yep – this is my expectation too.

    Professor Davidson, please put on your economics hat and make some learned predictions as to what will happen when the money runs out, and also what this “massive externality” may be – and what effect it will have.

    thanks
    tony

  55. Dr Faustus says:
    July 11, 2021 at 12:01 pm

    Texas Jack: at 11:43 am
    Amen.

  56. Sinclair Davidson says:
    July 11, 2021 at 12:03 pm

    This is what I think should happen. I haven’t given much thought to the current Covid policy. Rather I’m writing up stuff on debt and the cost-benefit analysis I posted here last month.

  57. Dr Faustus says:
    July 11, 2021 at 12:09 pm

    make some learned predictions as to what will happen when the money runs out, and also what this “massive externality” may be – and what effect it will have.

    A) After the deluge, you get to enjoy a 1950’s lifestyle.
    B) China decides to reunify Taiwan.

  58. Fat Tony says:
    July 11, 2021 at 12:16 pm

    Sinclair Davidson says:
    July 11, 2021 at 12:03 pm
    This is what I think should happen.

    Should happen, but it will not happen – you know that as well as the rest of us.

    So, please, what do you think will happen, given the morons/traitors currently doing their best to destroy the country.

    And “massive externality” – for example?

  59. Fat Tony says:
    July 11, 2021 at 12:17 pm

    Dr Faustus says:
    July 11, 2021 at 12:09 pm
    After the deluge, you get to enjoy a 1950’s lifestyle.

    I quite enjoyed the 1950s lifestyle first time round…

  60. Dr Faustus says:
    July 11, 2021 at 12:24 pm

    I quite enjoyed the 1950s lifestyle first time round…

    Not unreasonable.
    But this time we’ll be doing it with 26 million people, many of whom didn’t come here for the experience.
    Not enough earthenware electric jugs to go around.

  61. Sinclair Davidson says:
    July 11, 2021 at 12:27 pm

    And “massive externality” – for example?

    For example: Outbreak of some other disease. Massive unexpected inflation. Debt default. Outbreak of war. Onset of stagflation.

  62. A Lurker says:
    July 11, 2021 at 12:28 pm

    After the deluge, you get to enjoy a 1950’s lifestyle.

    More likely an 1850s lifestyle.

  63. Fat Tony says:
    July 11, 2021 at 12:30 pm

    Dr Faustus says:
    Not enough earthenware electric jugs to go around.

    A versatile item – the jug could boil water (until it got turned on empty) and the removable cord could be used to discipline children….

  64. m0nty says:
    July 11, 2021 at 12:31 pm

    Experience overseas is confirming that mass vaccination confers probably significant individual benefits (yes, to the vast majority who don’t die from/with the vaccine) – but doesn’t eliminate the circulation of Covid. In the result, even with high levels of vaccination, people will continue to catch WuFlu and some will die.

    Sadly, Government is now so massively invested in ‘keeping us safe’ that there is no political space to allow this to happen in Australia.

    So I’m afraid it’s random lockdowns and arbitrary restrictions irrespective of people’s vaccination choices – until the money runs out, or some massive externality comes knocking.

    I don’t think that’s a lay down misere, Dr F. The key issue is how close we can get to herd immunity levels before we hit the level beyond which we can’t go due to the vax hesitant staying on the sidelines. If the first plateau is 70-80%, we can declare HI and move on, there should be no political impediment to that as it would be bipartisan. If it’s lower than that, then we’re in trouble.

  65. m0nty says:
    July 11, 2021 at 12:32 pm

    Outbreak of war. Onset of stagflation.

    Don’t mention the war! Oh, and also the war.

  66. twostix says:
    July 11, 2021 at 12:35 pm

    In the meantime, you should get vaccinated. Despite my hopes I haven’t developed any super-powers since being vaccinated. No magnetism. No connecting directly to 5G.

    No comment on the vast permanent surveillance and control apparatus being implemented to track and control people on the back this vaccine either.

    Wouldn’t expect it though, not gay marriage or the abolition of borders.

  67. rickw says:
    July 11, 2021 at 12:35 pm

    That’s Professor Davidson.

    The problem right there.

  68. Sinclair Davidson says:
    July 11, 2021 at 12:35 pm

    m0nty – I think the health nazis are enjoying themselves too much with too much power. This is going to continue until some electorate is sufficiently pissed off to landslide some government out of power. Then all of a sudden Covid won’t be so contagious anymore.

    In the meantime, as Dr F and I have suggested people should still get vaccinated.

  69. Megan says:
    July 11, 2021 at 12:35 pm

    I thought this was another Lucy post. It shows potential greatness.

    My first thought as well. I’ve done my due diligence and risk analysis. Prof Doomy and I have come to different conclusions because our personal and physical inputs differ. He’s not wrong but neither am I.

    The government and politicians and power mad bureaucrats on the other hand are pretty much a certainty to be wrong almost all the time.

  70. Sinclair Davidson says:
    July 11, 2021 at 12:39 pm

    No comment on the vast permanent surveillance and control apparatus being implemented to track and control people on the back this vaccine either.

    Sigh. How many time d I have to repeat this? The government already tracks you.

    That stuff they put in the water – allegedly for your teeth – is a biological marker. Those so-called anti-counterfeit strips in the money? They are markers too. The government tracks you when you drink water and spend money.

  71. Megan says:
    July 11, 2021 at 12:40 pm

    Dr Faustus says:
    Not enough earthenware electric jugs to go around.

    A versatile item – the jug could boil water (until it got turned on empty) and the removable cord could be used to discipline children….

    Would also throw you several feet in reverse if your curiousity urged you to stick your fingers inside just to see what happened. Ask me how I know. Electricity and I have a love/hate relationship but I really like the illumination and warmth it provides me with minimal effort on my part.

  72. Fat Tony says:
    July 11, 2021 at 12:41 pm

    Sinclair Davidson says:
    July 11, 2021 at 12:27 pm

    Outbreak of some other disease. That’s a given – this one has worked so well.
    Massive unexpected inflation. We’ve seen that in other countries
    Debt default. OK – from an economics perspective, what happens here with regard to ordinary people.
    Outbreak of war. That’s pretty straightforward – we’ll be a Chines Protectorate in a week…
    Onset of stagflation. Not too sure on this one – what effect does it have on ordinary people?

    thanks

  73. Dr Faustus says:
    July 11, 2021 at 12:41 pm

    A versatile item – the jug could boil water (until it got turned on empty) and the removable cord could be used to discipline children….

    Very versatile.
    I’ve used them to boil eggs and heat canned soup.

  74. Sinclair Davidson says:
    July 11, 2021 at 12:46 pm

    Fat Tony – I’m not yet convinced we have seen inflation as opposed to some goods and services becoming more expensive due to shortages and supply chain disruption.

    In each instance ordinary people will become poorer than the adverse wealth effects they have already experienced due to Covid.

    Despite what the government is saying (ie the economy is roaring back) we are already poorer due to the government response to Covid. The other point to indicate is that the economy was sluggish before Covid and had been so since the GFC.

  75. vlad says:
    July 11, 2021 at 12:49 pm

    Congratulations, Professor Davidson, on trolling your own blog.

  76. Sinclair Davidson says:
    July 11, 2021 at 12:52 pm

    I’m not trolling the blog – the local offenderattis are choosing to interpret my abuse of luvvies as being abuse of themselves. Nothing I can do about people who have guilty consciences.

  77. Dr Faustus says:
    July 11, 2021 at 12:52 pm

    I don’t think that’s a lay down misere, Dr F. The key issue is how close we can get to herd immunity levels before we hit the level beyond which we can’t go due to the vax hesitant staying on the sidelines.

    Perhaps I was being a bit absolutist there, but the UK experience is pointing to very high (80%+) population levels of antibodies from both vaccination and exposure to the virus – and simultaneously a significant and widespread outbreak.

    So, yes, I think we’re in trouble.
    Chalk it up as my P90 scenario.

  78. m0nty says:
    July 11, 2021 at 1:00 pm

    m0nty – I think the health nazis are enjoying themselves too much with too much power. This is going to continue until some electorate is sufficiently pissed off to landslide some government out of power. Then all of a sudden Covid won’t be so contagious anymore.

    This is a problem with your ideology, Doomlord: it assumes that there is no such thing as society, or social goods, or altruism. You can’t fathom that some people in government might be doing a competent job, and have the support of the majority of the populace. You get left behind at times like this, as your views are irrelevant to what is going on. If your attitudes get reported correctly, like that faction in the NSW govt who want to surrender because it’s too hard, normal people react with horror and revulsion.

  79. Des Deskperson says:
    July 11, 2021 at 1:16 pm

    ‘Furthermore it is long overdue that the Coalition realises that public servants are not their allies.’

    Public servants are not meant to be the ‘allies’ of any side of politics.

    And the idea – sacred to many Cats – that the APS has its own ‘progressive’ agenda to undermine the Coalition can now be more or less certified as myth, given a couple of appointments to Portfolio Secretary jobs last week.

  80. H B Bear says:
    July 11, 2021 at 1:25 pm

    I quite enjoyed the 1950s lifestyle first time round…

    Missed out the first time. Can’t say I was a fan of watching Pot Black in B & W during the 70s but the VFL was better

  81. Captain Katzenjammer says:
    July 11, 2021 at 1:27 pm

    But it’s almost ‘armless.

  82. H B Bear says:
    July 11, 2021 at 1:27 pm

    Public servants are not meant to be the ‘allies’ of any side of politics.

    What a quaint idea. I wonder if it will catch on?

  83. Judge Dredd says:
    July 11, 2021 at 1:30 pm

    you should get vaccinated

    No.

  84. Simon says:
    July 11, 2021 at 1:34 pm

    Good for you if you want to get vaccinated or wear a mask. As you are now protected what difference does it make to you whether I do or not?

  85. Mark M says:
    July 11, 2021 at 1:34 pm

    W.H.O. scientist faces death penalty as India could be the first country to sue a W.H.O. scientist for inadvising Ivermectin against COVID-19.

    The Bar Association of India has initiated proceedings …

    https://lobservateur.info/ampArticle/100414?__twitter_impression=true

    *‘oogle translate for those interested.

  86. MatrixTransform says:
    July 11, 2021 at 1:34 pm

    super-powers since being vaccinated

    just because it wasn’t a radioactive spider that bit you doesn’t mean you haven’t got super powers.

    they could triggered by the next solar flare, or maybe covid variant … who knows.

    did i read somewhere today that in the UK the super-vaxxed appear to keeling over more than the unvaxxed?

    better trust that your new and improved cytokine response does just enough … but not too much.

  87. PB says:
    July 11, 2021 at 1:35 pm

    “We need a system where parliamentarians are incentivised to be trouble-makers.”

    True, but when they do they get slammed from the media benches if they make the incorrect kind of trouble. Even muck-racking is managed and directed to a political end.

  89. PB says:
    July 11, 2021 at 1:39 pm

    “The other point to indicate is that the economy was sluggish before Covid and had been so since the GFC.”

    The GFC kicked out the last of the fundamental supports. Everything since had been can-kicking.

  90. duncanm says:
    July 11, 2021 at 1:53 pm

    Finally.. a bit of a strategy

    Pity it’ll take six months. FFS.

    .. there will be no move from phase one to phase two of the plan – which the government hopes to achieve by the end of 2021 – before the number of over-70s who are fully vaccinated has passed at least 75 per cent and probably higher. Currently, 72.9 per cent of people over 70 have had at least one jab.

  91. duncanm says:
    July 11, 2021 at 1:56 pm

    Mark M says:
    July 11, 2021 at 1:34 pm
    W.H.O. scientist faces death penalty as India could be the first country to sue a W.H.O. scientist for inadvising Ivermectin against COVID-19.

    criminal.

    In the regions of Delhi, Uttar Pradesh, Uttarakhand and Goa cases fell by 98%, 97%, 94% and 86% respectively. In contrast, Tamil Nadu who chose not to use ivermectin, the number of cases exploded and became the highest in India. Deaths in Tamil Nadu have increased tenfold.

    In a test of over 4,000 people in India (over 3,000 took ivermectin) and over 1,000 did not. The results showed that 2% of people who took ivermectin had a covid confirmed by a PCR test and that 11.7% of people who did not take ivermectin had a covid confirmed by a PCR test.

  92. candy says:
    July 11, 2021 at 2:05 pm

    I prefer to wait and see what happens. Never want to jump into anything medical that’s irreversible.
    Hand sanitisation and personal distance are excellent measures at any time.

    Eventually though the vaccine will be mandated I expect. My hunch is the premiers and PM are wanting to go that path. Australians are fairly easy going and accepting the forced check-ins even to get your groceries. Only one step more to mandatory vaccine.

  93. Vicki says:
    July 11, 2021 at 2:32 pm

    In the meantime, you should get vaccinated. Despite my hopes I haven’t developed any super-powers since being vaccinated. No magnetism. No connecting directly to 5G.

    That’s your choice, Sinc. My daughter & many friends have done the same, & I pray that all will be well for everyone.

    But I do resent the insinuation that those of us who have considered reservations about the vaccines are nutcases who, as you suggest, believe in “out there” theories.

    My reservation regarding vaccination is based on the plausible analyses of not “whacky” amateurs, but respected professionals in the virology, epidemiology, & immunology fields. And beyond that…… just common sense …after normal requirements for release of medication are suspended under emergency provisions.

    My assessment is different to what it was 15 months ago. But isn’t this is what critical analysis of information is about?

  94. Dave in Marybrook says:
    July 11, 2021 at 2:38 pm

    In the meantime, you should get vaccinated.
    Yeah, nah.
    If I were twenty of thirty years older, maybe, and only maybe. I’d be signing up for an ongoing lifetime of yearly or twice-yearly evolving shots against the largely harmless common cold- what’s the point?
    But right now, every person who moves from the un-WZV-vaccinated column into the Good Serf column send the wrong message to Big Government, Big Government’s Media and Big Government’s Corporations.

