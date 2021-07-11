Peter Campion guest post. Rattling the chains

A mate works for a politician and tells me that their office receives five or six phone calls per week from constituents who are obviously reading a script supplied by WWF, Greenpeace, Sea Shepherd, et al, all demanding we cut emissions to save the planet. However, they never receive equivalent phone calls from conservatives demanding a return to cheap, reliable fossil-fuelled energy because nothing we do makes a fig of difference due to the enormous polluter over the equator to our north-northwest.

When Rafe and I wrestled with the mechanics of creating a network of conservatives to take messages on energy supply to their region’s reps we realised it wasn’t going to be remotely possible without some heavy-duty resourcing such as that enjoyed by WWF, Greenpeace and Sea Shepherd. Hence that idea remains just an idea.

Similarly with covid – now clearly a political manifestation based loosely on the common cold. The radical-left alarmist control-freak wrongologists have funding up the wazoo while those of us on the conservative side, not being herd animals, are hard pressed organising a collective to sizzle fundraising sausages.

We know we can’t get these messages out via Big Tech or Big Media – most of us here have seen first-hand that words like “Ivermectin” and “hydroxychloroquine” may not be uttered on “their” platforms. Even to take a coherent message to all sitting state and federal politicians would take the resources of, say, a law firm. And that’s why I think his letter from Tony Nikolic, Director of Asley, Francina, Leonard and Associates, Sydney, dated 7 July 2021 is a bloody little ripper.

Letter to NSW Minister for Health

It is 29 pages (I’m still going through it) and there is a lot of solid material to support his statements. Tony Nikolic concludes by requesting our elected reps to;

– consult the wider community,

– do their solemn duty without fear or favour,

– consult with experts in vaccine safety,

– make public the vaccine contracts between us and Big Pharma.

Outstanding!

I rang Tony earlier and spent nearly 40 minutes discussing his work. Most readers here are going to love this bloke – he’s right across the issues normally discussed at Catallaxy Files and he is on the same wavelength as most of us (not ‘you lot,’ lefty trolls).

Tony is a co-contributor to a chapter in the 2014 book ‘International Handbook on Whistleblowing Research’ and that chapter can be found here.

Tony Nikolic et al

Tony is also establishing an Australian arm of Judicial Watch . He also gets his message out via Telegram

As you would expect, Tony needs all the help and support he can get to build the ripple of covid questions into a tsunami that can get our elected representatives attention. No doubt there are Catallaxians who may be able to help in a financial or practical way and Tony would be pleased to hear from them – his contact details are on the first pdf document linked above. For my part, I’ll be condensing his message and whacking journos about the ears with it (which is the only way I know how to fight the fight and stay sane in this Orwellian nightmare.)

As weird as this sounds, we may end up appreciating a quarrel of lawyers and their fair dinkum director.