A big call but I’m making it…

Posted on July 12, 2021 by currencylad

Laura Tingle is Dill of the Day:

The bringing forward of millions of Pfizer vaccine doses last week followed a back channels intervention eight days earlier by a high-powered network which included a senior business figure despairing of the government’s failure to secure enough vaccine supplies, and a former prime minister.

 
Tim Blair:

It is true, in a strictly chronological sense, that the bringing forward followed Rudd’s intervention. But it’s also true that the bringing forward followed Max Verstappen’s victory in the Austrian Grand Prix.

This entry was posted in Fake News, Media. Bookmark the permalink.

11 Responses to A big call but I’m making it…

  1. Cassie of Sydney says:
    July 12, 2021 at 7:58 pm

    “Laura Tingle is Dill of the Day”

    A nasty Dill.

  2. Davey Boy says:
    July 12, 2021 at 8:08 pm

    dill is as dill does

  3. Primer says:
    July 12, 2021 at 8:14 pm

    Kevni can run and hide from “the great moral challenge of our generation”. It betrays a lack of seriousness in favour of adolescent pap.

    “Our rivers are dying, bush fires are more ferocious and more frequent and our natural wonders – the Great Barrier Reef, Kakadu, our rainforests – are now at risk.”
    Nah, same ‘ol Australia for a million years, Kev.
    Your great challenge is credibility and self awareness

  4. FlyingPigs says:
    July 12, 2021 at 8:18 pm

    sorry currencylad.

    Totally disagree with you on this one.

    Tingle is not a Dill.

    She is a Fabian Communist Shill.

  5. Epicurious says:
    July 12, 2021 at 8:30 pm

    CL, why are you so against a totally innocent and flavoursome herb? Why accuse such an accoutrement of being a bitter laurel bush. If you want bitter herbs try lemongrass krud, big on bitterness (sorry Juliar) on the front palate but completely missed on the ever discerning cognitive back palate.

  6. Ed Case says:
    July 12, 2021 at 8:44 pm

    Isn’t it pronounced Pizer?
    So it should be Kevin Rudd’s Pfizer Pisser.
    Anyway, it looks like NewsCorp may be planning to run Rudd one last time.
    Just my opimion, Scotty can’t beat Rudd, but Peter Dutton could.

  7. FlyingPigs says:
    July 12, 2021 at 8:47 pm

    Malcolm Fraser was a Fabian Communist and all that he and Whitless ever fought over was the implementation of Fabian Communism onto The Australian psyche.

    Pure filth both of them.

  8. Frosticle says:
    July 12, 2021 at 8:50 pm

    Apparently Kevin also called Tattersalls and put in a good word for me for Saturday night’s draw –> guaranteed now that my numbers are going to come up, so I’ve already started spending up big (new car, boat, holiday house). #ThanksKevin

  9. Buccaneer says:
    July 12, 2021 at 9:06 pm

    Exactly what else might Kevni have sent a letter to precede events and take credit for them once a favourable outcome has been secured? The awarding of the olympics to Brisbane? Ash Barty’s Wimbledon victory? Why didn’t he just go for broke and take credit for Joe Biden’s election win? We all know Malcolm Turnbull will back him up and the abc don’t bother fact checking so there will always be a population of lefty num nuts that will take it as the gospel truth..

  10. H B Bear says:
    July 12, 2021 at 9:11 pm

    Clearly joining the staff co-op agrees with Australia’s most politically astute pumpkin masher.

  11. Lee says:
    July 12, 2021 at 9:15 pm

    Typical of the narcissistic KRudd to claim undeserved credit.
    What a loser and tosser.

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.