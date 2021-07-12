A big call but I’m making it…

Laura Tingle is Dill of the Day:
The bringing forward of millions of Pfizer vaccine doses last week followed a back channels intervention eight days earlier by a high-powered network which included a senior business figure despairing of the government’s failure to secure enough vaccine supplies, and a former prime minister.
It is true, in a strictly chronological sense, that the bringing forward followed Rudd’s intervention. But it’s also true that the bringing forward followed Max Verstappen’s victory in the Austrian Grand Prix.
“Laura Tingle is Dill of the Day”
A nasty Dill.
dill is as dill does
Kevni can run and hide from “the great moral challenge of our generation”. It betrays a lack of seriousness in favour of adolescent pap.
“Our rivers are dying, bush fires are more ferocious and more frequent and our natural wonders – the Great Barrier Reef, Kakadu, our rainforests – are now at risk.”
Nah, same ‘ol Australia for a million years, Kev.
Your great challenge is credibility and self awareness
sorry currencylad.
Totally disagree with you on this one.
Tingle is not a Dill.
She is a Fabian Communist Shill.
CL, why are you so against a totally innocent and flavoursome herb? Why accuse such an accoutrement of being a bitter laurel bush. If you want bitter herbs try lemongrass krud, big on bitterness (sorry Juliar) on the front palate but completely missed on the ever discerning cognitive back palate.
Isn’t it pronounced Pizer?
So it should be Kevin Rudd’s Pfizer Pisser.
Anyway, it looks like NewsCorp may be planning to run Rudd one last time.
Just my opimion, Scotty can’t beat Rudd, but Peter Dutton could.
Malcolm Fraser was a Fabian Communist and all that he and Whitless ever fought over was the implementation of Fabian Communism onto The Australian psyche.
Pure filth both of them.
Apparently Kevin also called Tattersalls and put in a good word for me for Saturday night’s draw –> guaranteed now that my numbers are going to come up, so I’ve already started spending up big (new car, boat, holiday house). #ThanksKevin
Exactly what else might Kevni have sent a letter to precede events and take credit for them once a favourable outcome has been secured? The awarding of the olympics to Brisbane? Ash Barty’s Wimbledon victory? Why didn’t he just go for broke and take credit for Joe Biden’s election win? We all know Malcolm Turnbull will back him up and the abc don’t bother fact checking so there will always be a population of lefty num nuts that will take it as the gospel truth..
Clearly joining the staff co-op agrees with Australia’s most politically astute pumpkin masher.
Typical of the narcissistic KRudd to claim undeserved credit.
What a loser and tosser.