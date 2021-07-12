Kevin Rudd “I’m still prime minister”

Posted on July 12, 2021 by Lucius Quinctius Cincinnatus

UPDATE: Now Kevin Rudd has issues a ‘statement attributable to a spokesperson for Kevin Rudd’. How egotistical. Why not just issue your own statement? The man is nuts

 

 

So Kevin Rudd wants to big note himself as a saviour getting the Pfizer vaccine to Australia – but look at the letter he leaked. He is trying to look like he is still Prime Minister with the coat of arms and “26th Prime Minister of Australia”. Paul Keating is just simply PJ Keating – no order of Australia, no honourable etc.

Of course Rudd’s claims to have secured the vaccine have been debunked by Pfizer itself. The man really has lost the plot – look at his obsession with Newscorp and Rupert Murdoch.

Memo to Rudd: you were a failure as prime minister. You have been a failure as an ex prime minister.

Compare that to Paul Keating’s letters

 

27 Responses to Kevin Rudd “I’m still prime minister”

  1. wal1957 says:
    July 12, 2021 at 3:37 pm

    Krudd is the gift that keeps on giving.
    As for his attacks on newscorp. I would happily wager that newscorp and SkyNews provide more balance than ‘their ABC’ do.
    The BBC in England are fighting for survival. They are just as bad as ‘their ABC.
    Get out the popcorn.

  2. Tony Taylor says:
    July 12, 2021 at 3:45 pm

    I reckon Rudd still thinks he’s a chance to become PM again.

  3. bemused says:
    July 12, 2021 at 3:49 pm

    Rudd picks his fights like he picks his nose.

  4. cuckoo says:
    July 12, 2021 at 3:53 pm

    In light of how the leadership changed back and forth, shouldn’t that be 26th and 28th Prime Minister?

  5. Luke73 says:
    July 12, 2021 at 3:57 pm

    lol Rudd is just like a certain Florida blogger/retiree who thinks he’s still POTUS and labels all his press releases, podiums and stationary accordingly.

  6. Penguinite says:
    July 12, 2021 at 4:11 pm

    Rudd will be ruddy when people start dying from blood clots caused by the wonderful vaccine that Phizer made! Oops, they already are dying!

  7. Roger says:
    July 12, 2021 at 4:15 pm

    Just wait until we have Presidents.

  8. H B Bear says:
    July 12, 2021 at 4:17 pm

    Shame his old man didn’t take him with him. Now it’s too late.

  9. Megan says:
    July 12, 2021 at 4:21 pm

    Rimmer is, and always has been, an abject failure as a human being. That is an extremely wonky platform on which to build any sort of leader.

    He never stops trying though. Very trying.

  10. louis says:
    July 12, 2021 at 4:27 pm

    @Penguinite

    No. Rudd will be there claiming that he was the one warning of the danger all along, and some dumb **** at the ABC will publish his rewriter of history as if true.

  11. Iain Russell says:
    July 12, 2021 at 4:39 pm

    Even by the non-standards of The Filth, Earwax Man is a foecal, foetid floater in the cesspit!

  12. grumpy says:
    July 12, 2021 at 4:52 pm

    A textbook example of Relevance Deprivation Syndrome.

  13. Infidel Tiger says:
    July 12, 2021 at 4:57 pm

    Rudd is illegally using the Australian Coat of Arms on his letterhead.

  15. egg_ says:
    July 12, 2021 at 5:01 pm

    KRuddy’s Pfizer fizzer.

    Sad.

  16. Ed Case says:
    July 12, 2021 at 5:02 pm

    I reckon Rudd still thinks he’s a chance to become PM again.

    For sure.
    Howard reckoned he woulda beat Abbott easy in 2010 and the 2013 loss was a repudiation of Labor rather than a vote against Rudd himself.
    They’ll hafta find a safe seat for him in Sydney unless he runs in Oxley.

  17. H B Bear says:
    July 12, 2021 at 5:03 pm

    The Liar’s finest. Still might be Waffleworth by a short half head.

  18. H B Bear says:
    July 12, 2021 at 5:05 pm

    Slapper for a place. Trifecta won’t even buy you a set of retreads for the Commodore.

  19. egg_ says:
    July 12, 2021 at 5:05 pm

    Rimmer is, and always has been, an abject failure as a human being. That is an extremely wonky platform on which to build any sort of leader.

    KRuddy’s Ace Rimmer moment failed?

  20. Roger says:
    July 12, 2021 at 5:11 pm

    Rudd is illegally using the Australian Coat of Arms on his letterhead.

    Unless he requested permission and someone in the PM’s office was stupid enough to grant it.

  21. Frank says:
    July 12, 2021 at 5:16 pm

    you were a failure as prime minister. You have been a failure as an ex prime minister.

    It would be more efficient to simply list the things he has not failed at rather than the things he has.

  22. Anonandon says:
    July 12, 2021 at 5:30 pm

    He is such a loser. World class in fact.

  23. Ubique says:
    July 12, 2021 at 5:32 pm

    KRudd’s election in 2007 is proof of a declining levels of intelligence and common sense amongst the populace. It’s got worse since.

  24. H B Bear says:
    July 12, 2021 at 5:36 pm

    He is such a loser. World class in fact.

    You’ve got to ask, how did he not become General Secretary of the UN?

  25. PB says:
    July 12, 2021 at 5:37 pm

    Kevin wants a parade in his honour.

  26. Robbo says:
    July 12, 2021 at 5:38 pm

    Rudd is as mad as a bagful of snakes, and about as trustworthy. Doesn’t he understand that he is regarded by most Australians as an irrelevant joke?

  27. sabena says:
    July 12, 2021 at 6:19 pm

    The answer for Kevin is simple enough,if he detests News Corp so much,why not make a takeover offer.After all,he is quite well off.

