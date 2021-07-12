Kevin Rudd “I’m still prime minister”

UPDATE: Now Kevin Rudd has issues a ‘statement attributable to a spokesperson for Kevin Rudd’. How egotistical. Why not just issue your own statement? The man is nuts
So Kevin Rudd wants to big note himself as a saviour getting the Pfizer vaccine to Australia – but look at the letter he leaked. He is trying to look like he is still Prime Minister with the coat of arms and “26th Prime Minister of Australia”. Paul Keating is just simply PJ Keating – no order of Australia, no honourable etc.
Of course Rudd’s claims to have secured the vaccine have been debunked by Pfizer itself. The man really has lost the plot – look at his obsession with Newscorp and Rupert Murdoch.
Memo to Rudd: you were a failure as prime minister. You have been a failure as an ex prime minister.
Compare that to Paul Keating’s letters
Krudd is the gift that keeps on giving.
As for his attacks on newscorp. I would happily wager that newscorp and SkyNews provide more balance than ‘their ABC’ do.
The BBC in England are fighting for survival. They are just as bad as ‘their ABC.
I reckon Rudd still thinks he’s a chance to become PM again.
Rudd picks his fights like he picks his nose.
In light of how the leadership changed back and forth, shouldn’t that be 26th and 28th Prime Minister?
lol Rudd is just like a certain Florida blogger/retiree who thinks he’s still POTUS and labels all his press releases, podiums and stationary accordingly.
Rudd will be ruddy when people start dying from blood clots caused by the wonderful vaccine that Phizer made! Oops, they already are dying!
Just wait until we have Presidents.
Shame his old man didn’t take him with him. Now it’s too late.
Rimmer is, and always has been, an abject failure as a human being. That is an extremely wonky platform on which to build any sort of leader.
He never stops trying though. Very trying.
No. Rudd will be there claiming that he was the one warning of the danger all along, and some dumb **** at the ABC will publish his rewriter of history as if true.
Even by the non-standards of The Filth, Earwax Man is a foecal, foetid floater in the cesspit!
A textbook example of Relevance Deprivation Syndrome.
Rudd is illegally using the Australian Coat of Arms on his letterhead.
Peter Dutton shares the pfizer statement
KRuddy’s Pfizer fizzer.
Howard reckoned he woulda beat Abbott easy in 2010 and the 2013 loss was a repudiation of Labor rather than a vote against Rudd himself.
They’ll hafta find a safe seat for him in Sydney unless he runs in Oxley.
The Liar’s finest. Still might be Waffleworth by a short half head.
Slapper for a place. Trifecta won’t even buy you a set of retreads for the Commodore.
KRuddy’s Ace Rimmer moment failed?
Unless he requested permission and someone in the PM’s office was stupid enough to grant it.
It would be more efficient to simply list the things he has not failed at rather than the things he has.
He is such a loser. World class in fact.
KRudd’s election in 2007 is proof of a declining levels of intelligence and common sense amongst the populace. It’s got worse since.
You’ve got to ask, how did he not become General Secretary of the UN?
Kevin wants a parade in his honour.
Rudd is as mad as a bagful of snakes, and about as trustworthy. Doesn’t he understand that he is regarded by most Australians as an irrelevant joke?
The answer for Kevin is simple enough,if he detests News Corp so much,why not make a takeover offer.After all,he is quite well off.