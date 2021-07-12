Kevin Rudd “I’m still prime minister”

UPDATE: Now Kevin Rudd has issues a ‘statement attributable to a spokesperson for Kevin Rudd’. How egotistical. Why not just issue your own statement? The man is nuts

So Kevin Rudd wants to big note himself as a saviour getting the Pfizer vaccine to Australia – but look at the letter he leaked. He is trying to look like he is still Prime Minister with the coat of arms and “26th Prime Minister of Australia”. Paul Keating is just simply PJ Keating – no order of Australia, no honourable etc.

Of course Rudd’s claims to have secured the vaccine have been debunked by Pfizer itself. The man really has lost the plot – look at his obsession with Newscorp and Rupert Murdoch.

Memo to Rudd: you were a failure as prime minister. You have been a failure as an ex prime minister.

