Kevni to the rescue (again)

Posted on July 12, 2021 by Sinclair Davidson

This entry was posted in Shut it down. Fire them all., Taking out the trash. Bookmark the permalink.

8 Responses to Kevni to the rescue (again)

  1. FlyingPigs says:
    July 12, 2021 at 9:34 pm

    What’s Pfizer’s telephone number?

    I want to call them.

  2. Squirrel says:
    July 12, 2021 at 9:42 pm

    Same bat time, same bat channel.

    The think-pieces about “We Need a Government of National Unity” can’t be far off.

  3. Infidel Tiger says:
    July 12, 2021 at 9:44 pm

    The look on that guy’s face is an all time classic.

  4. H B Bear says:
    July 12, 2021 at 9:45 pm

    How has the country been managing without him? What were we thinking?

  5. H B Bear says:
    July 12, 2021 at 9:49 pm

    Was this an ecstatic reaction to one of his TED talks?

  7. Rohan says:
    July 12, 2021 at 10:07 pm

    FlyingPigs, Pfizer Sydney: 02 9850 3333

  8. Baba says:
    July 12, 2021 at 10:08 pm

    After everything Scott Morrison did for Laura Bingle’s career she goes and promotes Rudd’s self-serving lies.

    No good deed goes unpunished.

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.