Right and left has been replaced by sane and insane

You could with relative ease make some rough judgments about who was on which side of politics until almost the present by where someone stood on particular issues. But first it was global warming that entered into the equation. There partisan divides were determined by whether someone thought they were in some kind of peril due to a warming planet and a subsequent melting of the glaciers. This warming was always round ten years ahead, as it has been for four lots of ten years which have never led to any serious evidence that the planet is heating. The only evidence has been the normal ebb and flow of temperatures and the regular recording of record temperatures somewhere on the planet, which occur all of the time.
Parties of what were once called the right are now filled with these people, as are, of course, parties of the left. Some of us on the right (most I hope) understand that AGW is nonsense, while absolutely no one on the left is allowed to doubt any of this even for a second. But parties of the right have to cater to their warmest constituencies or can never win an election.
Now we have Covid which has never appeared more dangerous that a bad flu. But however lethal it is or it isn’t, it has terrified all kinds of people so that parties on both sides of the former right-left divide now must promise to save us from what has always been a phantom menace, which is disappearing each day more and more. You can see this divide on the editorial page of The Oz just today.
First this, by Claire Lehmann: The ethical dilemma posed by vax ‘objectors’.
In 1885, Montreal suffered an outbreak of smallpox that would go on to kill more than 3000 people, which was at the time around 2 per cent of its population. During the outbreak, an eccentric physician known as Dr Alexander Ross circulated a pamphlet urging people to reconsider getting vaccinated against the infectious disease. The pamphlet, which has been preserved by historians and can be read online, states in bold letters “do not be alarmed by the smallpox!”, “thousands have had their health ruined (by vaccination)” and “many children are killed outright!”. This early pamphlet is a masterful example of the key rhetorical devices used by anti-vaxxers, devices still used today, often to great effect.
You see, all these people who are skeptical about Covid-vaccine safety are just like those ignorant people back in Montreal 140 years ago. But then we have this, from Nick Cater, who also begins by delving into the past, although not quite so deeply: No sign of ‘normal’ as fear infects our leaders. He takes a different tack entirely.
Two years ago, influenza A was ripping through South Australia. By early July 2019, 20,000 South Australians had tested positive to the virus and 86 nursing homes were infected. Perhaps the Premier and his chief health officer were asleep at the wheel a few months earlier when the warnings came that it was going to be a shocker of a flu season. Think of the lives that might have been saved if Steven Marshall had slammed the borders shut, frightened everyone witless and warned them they would be arrested if they stepped outside their own homes.
On July 7, 2019, 37 new flu deaths were announced in South Australia, bringing the total to 82. The state’s chief public health officer, Nicola Spurrier, called a press conference to remind South Australians to wash their hands and cough into their elbows if they were caught without a tissue. “It’s very unfortunate to see this number of people that have died,” she said, “however, the influenza virus this year is not considered to be any more deadly than the viruses in the past.”
The killer flu of 2019 claimed more than 800 lives in Australia, most of them elderly and most in nursing homes. Yet the authorities refrained from panic. There were no daily press conferences and no breathless reporting of the latest number of infections, which in NSW alone were averaging 826 a day in the first two weeks of July.
Both Claire and Nick would have once been seen as on the right side of politics. Meanwhile, the left is using Covid, along with global warming, to drive its socialist agenda, with plenty of those supposedly on the right doing everything they can to help.
AUSTRALIA IS BECOMING AN INTERNATIONAL EXAMPLE OF GOVERNMENT IDIOCY: From Instapundit.
AND THIS IS GLOBAL: The Australian Government is trying to bring back the fear. All the fear. Beware! Covid is gonna get you if you insist on being free.
So many would-be tyrants. So few people pointing at them and laughing, then ignoring them completely. But it’s getting better.
There’s no variant… not novel… no pandemic.
Dr David Martin with Reiner Fuellmich
https://www.brighteon.com/a569c7c9-9572-47ed-ba3c-130b0c13aa55
Make of what you will.
This warming was always round ten years ahead, as it has been for four lots of ten years which have never led to any serious evidence that the planet is heating.
While we’re on the topic….NASA’s data reveals the lower troposphere is actually cooler now than it was in 1980.
The trouble is also that increasingly the politicians all come from the same elitist class. As do the plague of experts we’re currently experiencing. You can see this with the Lib pollies these days – basically progressives with very few historically conventional conservatives.
The ordinary people though have very good bullshit detectors.
Poll shows partisan divide on acknowledging human effect on climate change (4 Jun)
It’s rare that a poll asks this question. They tend not to so as not to get exactly this inconvenient answer. I suspect the partisan divide is even greater than those numbers suggest because Trump votes would gnaw their right hands off rather than answer a pollster, and thus the “Republicans” are almost certainly strongly weighted to RINOs and trolls.
The polls you get with Covid and vaccines are quite similar. The Right want to see the data, the Left are in full-on dogma mode and are just about prepared to gulag anyone who refuses the vaccine. And even worse for anyone who dares mention HCQ or ivermectin. The cult of the Left is hardening up alarmingly.
And there is the key problem. As a community (even more, as the whole of Western civilization) we have adopted the heresy that governments are here to save us.
This mentality opens the door to government control.
I am sure long-lived Cats will recall the words of PM Keating, prior to taking office, yearning to “get his hands on the levers of the economy” displaying the first overt expression of this idea. The idea had of course been first promulgated by Keynes and developed over most of the 20th century to almost totally displace the laissez faire approach to government.
It is no coincidence that this period also saw plenty of material wealth (and the rise of materialism) along with the great decline in religious fervour and Christian belief.
The impact of this great shift in thinking is evident in the kinds of leaders and the speeches they make. Could we imagine hearing today speeches such as Churchill’s, with the strongest moral certainty that the enemy was evil and needed to be crushed? And could we imagine a leader with the confidence that the populace was with him in that level of moral certainty?
So now we have Scotty from Marketing, Diktator Dan, GladBag, PalaceChook, etc., standing up against an invisible target and promising to save us. First, they have to have an equivalent menace, so we fear the consequences of preventing them from “doing their job.” Initially AIDS, then CAGW/Climate change/climate emergency, and now Covid. All abstract concepts of threat but essentially invisible so we the people can’t apply our common sense (rare as that may be) to think through the issues. Therefore we are enjoined to “trust the experts/the scientists/the (settled) science.” Then we have to have a massive solution worthy of great effort and great expense to win the war.
Yeah nah, the Globalists got us good this time with the COVID.
The ‘threat’ is imminent, not 100 years down the track, so even some on the right have gone with the precautionary principle and self interest (“I wanna travel o’seas eh?)
Let’s all Chant!
Precisely – in politics always bet on self interest, it’s sure to get a place.
Clearly Gladys is on the left. Today’s admonishment from the chief nanny was about “our collective responsibility” to obey their ever-changing, arbitrary, unwarranted and unreasonable edicts that snuff out freedoms our forebears fought for. And instead of maybe asking her to explain how this is any different to the way communist China or North Korea are governed, the media pummelled her with Dorothy Dixers such as what were they doing to ensure their orders were obeyed during Eid.
I can’t be the only one feeling despondent about what the future holds if this sort of carry on continues to grow legs.
I wonder if the forthcoming census will have a question asking whether members of the household have been vaccinated or not, and which ones? Severe fines to follow if not answered truthfully. This will be followed up by Brown Shirts, escorting Dr Mengele clones, to forcibly vaccinate every resident who can’t prove they have been vaccinated.
John A says:
July 12, 2021 at 4:29 pm
Thanks John, my thoughts exactly.
Yep. Predicting the future by looking at the past.
There is no right and left, there really is only the good and the evil.
You can support either side, but the fence is getting harder to sit on.
“Parties of what were once called the right are now filled with these people, as are, of course, parties of the left.”
See: March through the Institutions (schools chapter).
We are well on the way to peak headless chook mode, with all the hitherto written in stone sophistry about “preferred” vaccines for certain age groups thrown out the window and the manic pursuit of zero (known) transmission once again the Holy Grail for which no price to pay is too high (when someone else is paying the price).
Meanwhile, vaccination is thus far winning the 2021 fatality penalty shoot out over the virus in Fortress Australia.
PLAGUE: A STORY OF SMALLPOX IN MONTREAL
By Michael Bliss
Smallpox arrived in the city in February of 1885, carried by George Longley, a railway conductor who had picked it up in Chicago. He was diagnosed while still on the train, but rather than quarantine him there, doctors—fully aware of the infectiousness of the disease— admitted him to a Roman Catholic hospital. Outgoing patients took smallpox into the city, where its spread was helped by public events such as church services and the St. Jean Baptiste holiday. By the late summer, it had become an epidemic.
Bliss meticulously traces the tragedy of errors that allowed the disease to take hold. Vaccination, invented in the 18th century, was widely accepted among doctors as an effective preventive. But when a bad batch of vaccine made some people ill, Montreal health officials panicked and cancelled all smallpox inoculations—for three months. And while citizens and officials argued about whether the situation was truly desperate, a group of anti-vaccinationists spread the word that the injection was useless and possibly dangerous. That message found eager listeners in the crowded French-Canadian slums of the east end. The people there, although terrified of the plague in their midst, not only refused vaccination, but also tore down the warning signs that health inspectors had nailed to infected houses. As a result, when the final statistics were tabled for the smallpox epidemic of 1885, the vast majority of fatalities proved to be FrenchCanadian.