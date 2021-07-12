Similar to the NBN, then, is it?

This is a real dinkum Government ad: Is it true? Can COVID-19 vaccines connect me to the internet?
COVID-19 vaccines do not – and cannot – connect you to the internet. Find out more below.
Can COVID-19 vaccines connect me to the internet?
COVID-19 vaccines do not – and cannot – connect you to the internet.
Some of the mRNA vaccines being developed include the use of a material called a hydrogel, which might help disperse the vaccine slowly into our cells.
Bioengineers have used similar hydrogels for many years in different ways. For instance, they’ve used them to help stem cells survive after being put inside our bodies.
Because of this, some people believe that hydrogels are needed for electronic implants, which can connect to the internet.
The Pfizer mRNA vaccine does not use hydrogels as a component.
The Pfizer mRNA vaccine contains a piece of mRNA which is coated in a lipid (fatty) droplet. The lipid helps the vaccine enter our cells, as the membrane holding our cells together is also made mostly of lipid. The vaccine and the membrane can fuse easily, depositing the mRNA inside the cell.
With new COVID-19 vaccine developments every day, it’s normal to have questions or concerns, and possibly feel hesitant about getting a vaccine. That’s why we’re providing accurate, evidence-based answers to questions about COVID-19 vaccines.
Don’t believe it’s real, then go to the ad at the link, where the last line is, “Is there anything wrong with this page?” I would not know where to begin.
If that were true, you’d have no problems in Oz, the damn thing never works!
disappointing.
they didn’t specify whether it was just Testra or if it also excluded Optus and iiNet
bloody fine-print
Yep good stuff, the internet connection thingy was the talk of the town, on everybody’s lips, about time they proactively nipped it in the bud.
Also, good and up-front of them to answer questions about vaccine-related spike protiens, immunization-if any- and death.
And the waiver of liability.
no more surreal than Sky UK (Comcast) reporter, Enda Brady, on 2GB early this morning with vaccine hesitant Luke Grant (in for McLaren), to talk about England/Italy match, but using the entire interview time to push a narrative that he has just had the Delta variant and it was the worst thing in the world evah.
Luke Grant found his testimony so powerful, so convincing, he claimed he was going off to his GP today to organise AZ shot (he’d been waiting for Pfizer). 2GB had the audio up within minutes of the interview – easy to find.
however, it’s fascinating that Brady was on NZ radio and other minor media outlets just days after he got diagnosed around 24 or 25 June, and he doesn’t sound deathly in the audio below. btw he also informed other media (as he did on 2GB) that his daughter later tested positive, but she had no symptoms etc., was perfectly fine. don’t think he added those details when speaking to Grant.
AUDIO: UK correspondent details his ongoing battle with Covid-19
ON AIR- HEATHER DU PLESSIS-ALLAN DRIVE
Newstalk ZB, Publish DateTue, 29 Jun 2021
https://www.newstalkzb.co.nz/on-air/heather-du-plessis-allan-drive/audio/enda-brady-uk-correspondent-details-his-ongoing-battle-with-covid-19/
Hydrogel used to inject nano-bot electronic networking implants? Internet connection via incorporated PCM soft X-ray modem, I expect.
Good click bait leader. Many shares.
so the vax might really connect you to the internet (on the principle that govt is always lying) but in which country are the tech support call centres? and can they troubleshoot from there to do a reset if they need to?
Of course it won’t connect to the internet without the magnet.
For faster downloads apparently an antenna can be poked up the butt. Pretty common knowledge in Sydney I hear where it may soon be compulsory.
South Park beat us to it by about 20 years…
https://m.youtube.com/watch?v=XZBp0aVQpFU