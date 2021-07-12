The cost of net zero in Australia

In case you were wondering. Here it is.
And there you have it.
Massive industrial and economic disruption. Unreliable energy. Higher energy prices reducing Australia’s international competitiveness.
Deployment targets that will be logistically impossible to achieve in the time frame.
A gargantuan total cost of $1.13 trillion.
And in the words of Australia’s Chief Scientist, virtually no impact on the world’s climate.
It begs the question, why would any political party want to condemn Australia to such an ill-conceived scheme that would decimate our economy while assisting China to grow economically, politically and militarily.
This is the roadmap to net zero in the USA, a much bigger challenge for them of course. Something to read if you are short of things to do during lockdown. (Only joking).
Because they are traitors to Australia.
But if Australia doesn’t do this, they’ll be a world-wide pariah. Can’t have that on our conscience, can we?
And think of the children, they’ll be able to enjoy the same lifestyle enjoyed by their grand and great-grand parents.
Three obvious options.
They are making money out of it.
They are stark staring insane.
They, or their advisers, have been bought off.
Why, the simplest answer is that the are a bunch of grossly overpaid, narcissistic idiots whose decision making framework isa combination of whatever the last carpetbagging lobbyist convinced them was needed, and Twitter.
But the G-20 will not be agreeing on ‘net zero emissions’ by 2050 …
Virus variants threaten global recovery, G20 warns
https://www.reuters.com/business/finance/g20-signs-off-tax-crackdown-warns-virus-variants-2021-07-10/
Europe’s Push for G-20 Net Zero Pledge Is Thwarted in Venice
https://www.bloomberg.com/news/articles/2021-07-09/g-20-to-back-carbon-pricing-role-for-first-time-in-climate-fight
Net zero coughs and runny noses?