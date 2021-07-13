Paws of fury: Singo’s house cat lashes out again

HE has spent his entire adult life ‘working’ in a glass booth but macho hypochondriac Ray Hadley still doesn’t feel safe from terrifying germs and contrary opinions. The 2GB blabberer – formerly king of the Dapto dogs – has had enough of Alan Jones telling the truth:
Ray Hadley has delivered a ferocious serve against his former stablemate Alan Jones, saying he’s done himself and the Australian public a “great disservice” before calling Andrew Bolt his “lapdog”…
On his regular morning slot on 2GB, Hadley took aim at Jones, who used to work together at the radio station, saying he had taken a “ridiculous stance” by railing against lockdowns and claiming “herd immunity would eventually come and overtake us”.
“According to him, they’ve made mistake after mistake after mistake. If you look at the figures worldwide, as opposed to our figures, even in the middle of this pandemic problem we have in Sydney at the moment, [we’re] top of the world in terms of controlling the virus,” Hadley said on Tuesday morning…
Hadley, then, took aim at the Herald Sun columnist: “His disciple and lapdog, Andrew Bolt, will no doubt disagree. But Andrew, I couldn’t care less what you think.”
I presume these histrionics were brought on by today’s carefully worded announcement:
Chief health officer Kerry Chant said a man in his 70s from Sydney’s eastern suburbs had died after contracting COVID-19 but could not say how he became infected or whether he was vaccinated.
Only two days ago a woman in her 90s from south-west Sydney died after becoming infected.
There is no evidence either of them died of coronavirus. Max Verstappen strikes again.
Quite frankly I’m over the whole covid thing.
Can we please return to sanity and have Catallaxy cover stuff like Richard Branson trying to bite his own farts in space…real news.
Hadley is a great loss to taxi driving.
The People’s Champion has never relied on better arguments, he was the originator of the cancel rant. In a debate on the matter Jones will slice him and dice him.
As sad as it is for that woman’s family, a 90 year old dying is not news and is not a reason to continue with the totally useless eradication strategy that all our dopey politicians seem to be following.
Of course he couldn’t – or more correctly, wouldn’t – say that!
Just as last year, Daniel Andrews refused (on “privacy” grounds!) to confirm that a Victorian man of about 31 (who Andrews was trumpeting about as having “died of the coronavirus”), was morbidly obese, a heavy smoker and drinker, and suffering from several comorbidities.
I’m looking forward to watching Andrew Bolt’s reply tonight.
Hadley is a thug who rides on the coat-tails of men who are far more talented and decent than he is.
When Jeannette Young made clear her view on people under the age of 40 getting AstraZeneca vaccinations — don’t do it. , Hadley was so dissappointed in Young it brought his ani vaxxer stance down a peg or two.
Biggest problem is still the msm protection racket.
We have a number of excellent independent sites , of which this is one, providing verifiable alternate news which is contrary to what big govt, big biz, big media, big tech, anything that’s big etc etc, are ramming down our throats.
But sadly the “bigs” audience reach is monolithic compared to the independents.
And sadly no big governments have the desire to break down the biggies.
And we the people outnumber them, but can’t break them.
There is no evidence either of them died of coronavirus.
I thought the press had already diagnosed the cod of the woman in her 90s.
You doubt their medical bona fides?
VAERS has additional vaccine deaths jumping more than 2000 in 1 week. But that is the US. In Oz, a 90 year old and a man 71-79 (?) years old dying from (?) cause (a comorbidity?) should alarm healthy people and scare them to taking an experimental poison.
Let’s see Hadley agree to debate Alan Jones head to head. But the truth is Hadley is all bark and no bite.
Hadley pedal file campaign in recess?
At this moment this comment on the Raaaaaaay Hadley/Andrew Bolt stoush has been liked 888 times:
This post is a little bit Media Watch Dog, eh CL?
The virus is running out of puff. But those that puff are running out of virus and so must puff against each other. Now say that ten times wearing a mask without muffing it!
What about his fake “hearty laugh”?
Jones is the only figure in the braindead lamestream meeja that I’ve been in complete agreement with during the last 16 months of this monstrous bat flu induced inasanity – and that’s an admission I don’t make lightly.
As for that fat loudmouthed fool, Hadley, he can go and insert a Dapto dog up himself.
I agree with Kyle Sandilands – COVID is boring and people are sick of hearing about it. Move on.
These fake fights between Hadley, Bolt, Jones etc have all the hallmarks of the fake fights footy commentators get into to stop the audience tuning out from a flogging. There’s no interest left in this story.
Every time I hear of Hadley I have an involuntary need to sit up straight.
Hadley loves a police state. It’s that simple.
Vaccine or no vaccine, it sounds like a Bex and a good lie down might be in order.
Hadley definitely losing the war based on comments at the Oz.
His show at the moment is one long nag about which shop is not enforcing QR check ins and how he is going to call the relevant CEO to demand action.
Never heard him take a call from a small business owner to talk about the effects of lockdowns.
Yes, nothing riles the glass jawed Bolt more than an attack on him.
Bernardi was on last night though.
If you think Bolt has a glass jaw, Hadley cannot even tolerate dissent.
Could some tell me -is Kerry Chant a man.
Well, I’ve had a beard and moustache for near on 50 years — and her/his/its moustache is almost as good as mine!
Hadley is an ugly man — ugly features and ugly soul.
NSW Woman of the Year. She’s gotta be in line for the Big One – no?