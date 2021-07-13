Paws of fury: Singo’s house cat lashes out again

Ray Hadley has delivered a ferocious serve against his former stablemate Alan Jones, saying he’s done himself and the Australian public a “great disservice” before calling Andrew Bolt his “lapdog”…

On his regular morning slot on 2GB, Hadley took aim at Jones, who used to work together at the radio station, saying he had taken a “ridiculous stance” by railing against lockdowns and claiming “herd immunity would eventually come and overtake us”.

“According to him, they’ve made mistake after mistake after mistake. If you look at the figures worldwide, as opposed to our figures, even in the middle of this pandemic problem we have in Sydney at the moment, [we’re] top of the world in terms of controlling the virus,” Hadley said on Tuesday morning…

Hadley, then, took aim at the Herald Sun columnist: “His disciple and lapdog, Andrew Bolt, will no doubt disagree. But Andrew, I couldn’t care less what you think.”