I read the words, and then read them again, and so I will share but it is still hard to fathom. I am obviously missing something since our senior politicians cannot be this out of it. As you read the following, bear in mind that the word “ambitious” is apparently the new synonym for insane.
Australia will target running the electricity grid entirely from solar and wind generation by 2025 under a 100 per cent renewable target laid out by the power system operator….
The ambitious goal – putting the nation on track to lead the world transitioning to clean energy – has been set by the new boss of the Australian Energy Market Operator, who said it would mark “uncharted territory” for the country as it works out how to integrate more renewables into the power system as old coal plants face retirement.
The article in full may be found here: AEMO chief Daniel Westerman targets 100 per cent renewables in world first.
But the article does finish with this:
Still, integrating massive amounts of renewables faces several hurdles. An Energy Security Board report said a failure to deal with the entry of intermittent supply could cost the nation in the long term, with the market operator forced to intervene at record rates so far this year. “With our existing tool kit, it’s getting harder for us to manage the stability of the power system as the penetration of solar and wind, even at today’s levels, pushes the system to its limits,” Mr Westerman will say.
Hurdles, are there? But look, they have a whole four years to work things out so why worry?
Some engineers are total morons I’m sorry to say.
Translated.
We going to cut your power so those of you who haven’t died of the coof or the vax are going to starve and freeze.
Nah scrap that. It’s aus.gov, won’t happen for at least 30 years!
Insane or Inane?
Did time with McKinsey’s so tool status confirmed
Westerman never did any real engineering; probably , considered himself too smart for that kind of lowly work. Project management, business school, renewable energy roles.
McKinsey’s- downsize, offshore, outsource. Fuck real workers over and collect a fat fee
From the second link above:
She means a synthesised glut funded by statute from existing capital.
It is the serpent eating it’s tail.
I note that the reference to 100% RE in the first link is a qualified 100% capacity reached at times but backed by gas the rest of the time.
As the golden goose is killed life will become harder.
RobK;
Lunacy.
Sheer blind lunacy.
These idiots are trying to catch up and board the stagecoach headed for the cliff.
They know this won’t work.
This is just about western taxpayers paying for their own destruction.
Why spend your own money bombing your enemy’s power stations?
Why not get them to pay for it, and better still pay you to do it.?
Well, there’s a plan for a giant renewable plant on the south coast of WA. It’s planned to be TWICE the size of the entire Perth metropolitan area. A hideous eyesore from the border west, through Esperance. And owned by the Aboriginal Corporation.
The [subisdies] are the Spice.
The Spice must flow…
(/ht Dune)
#DeathToOurHarkonnens