They lock us in our homes and threaten to leave us there until we take an untried non-vaccine and then describe letting us out of the homes we have been locked into as “freedom”. This is a “deadly, invisible enemy” that has killed virtually no one. The editorial is even more bizarre and hysterical. Anyone who takes medical advice from a newspaper – from a paper which has never mentioned the possible cures provided by Ivermectin and HCQ – deserves what they get. Here’s today’s editorial: Call to Arms in freedom fight.
Today, a “Call to Arms” in the Herald Sun is being led by Australia’s brightest scientific minds who have joined forces to urge the public to get vaccinated, arguing that Covid is more insidious than the ultra-rare side effects attached to some vaccines.
The Academy of Science has launched a public campaign demystifying the risks of vaccines as a rational counterpoint to individual hesitancy or some of the dangerous but active anti-vaxxer scaremongering littering social media platforms.
It comes as anti-vaccine zealots are planning to target GP clinics with conspiracy propaganda. Such uninformed views need to be challenged at every turn.
And if this “vaccine” should turn out to damage our health, as it seems to have done to tens of thousands of others already, what do we do then? If you want to understand a struggle for freedom, head off to Cuba: the fellow in the photo below was not being arrested for refusing to take an experimental vaccine.
Freedom is based on individual rights and individuals being left to apply their own judgment. Covid no longer seems to be a major medical problem but it is certainly a political one.
And what role is the media playing in promoting fear and misinformation?
The biggest most important role, disinformation. False narrative.
Government media campaign pays for a front page and Pfizer a series of editorials.
How much per word does it cost?
I cancelled my Telegraph subscription last year whennthey ran dead on the USA election fiasco. This proves I was right to do so.
The deep state is almost everywhere. The media is complicit in what’s going on.
What role? All of it.
You better believe I will never get vaccinated now.
I don’t mind not getting my own way.
What really pisses me off is any assault on my volition.
Who wrote this shit?
Just f*ck off, you loathsome obsequious lickspittle imbeciles.
I will not be forced to take a useless unnecessary toxic chemical cocktail, nor will I tolerate my rights and freedoms being removed for refusing to do so.
You are entering very dangerous territory here, you monstrous morons.
It’s called Operation Mockingbird and its real.
The Murdochs are not and never have been friends of regular citizens.
We need more Fairfields.
Newspapers aren’t a viable business any longer, but they are propped up by big money in exchange for editorials such as this.
A call to bear bare arms – proof your unvaxxed?
The whole Australian meja were in lockstep with that lie. From Andrew Bolt to Tom Elliot. Jones may have been an exception.
Any vax ads therein?
How dare these zero accomplishment dead shits with their BAs lecture us.
Truer every day- the only thing to believe in the paper is the price on the front cover.
Only if you’re stupid enough to fall for the con.
The Herald Sun can f.ck off!
Never spend even a dollar buying a paper.
Notice how lock-step they are with the govt over this message? There are never articles about how many ‘positive’ have symptoms and how serious? Also never interviews with people that had Wuhan virus and recovered fine or any that had adverse reactions to the so-called vaccine?
They don’t employ reporters, it just an advertising journal and should be handed out for free.
Ivermectin: https://c19ivermectin.com/
Hydroxycholoquine: https://c19hcq.com/
Walter and Eliza Hall Institute hdroxychloroquine study – without zinc! Brilliant.
https://wehi.edu.au/covid-shield-faqs
aka hydroxychloroquine!!
take the kill jab?
they can kiss my ass.
the end.
What a wank – when the promised doses of Pfizer arrive, the problem will pretty much solve itself.
In the meantime, the MSM should get back to their old favourites of celebrity gossip, property porn and the police rounds – and maybe some puff-pieces about national heroes who’ve survived the AZ “jab” and want everyone to hear their war stories about what they did for the nation.
Lockdowns and Fear?
Lockdowns are a problem created by Government.
Fear is a problem created by the Media.
Where is the actual virus in this list of problems?
Operation Mockingbird
https://en.m.wikipedia.org/wiki/Operation_Mockingbird
The People not buying your BS?
Alan Jones with Adam Creighton was good tonight.
Creighton stating that Gladys having gone down the lockdown path will never be able to get out of this strategy as vaccines will never hit the 80% threshold, and elimination will never last. This means NSW is locked into the same economic death spiral as California.
NSW leads the charge in some foreign news services; for example:
https://www.milsurps.com/showthread.php?t=74479
I wonder how many Mikadoesque “lists” are being complied right now?
No, not the official ones done by the usual suspects at taxpayer expense, but the “freelance” ones compiled by people who have had their lives smashed , not by the dreaded Lurgi, but by the “response” to it.
Of course, the very suspicion that some of the peasants may not be eternally, grovellingly grateful and OBEDIENT to their rightful masters WILL lead, inexorably, to “precautionary attitude adjustment” and the death spiral of the penal colony will continue.
Mockingbird reminds me how Dumb you have to be to fall for this shit.
Is Rona reading the papers?
nb says at 8:41 pm:
There is a serious potential problem of selection bias in studies like this.
About 4 in 5 people do not appear to be susceptible to infection by the SARS-CoV-2 virus. It is as if 1 in 5 have a genetic weak link in their natural immune system which facilitates infection of airway tissues, probably a subtle mucociliary disorder.
Glad took a bullet for Scummo.
Is there nothing he can’t do?
Glad took a bullet for Scummo.
It’s becoming more apparent everyday that we’re not getting out of this without a fight, sad to say.
https://m.dw.com/en/netherlands-lifted-covid-restrictions-too-soon-pm-apologizes/a-58245202
Some of the bits:
And…
And….
Herd immunity.
For some reason I suspect a lot of us already had it.
Because, otherwise, it would have been government policy that saved us.
If there was just a way to get everyone, or a large proportion of people, to simply ignore the rules all at once there would be no comeback. There is nothing they could do about it. Just throw off your masks, for instance. How many people can they arrest if hundreds of thousand, even millions, do it. That’s would the media is for. To terrify people out of looking out for their own interests.
One way to get people to line up to be vaccinated – if that’s what you want; me, I couldn’t care less – would be no more lockdowns and let the virus run its course. Many more people would want to be vaccinated if they thought there was a real chance of getting the disease.
Another Rona casualty.
Indolent, I don’t think we will find the spirit of Sobibor in Australia.
That would be like trying to train all the sheep in a flock from jumping when one decided to jump. Ain’t happening!
If you just want to be left alone an not be injected with their death jab, you’re either going to cower and hide ( not a solution ) or come out swinging, there’s no other options!
Lets hope it doesn’t come to that, but I’m not hopeful at this stage. Aussies have become too soft and compliant.
That doesn’t make sense. What would he have to offer her?
How does the Commonwealth even slightly benefit from angry voters in NSW?
Gladys Andrews
Threaten, more likely.
Photios faction?
Fed trumps States?
The NSW Premier and all the other big brothers and sisters were plotting their escapes from the eventual electoral push-back against their panicked hysteria of March 2020 and the ever-deepening hole they have been digging ever since, through their silver bullet – the vaccine.
Sort of. Told if she doesn’t tow the line they’re all fucked and will be hanging from ropes. These scum know what they’ve done and paybacks gonna be a bitch if the don’t follow through!
Sliding in the polls, Scumoron goes for Teh Great Con via the papers.
Scumoron bets the farm, rather coming clean on the “just a bad flu” that he was crowing about on release of the Frankenvax.
What-a-moron.
Too bad if NSW lockdowns bite him in the @rse*, which they will IMHO.
Glad goes to Credibility Zero with “thousands will die”.
The difference between a conspiracy theory and a fact seems to be about 18 months.
The good folk of NSW defended St Gladys of the Blessed Mask despite the failings in her personal life because she seemed to be handling the Rona with the soft touch and was the best of a bad bunch. 12 months of slowly warming even Labor hearts and she’s blown much of the credibility in less than 1 month. She lost a lot at Christmas but this could be the end of her electoral chances.
Mind you voting for the Minion is impossible.
Has anyone else noticed the spiral into the drain suddenly sped up about ten days ago?
It’s as if something is about to happen – something nasty.
Look up event 21 and the term Flooding information campaign.
Since the globalists met up in Pommie land Winston?
That’s right…….they’re worried about the next election!
FMD.