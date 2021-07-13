Bill Muehlenberg – Say ‘No’ to health fascism

NSW used to be the one Australian state not following along with all the other fiefdoms with their lunatic overreactions to the Rona. Now it seems to be seeking to be top dog in the race, with destructive lockdowns, fear-mongering and full-tilt panic porn.
What we now have is an unholy trinity of Big Media, Big Pharma, and Big Government all singing from the same song sheet with hysterical zeal. Scott Morrison and the Federal Government seem to be fully on board with all this. And we even have those who should know better pushing Covid nonsense.
Peta Credlin of Sky News is usually level-headed, and she has done a terrific job challenging Premier Dan Andrews on his sheer incompetence and mishandling of hotel quarantines and his lockdown mania. But the other day in the Herald Sun she had an opinion piece with this title: “Vaccines can set us free so let’s offer incentives.”
Um, Peta, as I have often stated, incentives in medical treatments actually go against basic medical ethics. And that includes Australian medical ethics. The Australian Immunisation Handbook says this about people receiving vaccines:
They should be given sufficient information (preferably written) about the risks and benefits of each vaccine. This includes:
-what adverse events are possible
-how common they are
-what they should do about them
Criteria for valid consent
For consent to be legally valid, the following elements must be present:
-It must be given by a person with legal capacity, and of sufficient intellectual capacity to understand the implications of receiving a vaccine.
-It must be given voluntarily in the absence of undue pressure, coercion or manipulation.
Um, carrot incentives or stick punishments both fall under that last point. Enticing people with financial rewards or special privileges and favours and other gimmicks is exactly “undue pressure, coercion or manipulation”. Shame on you Peta.
Speaking of manipulation, also consider the new Covid fear ad now being screened on television. It features an actor pretending she cannot breathe because of the Rona. Plenty of folks have already complained about the alarmism, hyper-overreaction and just plain misleading nature of the ad. But that has not stopped its defenders.
Consider one mindboggling opinion piece in the Melbourne Age. The title said it all: “Shock tactic COVID ad isn’t accurate but ads aren’t about truth, they’re about motivation.” There you go folks: forget the truth, forget the facts – just manipulate emotions, ramp up the fear, and push agendas.
Writing in today’s Australian, Adam Creighton said this:
“It’s hard to imagine even woke California producing a propaganda video of a young woman struggling to breathe in hospital. California based its lockdowns on the number of new cases per 100,000; on its measure Sydney wouldn’t even be in the minimal risk tier.”
Yet calls for compulsory jabs continue apace both here and overseas. Not everyone is buying it however. For example, Mat Staver of the Liberty Counsel in the US has sent an alert in which he warns about where we are heading. He discusses the frightening reactions Danice Hertz, M.D. had to the vaccine, and then says this:
But Dr. Hertz refused to quit OR be silenced. She was on a mission to find other victims AND information to help them. She created a COVID-19 vaccine injury page and was astonished—and horrified—when membership exploded. There were thousands and thousands of shot victims just like her. In fact, there were many whose injuries were even worse than hers. …
-A 12-year-old girl confined to a wheelchair with a feeding tube.
-A mother of two, unable to tolerate light, sound or the touch of her children.
-A healthy teenage boy dropped dead of a sudden massive heart attack.
Strokes, myocarditis, seizures, tremors, hemorrhagic bleeding, miscarriages—the list of injuries and the lives shattered by these COVID jabs is heartbreaking as much as it is infuriating. I wept while watching some of their stories. What are we doing to America? What are we doing to these precious people? The COVID shots were deployed just six months ago. Yet the shots have now caused more deaths than all vaccines combined from 1990 to present, according to VAERS. And VAERS reports less than 1% of all injuries!
In the past 31 years, there have been a total of 5,039 reported deaths from all vaccines combined. In the first six months of 2021, the number of reported deaths from the COVID shots is 9,048. The adverse events are 438,440. That number increases by 25-40,000 more victims each week. These people need medical help—but most doctors have no idea how to treat them, and Big Pharma ignores them as they stuff their bank accounts.
Joe Biden and Big Pharma continue full speed ahead with their disastrous plan to jab everyone. Tyrants want to force Americans to carry proof of COVID shots or be treated as second-class citizens. Biden will even send government agents house to house to gain compliance! This dangerous insanity must stop. The shots are now killing people and injuring them for life. Women are miscarrying at high rates.
NO ONE should EVER be forced to take a drug against their will—especially a shot that skipped the 7-10 years of development and testing. We must put state legislators and Congress on notice: We the American People will NOT tolerate dangerous compulsory shots, or second-class citizenship for wanting to maintain our health without Big Pharma’s COVID drugs.
Here’s the scoop folks: if you want to get the vaxx and think it is just fine, then go for it. I will NOT deny you your right to choose in the matter. But those who have legitimate questions about these vaccines also have a right to say no if they feel that it is not the right path for them. Where is their choice?
And by way of practical action, there is an Australian online petition on mandatory vaccinations that is worth signing.
Totally agree. I am 68 and decided it was in my interest to have the AZ shot; 2nd shot in 4 weeks. If I were uinder 50 I would not have any covid vax. The mRNA vaccines are quite scary IMO. It takes 30 years to develop mesothelioma or CJE. Not of great consequence to a 68 yo but important to a 30-40 yo.
Thank you Bill, excellent article.
There is another petition on that website against the foolish notion of a Covid vaccine passport.
This country has really become very immature; childish but in a bullying way. We’re stuck on this island Lord of the Flies like….
That online petition will identify dissidents to the vaccine Nazis and they will be coming for you in due course.
I’m 66 and I’d rather die on my feet than on my knees.
Thanks, Bill. Excellent, well-researched post.
I for one, am so very grateful that Australia was never dominated by Calvinists and their offspring and fellow-travellers. Thanks for reminding me Bill!
I recall a mate when he turned 60 not worried about eating carcinogenic burnt toast as he figured he wouldn’t outlive its consequences.
Frankenvax, the burnt toast of prophylactics.
But I’d rather chance that than the Frankenvax.
I am confused by this piece just posted at TheirABC:
Does anyone know what the rationale is for the twelve week gap? I assume there are purported reasons for it, even though it makes implementing the vaccination program slower and more difficult.
So, why is it suddenly OK to halve the gap in some circumstances, circumstances which have no medical basis but rather an epidemiological one?
Call me old-fashioned, but this seems to be extraordinarily irresponsible if there really are sound medical reasons for the twelve week gap. Alternatively, why not just cut it to six weeks for everyone if there is no downside?
It’s just another example of the lack of ethics and logic that has characterised the whole debacle of the COVID response. The flip-flopping, inconsistencies, and just plain lying that governments have foisted on us are not just signs of gross incompetence but also of a complete lack of any principles underlying their actions.
The health and livelihoods of millions of people are in the hands of these mendacious morons. People are right to be anxious, but not for the reasons the governments suggest.
Nowhere on the TGA or other government health website is research showing how much (if anything) the COVID vaccines protect against passing the disease on to other people. That research simply has not been done in any sort of scientific trial that would be sufficient to make claims about any medical product.
The ONLY trial that has been done, is to demonstrate protection against “symptomatic COVID” which says nothing about whether someone might test positive without symptoms. We have already seen more than one case with people feeling perfectly fine and then testing positive … and we have seen vaccine break-through cases therefore each and every claim about “vaccines will set us free” is at best wishful thinking.
If anyone wants to prove me wrong, by all means link the research and show where it is on the TGA website.
Just got some junk mail from Clive Palmer. It provides a link to this website
https://thetruthaboutcovidvaccines.com/clive-palmer-responds-to-professor-skerritt-over-covid-ad-campaign/
The first fact being that there has only been one COVID death in Australia this year. The second fact being that your organisation, the TGA, reported that there have been over 300 deaths in Australia following the administration of the COVID vaccine,’’ Mr Palmer said.
“I’m interested to see the autopsy data which confirms that these deaths haven’t been caused by the vaccine.
So sad and so unnecessary.
I won’t be turning up for a vaccine and neither will my family, particularly my teenage children. Hell will freeze over first.
When we talk about the pharmaceutical companies, who actually are the people running them? We know who runs Facebook, Twitter, Microsoft, the media etc, even the government shills, but no one ever identifies those running Big Pharma.
Having spent the last 18 or so months terrorising the public about the virus, none of our ruling elite seem to have a clue about how they are going to manage the transition to “opening up” (whatever that means in reality) when they finally achieve the magic vaccination rate (which is yet to be advised).
Do they really think that terrified Australians are going to cope with the levels of infections, hospitalisations and deaths that Brits and Americans are now dealing with? – dream on.
Very well said, Bill.
Interesting comments by NSW chief health officer Kerry Chant on the 2 covid
deaths in the last 3 days.
Sunday – a woman in her 90’s has died. CHO said she believed the woman had not been vaccinated.
Tuesday – a man in his 70’s has died. CHO would not confirm whether the man was
vaccinated.
Why not on Tuesday claim ” I believe he was ” or “I believe he wasn’t” ?
Rather than “I won’t confirm”.
Because maybe he was vaccinated ?
They can’t possibly protect even a little bit. Because they are not designed to. They haven’t been formulated with that goal in mind. There is no apriori connection between the idea of slowing the spread and the design of the vaccines.
Just slightly tangential to this, we have had 75 years of flu vaccines and we still have flu. Thats a failure right there. Or the tyranny of low expectations.
But consider if we had instead gone for high serum vitamin D levels. Then the spread of influenza, the common cold, and Covid could be brought to negligible levels.
If not now, then when?
‘If not now, then when?’
Signed them both. Forwarded the links to others (for whatever that might be worth).
If we are facing Nazis, then hiding from them will not bring freedom nor security.
“Vaccines can set us free so let’s offer incentives.”
I’m already free.
Over 232,000 now.
Published on 1st july, the TGA has received 335 reports of deaths in people who have recently been vaccinated. Amazingly, this is not headlines.
There’s some pretty uninformed comments posted above.
It’s been well publised that during the AZ trials there was a marked increase in effectiveness between 4,6.8 and 12 weeks spacing between doses. 12 weeks remains the best but any of the shorter time intervals markedly improve the single shot results. The issue is getting as many people double vaxed now as possible given these new variants are different to what was trialed. There will be later third round shots to make up when the urgency subsides (as it will). But if you don’t any then that’s fine too by me. Informed choice is what’s it’s about.
Also vaccines are not about stopping transmission; they are designed to give a level of protection to the receipient. I have been AZ vaxed and don’t care if I pass it onto anyone who has been offered and refused (for their own good reasons) a shot. Until everyone has had a fair chance to get their shots, I’m happy to comply with some reasonable community protection measures short of wearing a mask ourdoors which make no sense whatsoever. It’s part of normal civil society I think.
Interesting chat with a fellow in the medical profession.
Likened getting the vaccine to enlisting in the war: unpleasant, but sometimes we citizens must take one for the greater good.
I like the analogy. Not sure how to counter it?
Like being issued with PPE which may contain a funnel web spider.
Enter at own risk.
What high risk activities has the quack been involved in?
Yours truly having advised on hundreds of High Risk SWMS Nationally.
These vaccines will make you a burden to the rest of us, supposing it doesn’t make you dead. There is nothing in these vaccines that can possibly enhance public health or reduce the rate of infectious diseases.
If we wanted to be judgemental of people, and paternalistic towards them, we could reduce what we have traditionally thought of as viral-based infectious diseases, simply by getting everyone to maintain much higher vitamin D levels. Since influenza, colds and covid spread out in such a way as to resemble vitamin D deficiency diseases.
Well said Bill… signed both.
My GP advised me and several over 90 year old friends getting the AstraZeneca jab. No after effects for me. Neither have the several 90 year old friends. If you are young and healthy, your choice.
You need to listen to Dr David Martin and how this fake virus was patented to be put in injections back in 2015. Actually the SARS viruses have been developed in labs since before 2000. All documented in patents.
Dr Charles Hoffe of Lytton, British Columbia, has discovered that minute blood clots form in the capillaries, caused by the protein spike, and will contribute to autoimmune diseases at a later stage, from 6 months onward, depending upon the individual’s health.
Hoffe was alerted to dangers of the vaccines when one of his patients died and six were permanently disabled after being injected with the safe (and effectively disabling) vaccines.
Actually, the story becomes more bizarre and alarming. Hoffe complained to the Health Minister. Not long after every residential home in the town was razed to the ground by lighting. The people are now homeless.
You will own nothing and you will be happy about it–Klaus Schwab, World Economic Forum.
If that’s the case, why are governments pushing for vaccine passports and threatening to lock you out of all government buildings unless you submit?
Why are they making border opening conditional on vaccination?
They are certainly pretending that it is all about stopping transmission … although perhaps they don’t believe what they are saying.
Indeed, Bruce. A dead (ptp) giveaway. I heard a news report that basically said the same thing as the braindead health bureaucrat above. My immediate thought was – she would know whether he’d had the cocktail or not, so why the evasion?
“>This clip is really distressing
Yes exactly. Just in case anyone was thinking we could take the easy way out and blame everything on the CCP. The idea that the CCP acted alone is untenable now. That paradigm never accorded with the data actually. So its pointless to call it the Kung Flu, and all that, when too many people are on the wrong side of the drawbridge.
Policy is being justified on the basis that we supposedly have to get these vaccines to reduce transmission. So I don’t know where the originator is going with that idea.
People have an overly rosy view of the history of vaccination. But this latest lot are a clear break from the past. These new vaccines are not about reducing transmission or about giving an individual protection. They do neither of these things.
If you ever find out what “effectiveness” means technically you will find its a gyp. In the early reports of Pfizer and Moderna they were talking about 95% and 94.8% effectiveness. All that meant was a reduced preponderance of cold and flu-like symptoms after 15 days. Now there is something about catching a cold one fortnight, and this is that if you are quits with it, the next fortnight is your least likely time period to get another one.
If you induced a fever in one fortnight, and probably even if you had a lot of saunas in one fortnight that might work as well. Its common experience that you seldom experience two separate colds in consecutive fortnights.
So its just a gyp. In every case if you find out what is meant by “effectiveness” you are going to find out how they have rigged the results.
It’s more than that, they openly make the unjustified claim that vaccine will reduce community transmission rates.
https://www.abc.net.au/news/2021-07-09/nsw-premier-warns-of-covid-lockdown-extension/100281000
They have not at any stage provided research to back that claim … yet they want people to believe it. Don’t get me wrong … it MIGHT reduce transmission, but that’s 100% hopium and zero science.
Good for you Stackja.
As sensible as Cardinal Pell.
Like Saddams ‘WMD’ … its a con, and not worth the blood of our youth, nor our treasure….
No chance. What will happen instead is that everyone will be getting sick from the vaccines themselves, or from the vaccine dovetailing with new infections, and this will be blamed on different variants. This process has already started.
Resistance to the ogre of mandatory vaccination is gathering. The petition mentioned above came to me this afternoon from a friend. My husband & I have signed it already.
The VAERS figures mentioned above are rarely, if ever, referred to by our media. Shame on their incompetence & lack of integrity.
Surprised, I must say, with Peta. I have enormous regard for her & assume she’s has been too preoccupied with the Victorian scandals to research the vaccination crisis properly .
Say a 1 in 10,000 chance of getting a funnel web spider in your PPE.
Imagine the Doctors Wives standing on chairs on that realisation, as opposed some abstract, obscure “spike protein”.
Warning: Your Nescafe Blend 43 may contain spike proteins.
Virtually all microbes use spike proteins in their constant war with each other, as is their typical life cycle and colonial behaviour.
Same here, fatso.
The giant maw is 1000% correct here.
I guess it all depends on their target, I wouldn’t like to injected with an untested foreign agent, thanks.
The Rona vax is said to be issued in tablet form by year’s end – you CAN take it with your Maxwell House.
SARS-CoV-2 spike protein binds to bacterial lipopolysaccharide and boosts proinflammatory activity
I’ve always suspected in cohabitates with bacteria on surfaces.
Hey. I agree, egg_. I’m saying the fuss over COVID because of a spike protein is overblown and based on ignorance that a spike protein is unique or rare.
Also vaccines are not about stopping transmission; they are designed to give a level of protection to the recipient.
If that’s the case, why are governments pushing for vaccine passports and threatening to lock you out of all government buildings unless you submit?
Don’t look for logic in this lunacy.
The performance of the vaccine means it is very much a personal choice, seeing as by their own admission it only protects oneself, not others as well.
Signature confirmed – Verification succeeded!
251626 signatures.
Over time you will find that any main stream media opposition to the covid scam will turn out to be fake opposition.