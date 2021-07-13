Bill Muehlenberg – Say ‘No’ to health fascism

NSW used to be the one Australian state not following along with all the other fiefdoms with their lunatic overreactions to the Rona. Now it seems to be seeking to be top dog in the race, with destructive lockdowns, fear-mongering and full-tilt panic porn.

Thanks Gladys.

What we now have is an unholy trinity of Big Media, Big Pharma, and Big Government all singing from the same song sheet with hysterical zeal. Scott Morrison and the Federal Government seem to be fully on board with all this. And we even have those who should know better pushing Covid nonsense.

Peta Credlin of Sky News is usually level-headed, and she has done a terrific job challenging Premier Dan Andrews on his sheer incompetence and mishandling of hotel quarantines and his lockdown mania. But the other day in the Herald Sun she had an opinion piece with this title: “Vaccines can set us free so let’s offer incentives.”

Um, Peta, as I have often stated, incentives in medical treatments actually go against basic medical ethics. And that includes Australian medical ethics. The Australian Immunisation Handbook says this about people receiving vaccines:

They should be given sufficient information (preferably written) about the risks and benefits of each vaccine. This includes:

-what adverse events are possible

-how common they are

-what they should do about them

Criteria for valid consent

For consent to be legally valid, the following elements must be present:

-It must be given by a person with legal capacity, and of sufficient intellectual capacity to understand the implications of receiving a vaccine.

-It must be given voluntarily in the absence of undue pressure, coercion or manipulation.

Um, carrot incentives or stick punishments both fall under that last point. Enticing people with financial rewards or special privileges and favours and other gimmicks is exactly “undue pressure, coercion or manipulation”. Shame on you Peta.

Speaking of manipulation, also consider the new Covid fear ad now being screened on television. It features an actor pretending she cannot breathe because of the Rona. Plenty of folks have already complained about the alarmism, hyper-overreaction and just plain misleading nature of the ad. But that has not stopped its defenders.

Consider one mindboggling opinion piece in the Melbourne Age. The title said it all: “Shock tactic COVID ad isn’t accurate but ads aren’t about truth, they’re about motivation.” There you go folks: forget the truth, forget the facts – just manipulate emotions, ramp up the fear, and push agendas.

Writing in today’s Australian, Adam Creighton said this:

“It’s hard to imagine even woke California producing a propaganda video of a young woman struggling to breathe in hospital. California based its lockdowns on the number of new cases per 100,000; on its measure Sydney wouldn’t even be in the minimal risk tier.”

Yet calls for compulsory jabs continue apace both here and overseas. Not everyone is buying it however. For example, Mat Staver of the Liberty Counsel in the US has sent an alert in which he warns about where we are heading. He discusses the frightening reactions Danice Hertz, M.D. had to the vaccine, and then says this:

But Dr. Hertz refused to quit OR be silenced. She was on a mission to find other victims AND information to help them. She created a COVID-19 vaccine injury page and was astonished—and horrified—when membership exploded. There were thousands and thousands of shot victims just like her. In fact, there were many whose injuries were even worse than hers. … -A 12-year-old girl confined to a wheelchair with a feeding tube.

-A mother of two, unable to tolerate light, sound or the touch of her children.

-A healthy teenage boy dropped dead of a sudden massive heart attack. Strokes, myocarditis, seizures, tremors, hemorrhagic bleeding, miscarriages—the list of injuries and the lives shattered by these COVID jabs is heartbreaking as much as it is infuriating. I wept while watching some of their stories. What are we doing to America? What are we doing to these precious people? The COVID shots were deployed just six months ago. Yet the shots have now caused more deaths than all vaccines combined from 1990 to present, according to VAERS. And VAERS reports less than 1% of all injuries! In the past 31 years, there have been a total of 5,039 reported deaths from all vaccines combined. In the first six months of 2021, the number of reported deaths from the COVID shots is 9,048. The adverse events are 438,440. That number increases by 25-40,000 more victims each week. These people need medical help—but most doctors have no idea how to treat them, and Big Pharma ignores them as they stuff their bank accounts. Joe Biden and Big Pharma continue full speed ahead with their disastrous plan to jab everyone. Tyrants want to force Americans to carry proof of COVID shots or be treated as second-class citizens. Biden will even send government agents house to house to gain compliance! This dangerous insanity must stop. The shots are now killing people and injuring them for life. Women are miscarrying at high rates. NO ONE should EVER be forced to take a drug against their will—especially a shot that skipped the 7-10 years of development and testing. We must put state legislators and Congress on notice: We the American People will NOT tolerate dangerous compulsory shots, or second-class citizenship for wanting to maintain our health without Big Pharma’s COVID drugs.

Here’s the scoop folks: if you want to get the vaxx and think it is just fine, then go for it. I will NOT deny you your right to choose in the matter. But those who have legitimate questions about these vaccines also have a right to say no if they feel that it is not the right path for them. Where is their choice?

And by way of practical action, there is an Australian online petition on mandatory vaccinations that is worth signing.