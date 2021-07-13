Hey, conservatives: this isn’t a time for oh-the-woke one-liners

Posted on July 13, 2021 by currencylad
This is a time for demanding the authorities act immediately to rescue a baby being abused.

13 Responses to Hey, conservatives: this isn’t a time for oh-the-woke one-liners

  1. Cassie of Sydney says:
    July 13, 2021 at 7:55 pm

    Grotesque.

  2. Spurgeon Monkfish III says:
    July 13, 2021 at 8:00 pm

    Monstrous.

  3. Zulu Kilo Two Alpha says:
    July 13, 2021 at 8:01 pm

    Depraved.

  4. Rosie says:
    July 13, 2021 at 8:14 pm

    As if the hormone created mammeries could create milk.

    Poor little baby exhausting itself for nothing.

    Mum of course had hers removed.

    Reality is baby will work out which one is really mum and those two be even crankier.

  5. Lee says:
    July 13, 2021 at 8:41 pm

    Degenerates.

  6. rickw says:
    July 13, 2021 at 9:03 pm

    Sickos.

  7. Bushkid says:
    July 13, 2021 at 10:25 pm

    Words fail me. I’m literally lost for the vocabulary to express what I think about this. It’s difficult to even believe it was considered a viable thing to let happen. Yet, somebody did think it was OK.

    Grotesque – that’s certainly one word that fits.

    That poor, poor baby.

  8. Maniac says:
    July 13, 2021 at 10:54 pm

    Where the fuck are the child protection agencies?

  9. Howard Hill says:
    July 13, 2021 at 11:06 pm

    It’s a sick, sick world. Not even, Clown World begins to describe this level of insanity 🙁

  10. Bruce in WA says:
    July 13, 2021 at 11:07 pm

    F***ing deviants!

  11. Annie says:
    July 13, 2021 at 11:09 pm

    Yuk…that poor baby. This is just sick and depraved.

  12. Faye says:
    July 13, 2021 at 11:21 pm

    Truly, the world’s gone mad. The manshe and the womanhe can’t understand why the manshemother can’t produce the required milk for the hungry baby who happened to arrive via the womanhefather. Kids don’t like being the odd one out. Although the way the world is going, normal hefather’s and shemother’s likely will be a novelty.

  13. Howard Hill says:
    July 13, 2021 at 11:41 pm

    More evidence the whole world has gone completely mad.

    UK Library Forced To Apologize After Hiring Man In Monkey Dildo Costume To Perform For Kids

    A library in London was forced to apologise after a man dressed in a rainbow-coloured bare-bottomed monkey costume with a fake penis was hired to perform in front of children.

    https://www.zerohedge.com/political/uk-library-forced-apologize-after-hiring-man-monkey-dildo-costume-perform-kids

