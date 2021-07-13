Hey, conservatives: this isn’t a time for oh-the-woke one-liners

This is a time for demanding the authorities act immediately to rescue a baby being abused.
-
Grotesque.
Monstrous.
Depraved.
As if the hormone created mammeries could create milk.
Poor little baby exhausting itself for nothing.
Mum of course had hers removed.
Reality is baby will work out which one is really mum and those two be even crankier.
Degenerates.
Sickos.
Words fail me. I’m literally lost for the vocabulary to express what I think about this. It’s difficult to even believe it was considered a viable thing to let happen. Yet, somebody did think it was OK.
Grotesque – that’s certainly one word that fits.
That poor, poor baby.
Where the fuck are the child protection agencies?
It’s a sick, sick world. Not even, Clown World begins to describe this level of insanity 🙁
F***ing deviants!
Yuk…that poor baby. This is just sick and depraved.
Truly, the world’s gone mad. The manshe and the womanhe can’t understand why the manshemother can’t produce the required milk for the hungry baby who happened to arrive via the womanhefather. Kids don’t like being the odd one out. Although the way the world is going, normal hefather’s and shemother’s likely will be a novelty.
More evidence the whole world has gone completely mad.
