Terrorism: Democrats and the media cheered 5000+ murders

According to the CDC the US had a homicide total of 24,692 in 2020, an increase of 5,551 compared to 2019. That's 29% more homicides, with the majority happening after a spike that coincided with the riots protesting the death of George Floyd pic.twitter.com/nrlo5zvvyN
Mostly among Black Americans.
Democrats hate blacks and do not see them as equal human beings – they want them aborted, uneducated, poor, dependant, displaced by illegal immigrants and where possible murdered.
Socialism always comes at a cost ,but its worth it for the nomemklatura .
So now we trust data from the CDC? Hard to keep up with all the flip flopping around here.
^ as above leftists gloat over dead blacks and such info find it mildly amusing. Then for extra mileage they’ll write it down as covid deaths and blame Trump.
Homicide reporting is, and always has been significantly more honest than C00f deaths, bugman.
Probably because of the relative lack of financial incentives for coding C00f as cause or xmcontributor of death.
But hey, this reality hasn’t stopped you from running with your VikHelf patron- and MSM-provided pro-LockDan talking points so far, Mr. ‘Private Health Entrepreneur…’