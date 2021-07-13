With masterful timing, pontiff talks up the Cuban model

Your vocation as a Church is not to have money but to be of service, and service is always free.”
No one would remember the Good Samaritan if he’d only had good intentions; he had money too.”
The Princeton sociologists Paul Sniderman and Louk Hagendoorn found that the Dutch favoured tolerance and opposed multiculturalism. When asked what the difference was, they replied that tolerance ignores differences; multiculturalism makes an issue of them at every point.
“Your vocation as a Church is not to have money..”
Thanks for the heads up. I await the auctioning off of the vast collection of Church art, diverse collectibles and much flash CBD real estate, under pain of hypocrisy.
I reckon this bloke could set up a cracker ‘Gilt-Edged Climate Indulgences’ business.
Primer:
FFS Primer, don’t encourage the prick.