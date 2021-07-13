With masterful timing, pontiff talks up the Cuban model

Posted on July 13, 2021 by currencylad
Your vocation as a Church is not to have money but to be of service, and service is always free.”

Communism

No one would remember the Good Samaritan if he’d only had good intentions; he had money too.”

Reality

This entry was posted in Economics on the left, International, Socialism. Bookmark the permalink.

2 Responses to With masterful timing, pontiff talks up the Cuban model

  1. Primer says:
    July 13, 2021 at 10:56 pm

    “Your vocation as a Church is not to have money..”
    Thanks for the heads up. I await the auctioning off of the vast collection of Church art, diverse collectibles and much flash CBD real estate, under pain of hypocrisy.

    I reckon this bloke could set up a cracker ‘Gilt-Edged Climate Indulgences’ business.

  2. Winston Smith says:
    July 14, 2021 at 12:50 am

    Primer:

    I reckon this bloke could set up a cracker ‘Gilt-Edged Climate Indulgences’ business.

    FFS Primer, don’t encourage the prick.

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.