But give us the Covid facts first

Of course, there is also this to consider: Report: More vaccine deaths last week than COVID-19 deaths. And given that three of the four photos are of young women, this might also be of interest: Worldwide, women are reporting worse side effects after COVID vaccinations than men. One example with others at the link:

In June, the Swiss government released data showing 68.7% of reported side effects to COVID vaccines came from women. In the US, that percentage was 79.1% for the first 13.7 million doses given to people — 61.2% of which had been administered to women.

And if you wish to see how potentially dark this story is, there is also this: DR. DAVID MARTIN W/ DR. REINER FUELLMICH: “THIS, MY FRIENDS, IS THE DEFINITION OF CRIMINAL CONSPIRACY…THIS IS NOT A THEORY. THIS IS EVIDENCE.” Video at the link – naturally not available at the usual sites. There are also some of the excerpts reprinted, such as this:

“As a matter of fact, very specifically in 1999, Anthony Fauci funded research at the University of North Carolina Chapel Hill… where the NIAID built an infectious replication defective coronavirus that was specifically targeted for human lung epithelium. In other words, we made SARS. And we patented it on April 19, 2002 before there was ever any alleged outbreak in Asia which, as you know, followed that by several months. That patent — issued as US patent 7279327 — that patent clearly lays out in very specific gene sequencing the fact that we knew that the ACE receptor, the ACE-2 binding-domain, the S1 spike protein (and other elements of what we have come to know as this scourge pathogen) was not only engineered but could be synthetically modified in the laboratory using nothing more than gene sequencing technologies, taking computer code and turning it into a pathogen or an intermediate of the pathogen. And that technology was funded exclusively in the early days as a means by which we could actually harness coronavirus as a vector to distribute HIV vaccine.”

The one certainty is that if any of this is true, no one in government (or the media) are going to tell you.