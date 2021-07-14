Competing visions

Techno-Feudalism (non-paywall version here):

All over the West, central banks print money that financiers lend to corporations, which then use it to buy back their shares (whose prices have decoupled from profits). Meanwhile, digital platforms have replaced markets as the locus of private wealth extraction. For the first time in history, almost everyone produces for free the capital stock of large corporations. That is what it means to upload stuff on Facebook or move around while linked to Google Maps.

This is how capitalism ends: not with a revolutionary bang, but with an evolutionary whimper. Just as it displaced feudalism gradually, surreptitiously, until one day the bulk of human relations were market-based and feudalism was swept away, so capitalism today is being toppled by a new economic mode: techno-feudalism.

The New Technologies of Freedom:

One of our aims in this book was to push back on techno-pessimism. Many of the technologies we have described conjure popular images of totalitarian surveillance states. Our entrepreneurial vision is deeply optimistic about these technologies being tools for freedom. The solution to threats over our freedom is more freedom. It is up to us to apply technologies in ways that we and others escape and evade repressive states. It’s no longer enough to talk about reform; it’s time to contribute to a world where people can choose to organise their lives using technologies rather than governments. In practice that means learning about frontier technological advances, downloading privacy enhancing messaging applications, and developing new economic institutions that have freedom built in.

While our proposition may seem quite radical, in many ways it is a manifestation of many familiar ideas for the liberty-minded: a process of private, open and voluntary change that is pushed by entrepreneurs and chosen by autonomous individuals. The strategy we have described embraces the principles of freedom. The way that we organise our economic, social and political lives soon won’t be dictated by territorial monopoly or path dependency. They will emerge from the choices of the entrepreneurs building platforms and the consumers deciding to use them. We can now have those same principles for freedom—we are about to enter a world where we have a much wider choice over what rules we live under, the privacy protections we take, and the way we exchange and share with others. New technologies should be embraced with the understanding that they are kept open, that they are competitive, and they protect our personal and property rights. Technologies augment our freedoms—it’s our job to apply them. This process will be messy, competitive and evolutionary.