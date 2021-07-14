Malcolm Roberts on the vaccine issue

I oppose vaccines being made mandatory and so do many Australians. There are some incorrect claims being made about sections 109 and 51 of the Constitution, the Biosecurity Act and the Nuremberg code. Some people may not like the information I’m about to tell you, but I assure you it is accurate. I wish it wasn’t, but there is nothing to gain in misleading you and giving you false hope. Please watch this video or read the transcript in full on my website.
For those who are not by now as ashamed of what Australia has turned into as I am, I can only feel pity.
Having to submit to the indignity of asking a faceless bureaucrat for a permission to leave the country is now going to be followed up by mandatory experimental injections imposed by the state fascists. And yes, I think the ‘f’ word is entirely appropriate here.
And all of this for what is essentially the flu, with the ‘Delta’ BS even less so.
What an utter, utter farce.
Australian Constitutions are shit.
When we RESET their Great Reset, we need to massively improve them. 1st and 2nd Amendments as an absolute minimum.
Sensible advice from Malcolm Roberts.
In settings where people are vulnerable, aged care and hospitals those health care workers in the comments bleating about their rights don’t seem to be much concerned about the rights of others. Sure the vaccine doesn’t guarantee anything but the risk is lessened.
I wouldn’t want to be the person who introduced covid into an aged care facility, that is for sure.
Vote one nation though is the real takeaway.
If there was a clear pathway of accountability and compensation in the event of adverse vaccine outcomes between now and say….five years out, then a lot of “hesitancy” would possibly be overcome, at least in sectors like this where being able to work and pay rent (the hand-to-mouth hostage lifestyle) is a big driver of uptake.
That’s interesting pb.
All the rhetoric about untested poison will be put aside if there are a few dollars on the table?
I’m not sure we taxpayers could afford it, not in a world where even a stubbed toe six months later is going to be called an adverse reaction.
Nor is this requirement in care novel or unexpected.
Flu vaccine is mandatory in many facilities and coronavirus vaccine was on the cards from the get go.
People do have the right to withdraw their labour.
Aged care already struggle for workers. Especially good ones. Or even competent ones. It will be very interesting to see how they fill the gap, and the replacement standard they will accept, once the unwilling to be forced group walk away from the sector.
Won’t someone think of the old people?
Give them indemnity just like Big Pharma, Pollys and Docs. Or look after your own family yourself.
“…followed up by mandatory experimental injections imposed by the state fascists.”
What of a sincerely held religious belief?
It is my understanding that, say, 7th Day Adventists would object on religious grounds, as it means adding something “unclean” to the body (these are people who believe that supplying blood for a blood test etc is OK, but getting a transfusion is not – that once it leaves the body, it cannot be put back in again).
Does anyone know the legal status of such? Can they really hold you down and inject you with something you have clearly said you don’t want and perform an action that you believe would result in “eternal damnation”?
One Nation is the only option in Australia at the minute. They are the only party fighting fascism.
“Aged care already struggle for workers. Especially good ones. Or even competent ones. It will be very interesting to see how they fill the gap, and the replacement standard they will accept, once the unwilling to be forced group walk away from the sector.”
Replacements will be imported from the Third World.
The “vaccines” won’t stop that.
Kneel, when No Jab No Pay was introduced it was supposed to have a religious objection but then they decided (because the journalists told them to) to get rid of that clause.
Journalists then went around to every religious leader and either cherry picked those who were happy to go along with the agenda or bullied the few that weren’t to make it sound like it wasn’t possible for anybody to have a bona fide religious objection to vaccines – not even ones made from aborted fetal tissue (eg the rubella component of the MMR).
Other than twostix, most people here have absolutely no idea of how shameless and evil mandatory vax supporters are.
But you soon will.
I agree, ON is the only mob trying to preserve our freedoms. I watched Malcolm Roberts’ video yesterday. At the end, he said our only recourse is to vote the tyrants out. At state level, that is going to be too late for most of the country.
only Christian Scientists oppose vaccines, not many of them around
No Eyrie but I was referring to someone who was more concerned about their rights than their patients, not the vaccine itself.
+1
Pay for the vax certificate and let them throw the Frankenvax vial in the bin.
*”Hysteria” being projected by the Frankenvaxees, back with the “Grannykiller” hysteria of a year ago.
What of those who’ve lapsed their follow up Frankenvax jabs down the road?
Petition EN2753 – No Mandatory Covid-19 vaccination
266441 signatures.
Closes tonight
Govt has indemnified the makers and the people administering the jabs, with no assurance that an injectee will receive any support at all should the injectee suffer any permanent side effects.
I am not worried about ‘poisons’ in my body, but I am concerned with long and short term side effects (the big known unknown). If I were assured I would be fairly compensated should I suffer side effects that mean I would no longer be able to work then the risk side of the risk/reward calculation changes, and the risk may fall to what is for me an acceptably low level and I might consider getting the jab. YMMV
I would not take legal advise from Malcolm Roberts after he failed to even renounce his UK citizenship.
Just imagine if the Government had forced pregnant women to take Thalidomide (Distaval) ?
I stand with the care home worker’s right to choose.
NO Mandatory Vaccinations.
“if there are a few dollars on the table?” Do you mean in compensation terms? I think most really do fear the “untested poison” but for the most part I think pragmatism will rule the day. Their issue is going to be whether they can continue working or starve, so that will probably make a number of people take up the vaccine regardless of other arguments like we all have here. A lot are employed via Nursing/Care provider agencies so it is probably already being mandated in the sector through their contracts. I’ve indicated before and I still think that the “mandatory” will come from organisations managing their liability issues, not directly from Government.
Nurses have always been required to have TB and more recently (since late 80s) Hep B up to date, but most aged-care workers are Assistants-in-Nursing and I’m not sure what their requirements have been since they became the dominant workforce. Nursing homes are actually a good place to test your TB immunity, though as time passes that’s becoming less so as the pre-antibiotic generation passes. TB is one vaccination that did cut the mustard over time. Used to see a lot of it among Vietnamese refugees at Fairfield Hospital in the early 80s, but where I am now we see it in PNG Nationals who canoe to Badu Island.
And as usual people are being duped into supporting something that has wide ranging negative consequences by being focused on a single ‘good’ thing – the preservation of life.
They say that in high stress situations people’s vision narrows to a tiny circle outside of which they are effectively blind – like looking at a landscape through a length of pipe. Our betters have so terrorised the people that they now see nothing but covid deaths.
These cynical ‘betters’ thus demonstrate precisely why they should not be given any more power.
Pregnant Frankenvaxxed Aged Care Workers beget Frankenbabies?
Flu vaccine is mandatory in many facilities and coronavirus vaccine was on the cards from the get go.
The problem, as I see it, is the fact that the CV vaccines currently being offered have not undergone the required mandatory testing normally required for vaccines.
Certainly they have been subjected to Stages I to III in the USA, as I understand. But owing to the circumstances, they were released by the FDA under “emergency conditions”.
Now, in Australia, again my understanding is that there is no formal need for authorisation by our TGA, as we follow the recommendation of the FDA.
I may be quite wrong on this issue, & please someone correct me if I am.
Whether Malcolm Roberts is wrong of right on the legal issue is one thing – but whether any government is game enough to enforce mandatory vaccination, is another.
At the moment, the vast majority of the population remains wary of medically innovative vaccines that are unproven in the long term. But the government(s) are mounting a determined campaign to change that.
I was about to watch Malcolm’s vid, then read this.
From previous, I worked with a senior Mechanical Engineer, in Safety Engineering no less, who could not bring himself to reduce the risk ranking score following the “bowtie” method of control measures, even in a group setting.
It takes all kinds.
What part of the Couf Curve are “Emergency conditions”?
Old man orders kids to play dressup for his amusement …
‘No Doubt About That’: Fauci Says 3-Year-Olds Should Wear Masks
https://dailycaller.com/2021/07/13/anthony-fauci-says-3-year-olds-wear-masks/
Why is this fuckwit not in jail?
Doing the rounds, redux:
Two lab mice are chatting in their cage. One asks the other if he has had the COVID vaccine yet.
The other replies:
“Nah, I’m waiting for the human trial results to come in”.
“Now, in Australia, again my understanding is that there is no formal need for authorisation by our TGA, as we follow the recommendation of the FDA.”
The TGA doesn’t have the resources or facilities but they can do a mean literature search.
“Crisis Management”?
It’s actually all about “Management BY crisis”.
As per the psycho Rahm Emmanuel, et al.
media says 4 people died from jab
real number is at least 300, probably several times higher
we lost a family friend, previously healthy, to the jab,,,and we have heard similar stories.
the media is lying about the mortal dangers of the vax
this is criminal
they should be arrested, now.
if they arent arrested…
well there is such a thing as citizens arrest.
in any case
self-defence mitigates EVERYTHING