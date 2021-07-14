Books will be thrown when it’s time, when it’s appropriate to throw them.”
– Just when Victorian “response commander” (LOL) Jeroen Weimar was framing hard-working removalists as the ’rona baddies du jour, the MCG was listed as an exposure site – thanks to a 10 July Carlton-Geelong game that he approved.
Somebody must now throw a book at him – preferably Poor Fellow, My Country.
National cabinet: What’s He Building In There?
Just have a look at these smug fukrs of the National Cabinet
Gotta trust the experts; their track record is impeccable.
I am just waiting for the PM say “”We have to destroy Australia in order to save it””
I thought that this was originally about flattening the curve and preventing the distress in hospitals and demand on ICU beds. If you look at the stats far more people have died from season flu in the past. (Look at 2017 fatality figures in Australia. Over 4000 deaths attributable to flu and resulting pneumonia ref ABS Statistics). Our hospitals are currently empty and no one is dying of Delta except those that were dying anyway from other issues. The less lethal but more transmissible Delta mutation is performing a great, great service to the community. It is making individuals and the community more immune so they don’t have to take risky vaccinations.
Wake up Australia!
Kung Flu is primarily a propaganda instrument by the government against the people.
No-one is dying of it, but the government’s propaganda arm, the news media, has convinced the citizenry that it’s a death sentence.
The news media is the enemy of the people. The government is the enemy of the people.
the national cabinet
All tentacles of the same octopus, Tom. Throw in big business also.
I’d say whoever came up with Covid Commander for that clown is a fan of The Handmaid’s Tale and is having a good laugh.
This hysterical fascist insanity has quickly morphed into one unending nightmare that I’m now worried will not only not end any time soon, it will continue to get even worse.
Apart from the lack of a curfew (which will no doubt be foisted on us soon) I’m failing to see any discernible difference between disasterstan dan’s three month hell on earth last year and what we’re currently being put through in NSW. In many ways, the latter is actually worse, given the increased usage of mandatory QR check ins which allows these monstrous fascist morons to order you take take that stupid bloody test and/or lock yourself in your home for two weeks.
Top the whole nightmarish shitshow off with this despicable and downright creepy drive to force people to be administered these useless unnecessary toxic chemical cocktails. It’s enough to make you want to despair and accept that our previously semi-free and somewhat tolerable way of life is now gone forever, never to return in our lifetimes – and all in the space of a mere 16 months.
+1
The Phoenix strain?
It’s got “sexy fingers” Scumoron written all over it – the understudy to KRudd & Trumble.
Now wonder their scramble for praise in the unfolding catastrophe.
Chant’s “Zigzag” path to Hell?
She resembles a trout-like gargoyle.
Here’s a relevant LTE from yesterday, inspired by Mater on another thread, sent to ten papers and not printed in any of them…
..
Triple oops
The Editor
The Townsville Bulletin recently inadvertently alerted us that the “Delta variant” is not “highly contagious” at all. If it was, some of the Queensland Health super-spreader’s 900 close contacts would be sick or dead and that would’ve been all over the front pages for a week. Oops.
The Australian Bureau of Statistics recently released a report called, “Measuring excess mortality in Australia during the COVID-19 pandemic.” It shows COVID-19 caused no excess mortality at all, proving that COVID-19 is not “very deadly.” Double-oops.
Nonetheless, our seemingly insane politicians persist with their covid-kabuki theatre – in lockstep with equally seemingly insane politicians from around the world. On a day coming quite soon we’ll have total societal and economic collapse. Triple-oops.
Listen up, you tin-eared, brain-dead narcissists; your “advice” is wrong, your “experts” are wrong and you – yes, you – are wrong. Stop. Apologise. Back up. Your individual paths forward are leading towards the covid Nuremberg we now desperately need.
(156 words)
https://www.abs.gov.au/articles/measuring-excess-mortality-australia-during-covid-19-pandemic#all-cause-mortality-doctor-certified-deaths-
Click the ‘All-cause mortality (Doctor certified deaths)’ section tab on the left side bar and scroll down to the last dot point in the section and the graph below it…
Yep, it’s a grim farce and the Labor Premiers are doing a good job of weaponising every stuff-up that can be pinned on Morrison in preparation for the next federal election – events (probably external – looking at you, CCP) may yet save him, but time is running out.
So after the thrills and spills of a term or two of Albanese/Plibersek/Shorten Mark II (it doesn’t really matter) who will quickly be blamed by a surly electorate for everything that’s not perfect, particularly the mega-debt, the scene would be set for a conservative government to despatch a number of sacred cows (not least our beloved state broadcaster).
Anyone dead yet who’s under 80 and doesn’t have man-boobs?
No?
Get stuffed then!
Squirrel, you should do a daily rona round-up for the site.
Is Scumoron self aware enough to know he’s a gimp?