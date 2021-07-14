National Cabinet

Books will be thrown when it’s time, when it’s appropriate to throw them.” Books will be thrown when it’s time, when it’s appropriate to throw them.”

– Just when Victorian “response commander” (LOL) Jeroen Weimar was framing hard-working removalists as the ’rona baddies du jour, the MCG was listed as an exposure site – thanks to a 10 July Carlton-Geelong game that he approved.

Somebody must now throw a book at him – preferably Poor Fellow, My Country.