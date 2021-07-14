Not even the clinically obese

“The images… come with a grave warning: no one is immune from NSW’s COVID-19 crisis.”
Harrowing images reveal fight for life in Sydney COVID hospital https://t.co/TDttO3TnHW
— ABC News (@abcnews) July 14, 2021
“The images… come with a grave warning: no one is immune from NSW’s COVID-19 crisis.”
The evils of tyranny are rarely seen but by him who resists it.
Hospital porn.
Disgusting.
m0ntifa?
Certainly is.
It’s almost like the presstitutes have been instructed to ramp up fear.
Dudes fat.
So after 18 months plus we are seeing people with Covid in hospital (real or in poorly made ads) just when they feel the need to get is to take the vaccine. We might need to take out a AVO against the media so they will leave us alone
poor guy
in a pandemic like this there must squillions of others in there too
those brave doctors
…I bet they’re trans-gender
Oh, fuck off.
Question: did this person given their Free Prior Informed Consent to be photographed and have the photo used? If not, why not? If so, can we see that consent?
What’s distressing is that he’s a chance of being killed by the “treatment”. Pierre Koly protocol unlikely to have been used…
Note well:
The ABC is saying the vaccines don’t work: “nobody is immune…”
Is that one of the ‘Elf Presser Signers?
Silstone, at the end of the linked ABC article, the reporter says the patients gave their permission to be photographed – which is an odd thing for a person at death’s door to give or be asked to give.
Agree, no doubt very staged….
What happened to that slim and breathy 30-something bird, with nowt but nasal tubes, I saw on the telly?
What ward was she in? She seemed desperately lonely. There were no ABC crews, and only a dim lighbulb… quite lithe… where was it, Venezuela?
Yes, I just saw that. The ALPBC really are a collective of evil inexcusable ghouls.
Pierre Koly protocol ?
One avenue for cash for struggling actors at NIDA is to be test patients for trainee doctors. A friend did medicine eat Sydney Uni and the rectal examinations with sensitivity unit was full of them. Having said that, the guy in the photo above doesn’t seem like leading man material, more of a Mick Molloy face for radio type. Hope he gets better.
They are the worst of the worst. I doubt if you would find anyone with an ounce of decency in that despicable organization. The JJJ-Ashbolt kindergarten rule now.
How come they let the ABC reporters into a Covid hotspot then? It must be pretty dangerous, did the camera man and reporter have to spend two weeks in isolation afterwards?
Meanwhile in the US: ‘The jab’ : 50,000 dead already in the US?
Then there’s Tucker Carlson with harrowing stories like this one: Tucker Carlson Speaks with Victims of Pfizer COVID “Vaccine,” One a 17-Year-Old “Elite Athlete”
So sure – roll up roll up for the Magical Mystery Tour, just as the song goes ……
Time for Australians to shed the lockdown kilos.
That’s not harrowing these people need to get out of their echo chamber
That’s me every night with my sleep apnoea mask on. And I feel GREAT
They’re withholding his treatment drugs so he can feature in their advert. And I wish that were only a joke, it’s not.
Poor guy might kark it for want of $3 bucks of Ivermectin, but they got their photo-op.
Deeply perverted system. But we knew that when they started butchering babies, anything becomes possible after that.
*OK could be just an actor, entirely possible given the point made above (consent forms, photographers would need to quarantine etc).
“mh says:
July 14, 2021 at 8:15 pm
Time for Australians to shed the lockdown kilos.”
I’m trying!
Interesting that we’ve suddenly gone to these gross shock tactics after months and months of health bureaucracy spokes-personages around the country refusing to answer even the most deferentially-worded media requests for information about the prior health status of people in hospital with the virus.
She had the baby and went home … I know what labour looks like
Mmmmmmmmmmmmmmmm.
Boobies.
Yep, the data is pretty clear by now – under 60 you have virtually no risk of serious illness from COVID unless you are morbidly obese or otherwise chronically ill already.
But don’t expect them to tell us that – might get in the way of the ‘all in it together’ narrative.
google ‘carnivore diet’ if you want the answer
So now we have the pfizer pandemic , suppose they discredited AZ beause it didnt kill enough people and AZ didnt donate as much to the paedos democrim gang .
I thought COVID patients had a kind of plastic covering around the top of the bed to prevent spread of infection.
I suppose the ABC photographer might have lifted it up to take a picture.
Thanks C.L. at 7:54
The Government and MSM hysterics indicate they know they are well shy of where they want to be with respect to forcing proles to be fully compliant.
Munty’s stunt double?
probably, slung the nearest & dearest a few bob and pix galore ….
At least he can be comforted by the knowledge he’s been denied ivermectin to prove a point.
If there is a hell they are warming up griddle with your name on it right now for that one.
No, go and look at the article. They have a proper photographer in on the deal, there are broody lighting shots with the sick guy emerging from the darkness into a pool of light type compositions going on. Went to town on it.
Yeah, he’s really showing some fight there. ‘Wake me for lunch – mixed grill.’
Give him some Ivermectin and get him out of there ….
“I’m so ravenous, I cold suck it through a straw”.
The bloke’s got great cans, so there’s that.
sorry Pierre Kory (not Koly)….
Joe Rogan interview
Protocols here
It’s time for another colour revolution.
#chooseyourcolour
Such a compassionate bunch.
stfu Matt … they’re not dead yet.
… wait for the mini-series
I couldn’t reward the communist hivemind at TheirABC with a click so didn’t read the story.
But, anyway, that’s a CPAP rig on the fat bloke – not a ventilator.
He probably brought it from home and he’s in hospital to get his ingrown toenails done.
What does that mean, he should eat the sick porker?
Yeah don’t try that crap matty, we’ve seen your comments. Besides how can we tell this person hasn’t had a vaccine reaction? That could account for a photographer being allowed in the room.
There’s been quite a few ‘crisis actors’ rumbled in some of these type of hospital photo set ups in the UK apparently, wouldn’t be the least bit surprised to find the same here.
Also, he’s got to be a D cup at least, so there’s that…
Get out of my life. I don’t believe you. I don’t believe the mass panic danger of the virus. I don’t believe the medication is worth taking. I don’t believe the invented paranoia in the news.
.
Yes, some people are sick and some die. It happens every day. So what. Stop f**cking with my life. I’m not your statistic.