From The Times:

Earlier this year, a group of well-known Cuban hip-hop musicians trenchantly pointed to the disconnect between the rhetoric of the government and the reality of life in Cuba.

Called Patria y Vida or Homeland and Life, it was a scathing rejection of that revolutionary motto: “fatherland or death”. The artists took direct aim at the pervasive propaganda of the island’s communist leadership with the repeated refrain “No more lies. No more doctrines”.

The song, featuring artists including Descemer Bueno and Gente de Zona — who were once part of Cuba’s musical establishment and had performed at government-organised events — caused a sensation, and was soon being shared across Cuba.

But state media seemed to miss the threat, choosing instead to wheel out the usual revolutionary insults at the artists, whom it described as “rats”. Government apparatchiks confidently dismissed the tune as niche and not very catchy.

That was a miscalculation. Patria y Vida has since become an anthem for protest. Its chorus, “It is over!” was heard across the island on Sunday.