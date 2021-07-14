The war on windmills

There is a guerilla war on windmills in the United States. It is fought by scattered bands of anti-windmill partisans and Robert Bryce has produced an update on the state of play. You can get the executive summary here and the full report below.

Regardless of which academic, political or economic scenario is considered, it’s clear any attempt to convert the entire domestic electric grid — not to mention the entire economy — to run solely on renewables will require covering vast territories with oceans of solar panels and forests of giant wind turbines. Further, that effort will have to occur at the same time that rural politicians and landowners across the U.S. are fighting against the encroachment of large-scale renewable energy projects. These land-use conflicts are the binding constraint on wind and solar energy expansion and they are slowing or stopping these developments all over the country. Since 2015, according to published media stories, about 300 government entities have moved to reject or restrict wind energy projects.

Elsewhere in the world

The war is waging in the German countryside as well and they are falling way behind the targets they set. The place where pushback is really needed is Britain where very large tracts of farmland will go out of production if the wind warriors have their way.

Register Required in Australia

There is an unwritten history of resistance to windmills in Australia and the records need to be collected and stored for the time when someone gets serious about writing it. That means doing interviews with the old timers who got the ball rolling and getting in touch with anyone else who has stories of their own or collections of material that can be used in future. Can you imagine this being done in a university?

Having said that, I hope someone tells me that the work is already under way with a generous grant from the relevant academic research body or the Literature Board in Australia Council!