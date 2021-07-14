Woke News Corp is now Branch Covidian’s top compound

Posted on July 14, 2021 by currencylad

“Our” health hasn’t been put “at risk” by either larrikin Aussies or the feeble coronavirus.

53 Responses to Woke News Corp is now Branch Covidian’s top compound

  1. Mak Siccar says:
    July 14, 2021 at 12:00 pm

    The Courier Mail, and others, are the enemy of the state!

  2. rickw says:
    July 14, 2021 at 12:02 pm

    Fascists.

  3. mem says:
    July 14, 2021 at 12:07 pm

    The Courier Mail has broken one of Australia’s most important unwritten codes of public conduct. Australian’s do not dob. I hope it loses readers and advertisers in droves.

  4. Riversutra says:
    July 14, 2021 at 12:07 pm

    Honestly, if you’re not an enemy of the state , you’re on the wrong team.
    Anyway, they were going up for the Rugby, how can that be a crime??

  5. mh says:
    July 14, 2021 at 12:09 pm

    Fear, fear, fear.

    The Courier Mail is so pathetic.

  6. thefrollickingmole says:
    July 14, 2021 at 12:11 pm

    Meanwhile sports teams, truckies, miners & the non plebs are just fine.

  7. billie says:
    July 14, 2021 at 12:15 pm

    whoa .. all it needs now is someone to accuse him of being a witch and then they can burn him!

    aahahahahahahahhhhh!

    or not

    when you are invited to dob on those around you, where does that stop?
    when does it stop?
    if it works, then we’ll see more incentives to dob for various things .. like owning a V8 car perhaps, too many children or animals, having a party .. you know it’s not going to be a big stretch for a lot of people

    what we we call dobbers then?
    what will we call the new government department to manage dobbing and distribute dobber information to the correct organisation to prosecute – Labor for instance will find the money to do that in a heartbeat
    will we have dobber’s department “directions”, like our current Health Officer directions that can be enforced by state police

    where this is going, is not good

  8. Diogenes says:
    July 14, 2021 at 12:15 pm

    Hang the bastards!

    If I have to spend 2 weeks in hotel quarantine at a cost of over 4k…

  9. Roger says:
    July 14, 2021 at 12:20 pm

    Meanwhile sports teams, truckies, miners & the non plebs are just fine.

    QGOV website:

    If you have been in a declared COVID-19 hotspot in the last 14 days you will not be allowed to enter Queensland, except for a limited range of people who can enter for essential purposes.

    The rationales for determining “essential purposes” appear to be rather fuzzy.

  10. sfw says:
    July 14, 2021 at 12:32 pm

    The media aren’t enemies of the state, they are a crucial part of the state. The state is the enemy of the people, it’s no longer representative democracy but an autocratic bunch of wealthy elites, tied to internationalism. They despise the nation state and the ordinary person, Davos man is coming into his own time. We’re doomed.

  12. Pyrmonter says:
    July 14, 2021 at 12:35 pm

    There’s much sport to be had with petty officialdom, inconsistent laws and the (often insidious) national tendency to blame those from interstate for any harm befalling ‘one of ours’ (if nothing else, Covid has reminded us that Australia is a federation). There are also serious quesions to be asked about the ability of our institutions to deal with stochastic shocks: no-one, anywhere, can be said to have emerged from the las 18 months triumphant.

    But, ‘feeble’ coronavirus? Were it but so.

    https://ourworldindata.org/covid-deaths

  13. sfw says:
    July 14, 2021 at 12:41 pm

    Pyrmonter, not sure what you’re saying but is it that the virus is some terrible thing? If so you’re way off course. Yep it was bad in Italy and some other places but most of the stats are dodgy in that they don’t differentiate between dying ‘with or of’ of wuflu. Plus like all these things they hit the weak and vulnerable the most, Ivor Cummins demonstrates this well with his gov stats of excess deaths before and after wuflu. In many of the hardest hit places they had lower than normal excess deaths prior to virus, that left a lot of ‘dry wood’ for when it came. Sad but true, something is going to kill you when you’re old and full of health problems. We just have to do what we’ve always done, learn to live with it as an endemic disease. Lots of other places are now going that route and they are doing well. We’re rooted here and until we do the sane thing this will only get worse.

  14. C.L. says:
    July 14, 2021 at 12:42 pm

    Yes, Pyrmonter, lots of people die in the world of various illnesses.

    The irrefutable scientific fact is that you have close to zero chance of dying from this particular flu and most who contract it have no knowledge of its coming or going.

  15. Chris M says:
    July 14, 2021 at 12:45 pm

    The hardest Media job now is producing satire. It really isn’t easy any more!

  16. Richard says:
    July 14, 2021 at 12:48 pm

    The Courier Mail, and others, are the enemy of the state!

    This has never been more clear.

  17. bemused says:
    July 14, 2021 at 12:49 pm

    If people knew a bit more about Mr Young, they would perhaps not be so supportive. It’s also very nice to be so wealthy that you can afford an $18,000/day vessel like this, ignore rules (whether you, like them or not) and just shrug off any fines with a smirk.

  18. C.L. says:
    July 14, 2021 at 12:51 pm

    Good on him.

  19. candy says:
    July 14, 2021 at 12:59 pm

    Enemy of the state description should be reserved for terrorists, the ones with bombs and apparatus and plans to kill us.

    I bet if we could see into the lives of our politicians and media moguls we would see them swanning around without masks and so on, going on trips for “business” etc, meeting in big family gatherings, with a blind eye turned by the COVID “police” for sure.

  20. Dunnybrush says:
    July 14, 2021 at 1:00 pm

    The only reason this ridiculous paper has slapped that headline on is to provide cover from claims of racism it endured when they used the exact same headline last year after some minority women returned to Qld from Vic. Pathetic.

  21. bemused says:
    July 14, 2021 at 1:03 pm

    C.L. says:
    July 14, 2021 at 12:51 pm

    Good on him.

    Good on him? Someone who calls his competitors in Australia Nazis? Who had to be taken to court for using IP from his previous employer who he left to start his own company? These are the official records of his conduct, I’ve heard other things about him that make him come across as a really nice guy (not).

    But I guess because he thumbed his nose at the rules, he’s a good guy. I guess you’ve set the bar now (rather low) for what constitutes honour and integrity.

  22. duncanm says:
    July 14, 2021 at 1:06 pm

    the hide!

    Its not as if he’s a politician or movie star.

  23. Cassie of Sydney says:
    July 14, 2021 at 1:10 pm

    “duncanm says:
    July 14, 2021 at 1:06 pm
    the hide!

    Its not as if he’s a politician or movie star.”

    Quite so……many of whom have been given special exemptions to leave and return to Oz….such as Kidman and others.

    So much for “we’re all in this together”.

  24. Joanna Smythe says:
    July 14, 2021 at 1:17 pm

    The Government and media must know that over half the population are totally on to the spin, untruths and lack of any real information they are continuing to spew daily. They think that by constantly saying the same things over and over and printing another fear bomb, that suddenly people will start believing them. They are fools, they have shot themselves in the foot and they don’t know how to get out of it. They think that by threatening to take away more and more of our freedoms and making us feel guilty, we will cave and have that untested, experimental concoction, inserted into our bodies.

    Big Pharma and the Globalists must have such a hold over this Government that they are prepared to completely destroy the fabric of this country. It is disgusting what they are doing to us.

  25. win says:
    July 14, 2021 at 1:17 pm

    It has been known as the Commo Mail for decades and a known vector for the decades long Socialist Labor governments. Come an election and the Commo Mail brings out Jo and Campbell Newman as the hate figures.

  26. C.L. says:
    July 14, 2021 at 1:22 pm

    Good on him? Someone who calls his competitors in Australia Nazis? Who had to be taken to court for using IP from his previous employer who he left to start his own company? These are the official records of his conduct…

    Businessman taken to court.
    Wow. He’s exactly like Osama bin Laden.
    Donald Trump is ‘taken to court’ every week or so.

  27. Boambee John says:
    July 14, 2021 at 1:29 pm

    sfw

    Davos man is coming into his own time. We’re doomed.

    I hope that there will come a time when the Davos gatherings are regarded in the same light as the Wannsee conference.

    And the attendees are treated in the same way. (NADT)

  28. Dinky says:
    July 14, 2021 at 1:29 pm

    all it needs now is someone to accuse him of being a witch and then they can burn him!

    Only if he weighs the same as a duck.

  29. bemused says:
    July 14, 2021 at 1:39 pm

    C.L. says:
    July 14, 2021 at 1:22 pm

    It’s about integrity and doing the right thing by your employer, not using confidential information to start your own business and then later publicly calling your previous employer a Nazi.

    And this wasn’t someone protesting lockdown laws, but using their wealth for gain, something that very few can do. This is like all the celebrities who fret over climate change while flitting around the world in their jets.

    I have no support for the government, the media and their hysteria, or these lockdowns, but don’t make this guy out to be some sort of hero.

  30. Chris M says:
    July 14, 2021 at 1:43 pm

    The Government and media must know that over half the population are totally on to the spin

    The Freedom party will win the next election. Liblab days are over.

  31. PB says:
    July 14, 2021 at 1:46 pm

    “but don’t make this guy out to be some sort of hero.”

    He’s not, but that headline is hysteria personified, and could be seen as an incitement.

    Almost has a whiff of Cultural Revolution about it.

  32. Anton says:
    July 14, 2021 at 1:48 pm

    To avoid reading this trash is no longer good enough.
    Have a quick look every fortnight or so and generate a list of advertisers to boycott.
    Not pleasant, but this is a war after all.

  33. nb says:
    July 14, 2021 at 1:58 pm

    Once upon a time: Apple – Think Different
    https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=5sMBhDv4sik
    Now, say together: ‘ We are all individuals.’ Life Of Brian:
    https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=KHbzSif78qQ
    ‘Those were the days, my friend…’
    https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=y3KEhWTnWvE

  34. Mick Gold Coast QLD says:
    July 14, 2021 at 2:03 pm

    Using my best imitation Bill Lawry commentary voice:

    “He’s a hero this man, so are his mates. They are all heroes!”

  35. Ceres says:
    July 14, 2021 at 2:11 pm

    Probably around 30% of Courier Mail readers are applauding this awful headline as many people have very strong authoritarian tendencies given the right conditions. Covid and fear has provided the means for these people to unashamedly emerge.
    There are also considerable numbers of people who enjoy being subjugated as last year’s election results, indicated. With this ongoing hysteria the elections next year will be interesting. I fear I will be disappointed in voters saying, we’ve had enough.

  36. C.L. says:
    July 14, 2021 at 2:17 pm

    Bemused, it’s like you’ve been briefed by the Courier Mail on how to slime their latest Enemy of The State. The case of Blackmagic Design Pty Ltd v Ian Overliese, Jeromy Young, Atomos Audio Pty Ltd and Clare Young (2010) 84 IPR 505 can be read here.

    Excerpt:

    Young was not found to have improperly used any confidential information. The confidential information did not come to him by way of his employment with Blackmagic, rather by way of his association with Overliese. Further, the evidence suggested that Young discouraged Overliese from pursuing an arrangement in competition with Blackmagic. An application for damages was denied on the basis that Blackmagic had not suffered any loss as a result of Overliese’s actions.

    Young was cleared of any breaches of the Corporations Act on several other grounds as well.

  37. roman says:
    July 14, 2021 at 2:19 pm

    Notice the top-right corner of the page:

    FULLY VACCINATED 11.64% TARGET 80%

    Just casually reminding people that beatings will continue until participation improves.

  38. miltonf says:
    July 14, 2021 at 2:20 pm

    Bit trial by meja courtesy of the despicable murduchs.

  39. 132andBush says:
    July 14, 2021 at 2:30 pm

    Mak Siccar says:
    July 14, 2021 at 12:00 pm
    The Courier Mail, and others, are the enemy of the state!

    No.
    With a headline like this, at a time like this, it makes them the enemy of the people.

  40. Diogenes says:
    July 14, 2021 at 2:30 pm

    over half the population are totally on to the spin, untruths and lack of any real information they are continuing to spew daily. T

    Anecdote time, sample size =1

    At the moment to avoid paying waaaaay too much for quarantine (+1k to get the car moved – we have to fly into Brisbane), Mrs D & I have booked a very comfortable ‘apartment’ in a hotel somewhere outside the current red zone for the 2 weeks(1/2 the cost & twice the floor area of a quarantine hotel) so we can cross the border without doing time in durance vile* unless the border is closed to all of NSW in the meantime. As we are moving from a ‘hotspot’ to Qld we can do this, we have checked with both NSW & Qld health.
    The call centre for the chain we are dealing with is on the Gold Coast, and Mrs D was very clear that we were from a ‘hotspot’ (3 cases out of a pop of 333,627 no less, and 2 of those come out of isolation on Saturday) and remarked that was why we were booking.

    After getting over her surprise that they accepted the booking at all, Mrs D was expecting a variation on “well, she IS keeping us safe” or “all NSWelshpeople are filthy diseased pox carriers”. Instead, the lady (sounded like she was over 40) she was talking to went off about the stupidity of the lockdowns and border closures, Scomo putting his hand in her pocket to pay for Sydney’s lockdown, the footballers being allowed in, the hypocrisy of Anna going to the Olympics, Anna getting the Pfizer when she should have got the AZ, that we were even allowing a team to go and she was against the Qld bid for whatever Olympics they are bidding for.

    Mrs D put the phone on speaker so I could hear this epic rant*. Both our gobs were well and truly smacked to hear all this from a Queenslander.

    * Yes we will have to follow Sydney lockdown rules – no hardship in a comfortable apartment

  41. Spurgeon Monkfish III says:
    July 14, 2021 at 2:32 pm

    Fully Toxicated 11.64% Target 80%

    Glacial.

  42. Speedbox says:
    July 14, 2021 at 2:33 pm

    mem says:
    July 14, 2021 at 12:07 pm
    The Courier Mail has broken one of Australia’s most important unwritten codes of public conduct. Australian’s do not dob.

    Sorry mem, but that isn’t correct. Or at least, it is no longer correct. Many years ago, I would have agreed with you but not now, and not modern Australia. Dobbing has become much more common and Australians are exhorted to do so almost daily by the government and the police.

  43. John of Mel says:
    July 14, 2021 at 2:33 pm

    The Freedom party will win the next election. Liblab days are over

    I highly doubt this, Chris.
    Looking around, reading comments on the Net, it seems like majority of Aussies don’t mind being pushed around “to save the grandma” and to “keep them safe”.

  44. bemused says:
    July 14, 2021 at 2:41 pm

    C.L. says:
    July 14, 2021 at 2:17 pm

    Bemused, it’s like you’ve been briefed by the Courier Mail

    That’s just one aspect and he was constrained by what he cold use. Then there’s this: https://www.cined.com/prores-raw-vs-blackmagic-raw-interview-with-atomos-ceo-jeromy-young/.

    A quote from one of the readers:

    The guy literally threw a childish tantrum by calling the competition NAZIS. Where is the professionalism from this present-day CEO. It appears blatantly ludicrous for a publicly listed company to have this abomination of a formerly criminally dishonest CEO.

    And a quote from another forum:

    Can confirm, guy is maybe the most unpleasant person I’ve ever known, and I’ve known a few. I knew both the founders of Átomos before they started the company, the other founder being a really lovely guy. We used to socialise a lot, lots of house parties mostly, and he would never fail to play the alpha. One of those guys that just had to get the boot in, had to belittle you early on in the evening and then spend the rest of the night asking if “we’re good yeah?” Unless you had coke, then he was your best mate.

    Your choice of heros is somewhat bemusing.

  45. Jannie says:
    July 14, 2021 at 2:41 pm

    PB says:

    Almost has a whiff of Cultural Revolution about it.

    That’s exactly what we are undergoing, and the Covid scams are just a tool for the enforcers.

  46. hzhousewife says:
    July 14, 2021 at 3:14 pm

    Diogenes, I am not at all surprised by your booking experience. We recently completed a road trip NSW/Qld and rocked up to motels around 4 to 6 pm multiple times with no trouble getting accommodation. All moteliers welcoming and chatty and most Sky After Dark aware. One even said to me “don’t tell me where you’ve come from, I just need your car rego”. Now we are home, there is a noticable increase in mask wearing, which I find makes it harder to recognise people at the shops. I am thinking of asking my GP, whom I have to see soon in order to renew a specialists referral, if he can supply me the data sheets for A-Z and Pfizer, in order that I may study whether to partake of either or none. I am guessing there aren’t any? I intend at this point of time to not be vaccinated against Covid.

  47. Major Elvis Newton says:
    July 14, 2021 at 3:28 pm

    The NewsCorpse comment section will not allow publication of anyone who challenges the new gaslit COVAX dogma.

  48. Diogenes says:
    July 14, 2021 at 3:38 pm

    One even said to me “don’t tell me where you’ve come from, I just need your car rego”.

    Officially we will be “No fixed address” from 30/7 until early next year having to stay in temporary accommodation until our house is finished. We are giving my son’s address for any correspondence.

    We have the 2 weeks as soon as we move out in one apartment, then we move to a hotel in Qld for a week(‘credit’ from another lockout) , then another long term holiday stay for 84 nights, then 8 weeks in other long term holiday stay, then we have to “go on tour”/crash with friends over Christmas NewYear, after that we will have to book another long term stay until the house is done

  49. A Lurker says:
    July 14, 2021 at 3:39 pm

    The Fourth Estate is a Fifth Column.

  50. Chris M says:
    July 14, 2021 at 3:42 pm

    I highly doubt this, Chris

    Haha yes it was tongue in cheek John. As if such a ‘Freedom Party’ would be allowed to exist. Certainly not in Viktoria any rate…

  51. Miltonf says:
    July 14, 2021 at 3:43 pm

    Murdoch was always a Bush globalist or a ‘neo con’.

  52. calli says:
    July 14, 2021 at 3:44 pm

    Have Young and Pusey ever been spotted in the same room together? They sound like twins separated at birth.

    Let’s just call them Emanuel and Goldstein.

  53. Boambee John says:
    July 14, 2021 at 3:55 pm

    Ceres

    There are also considerable numbers of people who enjoy being subjugated as last year’s election results, indicated.

    Then they should find themselves a BDSM club, and leave the rest of us alone.

