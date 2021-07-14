Woke News Corp is now Branch Covidian’s top compound

“Our” health hasn’t been put “at risk” by either larrikin Aussies or the feeble coronavirus.
“Our” health hasn’t been put “at risk” by either larrikin Aussies or the feeble coronavirus.
The Courier Mail, and others, are the enemy of the state!
Fascists.
The Courier Mail has broken one of Australia’s most important unwritten codes of public conduct. Australian’s do not dob. I hope it loses readers and advertisers in droves.
Honestly, if you’re not an enemy of the state , you’re on the wrong team.
Anyway, they were going up for the Rugby, how can that be a crime??
Fear, fear, fear.
The Courier Mail is so pathetic.
Meanwhile sports teams, truckies, miners & the non plebs are just fine.
whoa .. all it needs now is someone to accuse him of being a witch and then they can burn him!
aahahahahahahahhhhh!
or not
when you are invited to dob on those around you, where does that stop?
when does it stop?
if it works, then we’ll see more incentives to dob for various things .. like owning a V8 car perhaps, too many children or animals, having a party .. you know it’s not going to be a big stretch for a lot of people
what we we call dobbers then?
what will we call the new government department to manage dobbing and distribute dobber information to the correct organisation to prosecute – Labor for instance will find the money to do that in a heartbeat
will we have dobber’s department “directions”, like our current Health Officer directions that can be enforced by state police
where this is going, is not good
Hang the bastards!
If I have to spend 2 weeks in hotel quarantine at a cost of over 4k…
Meanwhile sports teams, truckies, miners & the non plebs are just fine.
QGOV website:
The rationales for determining “essential purposes” appear to be rather fuzzy.
The media aren’t enemies of the state, they are a crucial part of the state. The state is the enemy of the people, it’s no longer representative democracy but an autocratic bunch of wealthy elites, tied to internationalism. They despise the nation state and the ordinary person, Davos man is coming into his own time. We’re doomed.
There’s much sport to be had with petty officialdom, inconsistent laws and the (often insidious) national tendency to blame those from interstate for any harm befalling ‘one of ours’ (if nothing else, Covid has reminded us that Australia is a federation). There are also serious quesions to be asked about the ability of our institutions to deal with stochastic shocks: no-one, anywhere, can be said to have emerged from the las 18 months triumphant.
But, ‘feeble’ coronavirus? Were it but so.
https://ourworldindata.org/covid-deaths
Pyrmonter, not sure what you’re saying but is it that the virus is some terrible thing? If so you’re way off course. Yep it was bad in Italy and some other places but most of the stats are dodgy in that they don’t differentiate between dying ‘with or of’ of wuflu. Plus like all these things they hit the weak and vulnerable the most, Ivor Cummins demonstrates this well with his gov stats of excess deaths before and after wuflu. In many of the hardest hit places they had lower than normal excess deaths prior to virus, that left a lot of ‘dry wood’ for when it came. Sad but true, something is going to kill you when you’re old and full of health problems. We just have to do what we’ve always done, learn to live with it as an endemic disease. Lots of other places are now going that route and they are doing well. We’re rooted here and until we do the sane thing this will only get worse.
Yes, Pyrmonter, lots of people die in the world of various illnesses.
The irrefutable scientific fact is that you have close to zero chance of dying from this particular flu and most who contract it have no knowledge of its coming or going.
The hardest Media job now is producing satire. It really isn’t easy any more!
This has never been more clear.
If people knew a bit more about Mr Young, they would perhaps not be so supportive. It’s also very nice to be so wealthy that you can afford an $18,000/day vessel like this, ignore rules (whether you, like them or not) and just shrug off any fines with a smirk.
Good on him.
Enemy of the state description should be reserved for terrorists, the ones with bombs and apparatus and plans to kill us.
I bet if we could see into the lives of our politicians and media moguls we would see them swanning around without masks and so on, going on trips for “business” etc, meeting in big family gatherings, with a blind eye turned by the COVID “police” for sure.
The only reason this ridiculous paper has slapped that headline on is to provide cover from claims of racism it endured when they used the exact same headline last year after some minority women returned to Qld from Vic. Pathetic.
Good on him? Someone who calls his competitors in Australia Nazis? Who had to be taken to court for using IP from his previous employer who he left to start his own company? These are the official records of his conduct, I’ve heard other things about him that make him come across as a really nice guy (not).
But I guess because he thumbed his nose at the rules, he’s a good guy. I guess you’ve set the bar now (rather low) for what constitutes honour and integrity.
Its not as if he’s a politician or movie star.
Quite so……many of whom have been given special exemptions to leave and return to Oz….such as Kidman and others.
So much for “we’re all in this together”.
The Government and media must know that over half the population are totally on to the spin, untruths and lack of any real information they are continuing to spew daily. They think that by constantly saying the same things over and over and printing another fear bomb, that suddenly people will start believing them. They are fools, they have shot themselves in the foot and they don’t know how to get out of it. They think that by threatening to take away more and more of our freedoms and making us feel guilty, we will cave and have that untested, experimental concoction, inserted into our bodies.
Big Pharma and the Globalists must have such a hold over this Government that they are prepared to completely destroy the fabric of this country. It is disgusting what they are doing to us.
It has been known as the Commo Mail for decades and a known vector for the decades long Socialist Labor governments. Come an election and the Commo Mail brings out Jo and Campbell Newman as the hate figures.
Businessman taken to court.
Wow. He’s exactly like Osama bin Laden.
Donald Trump is ‘taken to court’ every week or so.
Davos man is coming into his own time. We’re doomed.
I hope that there will come a time when the Davos gatherings are regarded in the same light as the Wannsee conference.
And the attendees are treated in the same way. (NADT)
all it needs now is someone to accuse him of being a witch and then they can burn him!
Only if he weighs the same as a duck.
It’s about integrity and doing the right thing by your employer, not using confidential information to start your own business and then later publicly calling your previous employer a Nazi.
And this wasn’t someone protesting lockdown laws, but using their wealth for gain, something that very few can do. This is like all the celebrities who fret over climate change while flitting around the world in their jets.
I have no support for the government, the media and their hysteria, or these lockdowns, but don’t make this guy out to be some sort of hero.
The Freedom party will win the next election. Liblab days are over.
“but don’t make this guy out to be some sort of hero.”
He’s not, but that headline is hysteria personified, and could be seen as an incitement.
Almost has a whiff of Cultural Revolution about it.
To avoid reading this trash is no longer good enough.
Have a quick look every fortnight or so and generate a list of advertisers to boycott.
Not pleasant, but this is a war after all.
Once upon a time: Apple – Think Different
https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=5sMBhDv4sik
Now, say together: ‘ We are all individuals.’ Life Of Brian:
https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=KHbzSif78qQ
‘Those were the days, my friend…’
https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=y3KEhWTnWvE
Using my best imitation Bill Lawry commentary voice:
Probably around 30% of Courier Mail readers are applauding this awful headline as many people have very strong authoritarian tendencies given the right conditions. Covid and fear has provided the means for these people to unashamedly emerge.
There are also considerable numbers of people who enjoy being subjugated as last year’s election results, indicated. With this ongoing hysteria the elections next year will be interesting. I fear I will be disappointed in voters saying, we’ve had enough.
Bemused, it’s like you’ve been briefed by the Courier Mail on how to slime their latest Enemy of The State. The case of Blackmagic Design Pty Ltd v Ian Overliese, Jeromy Young, Atomos Audio Pty Ltd and Clare Young (2010) 84 IPR 505 can be read here.
Excerpt:
Young was cleared of any breaches of the Corporations Act on several other grounds as well.
Notice the top-right corner of the page:
FULLY VACCINATED 11.64% TARGET 80%
Just casually reminding people that beatings will continue until participation improves.
Bit trial by meja courtesy of the despicable murduchs.
With a headline like this, at a time like this, it makes them the enemy of the people.
Anecdote time, sample size =1
At the moment to avoid paying waaaaay too much for quarantine (+1k to get the car moved – we have to fly into Brisbane), Mrs D & I have booked a very comfortable ‘apartment’ in a hotel somewhere outside the current red zone for the 2 weeks(1/2 the cost & twice the floor area of a quarantine hotel) so we can cross the border without doing time in durance vile* unless the border is closed to all of NSW in the meantime. As we are moving from a ‘hotspot’ to Qld we can do this, we have checked with both NSW & Qld health.
The call centre for the chain we are dealing with is on the Gold Coast, and Mrs D was very clear that we were from a ‘hotspot’ (3 cases out of a pop of 333,627 no less, and 2 of those come out of isolation on Saturday) and remarked that was why we were booking.
After getting over her surprise that they accepted the booking at all, Mrs D was expecting a variation on “well, she IS keeping us safe” or “all NSWelshpeople are filthy diseased pox carriers”. Instead, the lady (sounded like she was over 40) she was talking to went off about the stupidity of the lockdowns and border closures, Scomo putting his hand in her pocket to pay for Sydney’s lockdown, the footballers being allowed in, the hypocrisy of Anna going to the Olympics, Anna getting the Pfizer when she should have got the AZ, that we were even allowing a team to go and she was against the Qld bid for whatever Olympics they are bidding for.
Mrs D put the phone on speaker so I could hear this epic rant*. Both our gobs were well and truly smacked to hear all this from a Queenslander.
* Yes we will have to follow Sydney lockdown rules – no hardship in a comfortable apartment
Sorry mem, but that isn’t correct. Or at least, it is no longer correct. Many years ago, I would have agreed with you but not now, and not modern Australia. Dobbing has become much more common and Australians are exhorted to do so almost daily by the government and the police.
I highly doubt this, Chris.
Looking around, reading comments on the Net, it seems like majority of Aussies don’t mind being pushed around “to save the grandma” and to “keep them safe”.
That’s just one aspect and he was constrained by what he cold use. Then there’s this: https://www.cined.com/prores-raw-vs-blackmagic-raw-interview-with-atomos-ceo-jeromy-young/.
A quote from one of the readers:
And a quote from another forum:
Your choice of heros is somewhat bemusing.
PB says:
Almost has a whiff of Cultural Revolution about it.
That’s exactly what we are undergoing, and the Covid scams are just a tool for the enforcers.
Diogenes, I am not at all surprised by your booking experience. We recently completed a road trip NSW/Qld and rocked up to motels around 4 to 6 pm multiple times with no trouble getting accommodation. All moteliers welcoming and chatty and most Sky After Dark aware. One even said to me “don’t tell me where you’ve come from, I just need your car rego”. Now we are home, there is a noticable increase in mask wearing, which I find makes it harder to recognise people at the shops. I am thinking of asking my GP, whom I have to see soon in order to renew a specialists referral, if he can supply me the data sheets for A-Z and Pfizer, in order that I may study whether to partake of either or none. I am guessing there aren’t any? I intend at this point of time to not be vaccinated against Covid.
The NewsCorpse comment section will not allow publication of anyone who challenges the new gaslit COVAX dogma.
Officially we will be “No fixed address” from 30/7 until early next year having to stay in temporary accommodation until our house is finished. We are giving my son’s address for any correspondence.
We have the 2 weeks as soon as we move out in one apartment, then we move to a hotel in Qld for a week(‘credit’ from another lockout) , then another long term holiday stay for 84 nights, then 8 weeks in other long term holiday stay, then we have to “go on tour”/crash with friends over Christmas NewYear, after that we will have to book another long term stay until the house is done
The Fourth Estate is a Fifth Column.
Haha yes it was tongue in cheek John. As if such a ‘Freedom Party’ would be allowed to exist. Certainly not in Viktoria any rate…
Murdoch was always a Bush globalist or a ‘neo con’.
Have Young and Pusey ever been spotted in the same room together? They sound like twins separated at birth.
Let’s just call them Emanuel and Goldstein.
There are also considerable numbers of people who enjoy being subjugated as last year’s election results, indicated.
Then they should find themselves a BDSM club, and leave the rest of us alone.