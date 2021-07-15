AFL tipped off – Victoria to go into lockdown

I’m predicting that Victoria will be in lockdown by the end of the week based on the exodus of AFL teams to Queensland. This is precisely what happened in the past. Clearly the government tips them off in advance so they can re-organise their lives, escape lockdowns and rework the fixture. But why is it that only elite athletes get the courtesy of a heads up? A repeated theme of the pandemic is how differently the rules apply to the elite and how contemptuous they are of the ordinary person. Let’s see if the prediction holds true this time. I hope I am wrong.