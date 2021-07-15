AFL tipped off – Victoria to go into lockdown

I’m predicting that Victoria will be in lockdown by the end of the week based on the exodus of AFL teams to Queensland. This is precisely what happened in the past. Clearly the government tips them off in advance so they can re-organise their lives, escape lockdowns and rework the fixture. But why is it that only elite athletes get the courtesy of a heads up? A repeated theme of the pandemic is how differently the rules apply to the elite and how contemptuous they are of the ordinary person. Let’s see if the prediction holds true this time. I hope I am wrong.
Liberty Quote
To my mind, Bill Leak doesn’t have to explain himself to the government. No cartoonist, no film maker, no song writer, no poet, no historian, no artist should ever have to explain themselves to the government.— Caroline Overington
-
-
I can confirm Vic will lockdown based on my (so far 100% accurate) predictive sign: all 4 previous times have planned a weekend trip to Vic, they have either shut the border a day or 2 prior, or during my time away.
Yes, I was thinking to go there this weekend.
I think this is going to happen. My wife works for Ambulance Victoria and a planned regional conference has been cancelled.
You’re not wrong, Narelle.
Cancel all sport. Declare the media, alcohol and everything but health and policing non-essential.
Virus will disappear.
You can’t ban alcohol; it’s not a problem, it’s a solution.
What a shithole.
One of those police surveillance trailers with cameras all over it turned up this morning in the Camberwell shops carpark…..
Yep and 123,503 have signed the Stop Anna petition
You can’t ban alcohol; it’s not a problem, it’s a solution.
Besides which, if it was banned the emergency departments would be swamped with cases of the DTs, which if untreated will certainly kill more people than covid.
Victoria is governed by morons and arseholes who shit in their pants at the first sign of someone with the virus.
Disasterstan – I see a schlockdown in your future (again).
That grotesque deformed jug eared imbecile is no doubt rubbing its claws in glee at the prospect.
So, much like NSW, Qld and WA, then?
Sorry, Justinian, there’s no conspiracy involved – and no science. In order to prevent the AFL season from being disrupted – a mantra directly connected to the need for uninterrupted TV rights revenue – the AFL has, with the help of its government sources, become quite good at a) anticipating what the mad dog Andrew regime (and Sneakers McGowan and Pony Girl and the hysterical females of NSW) will do next; and b) putting in place contingencies as it has been doing very effectively for the past 18 months.
Andrews is very alert to the political dangers of overreach and has commissioned extensive public opinion polling on the Kung Flu issue (as ex-Herald Sun editor Damon Johnson has written about extensively in the Paywallian in the past week).
So my guess – and that’s all it is in the absence of actual information – is the opposite of yours.
Latest from the Herald Sun:
There is no expectation of a new Vicco lockdown, just the need for new contingencies to deal with Kung Flu hysteria elsewhere.
The woke privilege of the AFL summarises everything wrong with Victoria
Another lockdown, hey? We’re gonna need a longer flight of stairs.
You are planning a trip to Victoria? If this is not a typo, why in God’s name?
Only way to stop lockdowns is dock the pay of every politician whose electorate is locked down for each day the lockdown is in place. Hey presto, no more lockdowns!
Sad how woke sport has become.
North Melb player Jaiden Stephenson apparently tweeted his opinion of covid, that it’s media driven bullshit. He’s forced to apologise, the Hun runs a column quoting tweets calling Stephenson an idiot and a dill, and of course, no comments allowed.
I was wrong. Herald Sun now reporting that that Victoria’s fifth lockdown from midnight tonight will be announced later today.
Aussie Rules has always been a pansy’s game, watched by dead-set morons, so why would any Cat care about it anyway?
Ponces in too-tight shorts prancing about and crying that some other mullet-haired jerk bumps shoulders with them. Then, when after endless tedious and pointless kicks, throws and ball-slaps when finally they manage to kick one straight (after missing a dozen times already) the whole lot of ’em prance about waving their weed-like arms and hands while shrieking Geez I’m Good. FFS.
Bearing in mind the non-pansy nature of RL and RU : true footy… consider the following from the AFL’s preventing injuries strategy: “Common causes of football injuries are being tackled, collisions with another player, hit by the ball and falls.
If this was about the over-90s old codgers comp, fair enough….but falls? Hit by the ball? Seriously, any sport attracting talentless dorks that cannot get out of the way of the ball (hey Ash Barty: how often do you get hit by a ball? ) and are falling over, should all be issued zimmer-frames in addition to their
tickets to Brissy.
Can’t have the little darlings hurting themselves on the stairs like their hero Dirty Dan, now can we Cats? (shakes head…and immediately sends all thought of cry-baby millionaire luvvy aerial ping-pong participants to the memory hole)
Tip-off, or precautionary management? As well as political personality cults, one of the least attractive developments of the past 18 months has been the renewed enthusiasm for conspiracy theories. I mean, if the ABC is covering it, it’s hardly a secret:
https://www.abc.net.au/news/2021-07-15/covid-live-updates-coronavirus-sydney-case-numbers-lockdown/100294634#live-blog-post-1202160918
@ Bad
Real Men know that picking up the ball is cheating.
You are planning a trip to Victoria? If this is not a typo, why in God’s name?
Because I live in SA
Victoria McDonald’s launch the Big Wipe. A Big Mac , Large Coke and an x large roll of toilet paper. Responding to lockdown demand Caring for the customer end to end.
Tip-off, or precautionary management? As well as political personality cults, one of the least attractive developments of the past 18 months has been the renewed enthusiasm for conspiracy theories.
It’s not our fault you always back the wrong horse, get exposed and get blasted for it, Pyrmonter.
Now go spin your bowtie and fly away back to your own cloud cuckoo-land, where Democracy is fortified, Competitive Advantages actually exist on a level playing field, and the only conspiracy theory is the theory that there is no such thing as conspiracies…
Vic lockdown from midnight tonight just announced.
I expect QLD borders to close on the weekend following arrival of all sporting teams because some animals are more equal than others.
LOL, you could set your watch to it. The scary thing is they’re not even trying to hide this shit anymore, and people are still believing it.
@ Rex
It’s a digression, but please don’t confuse ‘competitive advantage’ (a term popularised by Michael Porter) with ‘comparative advantage’, something which is non-obvious and the identification of which counts as a landmark in economic thought; and one with a tenuous Australian link: https://www.econlib.org/library/Enc/ComparativeAdvantage.html and https://www.econlib.org/library/NPDBooks/Viner/vnSTT.html?chapter_num=11#book-reader (Torrens is the Anglo-Irish savant for whom the lake and river in South Australia are named; his son developed the system of land title-by-registration and served as a colonial Premier of SA)
As to ties: sadly, I haven’t worn one for weeks. O tempor o mores
Back to 16-minute quarters? Shit
Wtf are you blathering about, Pyrmonty?
The ABC reported it at about 1:30 today, based on your link. The AFL teams would have needed to know about it with days notice ahead of the plebs.
And just to be clear here, what you’re arguing is that special treatment for maaates can’t be a thing and must be a conspiracy theory? In Victoria? Is that right?
“Real Men know that picking up the ball is cheating.”
Pyrmonter. I was considering this exact sentiment last Monday morning when, on several occasions, the soccer players from Italia and the Old Dart did, finally, get close enough to maybe somehow, after hours of shirt-tugging and pretend injuries (“that meany kicked my ankle Ref, though there’s no sign whatsoever of a dirty boot-print anywhere to back up my BS assertion. boo hoo hoo.”) score a goal, some wanker with Number One on his back leaps up and grabs the ball!
This happened several times, including when the boredom reached it’s crescendo as ten times straight they were grabbing at the ball: the most successful one at hand-balling then being declared Europe’s Football Champion! F’ck Me!
OK, I won’t go on, but just add that I truly appreciate how you might consider all that picking up the ball to be cheating. It wasn’t called Wogball in the old days for nothing ya know!
BTW: If the soccer authorities did not condone this cheating then how come the main cheat is the Number One player on all their teams, eh?
It’s a digression, but please don’t confuse ‘competitive advantage’ (a term popularised by Michael Porter) with ‘comparative advantage’, something which is non-obvious and the identification of which counts as a landmark in economic thought; and one with a tenuous Australian link:
That’s nice Pyrmonter, but in the real world in which I live, there is all too often precious little of either when only big players with agendas to enrich only themselves at the expense of everything and everyone else are involved.
Talk to me about ‘Free Markets’ and global trading once Crony Corporatism is either minimised or outright smashed. And you won’t see that without nations being able to support themselves and use their own resources.
Now, back to the disappearing footy…
@ John B-
And just to be clear here, what you’re arguing is that special treatment for maaates can’t be a thing and must be a conspiracy theory? In Victoria? Is that right?
Oops… 😬
#NotQuiteTheEffectHeWasGoingFor
LOL: Wuhan Lab leak; Fauci and gain of function research. . . . . .
The only ‘enthusiasm’ over the past 18 months that is worthy of discussion is the left’s desire to label anyone that questions the official narrative a conspiracy theorist.
Now that this has been addressed, time for some crispy chicken and egg noodle pho.
Now that this has been addressed, time for some crispy chicken and egg noodle pho.
Served itn a crusty pangolin? 😉
Sorry Rex Anger, Pyrmonter was the target of my criticism.
Now to my soup.
You called it.
from the Australian: Victoria set to announce snap lockdown
Sorry Rex Anger, Pyrmonter was the target of my criticism.
Now to my soup.
I saw that. All is well.
So true.
@ John – I am aware of others, unlikely to be in the Labor maates network, evacuating Melbourne before the AFL did. It’s hardly a surprise.
@ Rex – if you think you (or a region in which you live) ‘doesn’t have a comparative advantage’ you haven’t thought hard enough about what comparative advantage means. These may help: https://marginalrevolution.com/marginalrevolution/2004/01/ricardos_diffic.html and https://arnoldkling.com/econ/markets/trade.html
Has this lockdown anything to do with the Chinese military ship off the coast? Have they sent the signal to control our leaders?
How can Andrews lock us down again? It’s not a long weekend!
bemused says: July 15, 2021, at 12:48 pm
Well, a solvent, anyway…
Spot on
Spectators at the world’s longest continuous knock on are a puzzle, the loudest gutteral roars are reserved for some bodice grabbing pretend “tackle”, as if every civilised man should be appalled by the utter violence of it.
@ Rex – if you think you (or a region in which you live) ‘doesn’t have a comparative advantage’ you haven’t thought hard enough about what comparative advantage means.
Pyrmonter, the ‘Free Market’ is far from free. And telling me Australia is only good to dig stuff up or grow stuff on for sending elsewhere because some fat oligarch said so and it made you happy in your special places, is not going to convince me.
Not when my fish is from Alaska or Vietnam, my clothes are from Bangladesh, I get to eat the crappier seconds of the grain, fruit, meat and alcohol sent elsewhere (China), and what of that prodice is constantly under threat of obliteration from subsidised European and American produce, or from Africa and Asia where the labour is often starvation-cheap.
And economists, share traders and IT services are not marketable commodities that have any real tangible or strategic value.
End of story.
Now, back to the football…
…Or lack thereof.
Circus Royale was meant to open in Melton tomorrow night. Just another example of how Andrews kicks small business in the guts. The political class is evil and parasitic.
As for the theory of comparative advantage, the fact that it’s most famous example is port and sack cloth shows that it is from another age and irrelevant to the modern world with hostile powers doing whatever they can to achieve industrial and military might.
Sometimes I suspect that this free trade ideology was just an excuse to de industrialize as per the Lima declaration that we were signed up to in 1975.
Reincarnation?
Dan is Mao and McClown is Hitler. Prove me wrong.
Colour Revolution.
#chooseyourcolour
I must admit I thought Dan might not lockdown this time but instead use the situation to abuse the NSW government and crow about his achievements by contrast.
Obviously just can’t help himself.
The Australian people have it in their hands to stop all the lockdowns tomorrow.
Stop getting tested unless you are really sick.
Stop going along just to get a $450 isolation payment.
If positive they recommend no treatment (we here, know about ivermectin)unless you need to go to hospital. So what’s the point in getting tested to give further ammunition for lockdowns, like turkeys voting for Xmas.
Wake up like Britain and the USA have done.
Vic lockdown from midnight tonight just announced.
Bingo!
In any form available from a bottle shop, it’s a solution.
🤣
Circus Royale was meant to open in Melton tomorrow night.
Time for David Williamson’s play “The Removalists” to have a run!
https://www.abc.net.au/news/2021-07-15/melbourne-lockdown-response-to-covid-outbreak/100296220
Nicely done Justinian.
New Years, Valentines day, Mothers day….
Must be his wifes birthday?
On the positive side – I’m on the Gold Coast and will be going to see Essendon v North Melbourne on Sunday.
Well thanks a LOT Dan !!
Not only have you again kyboshed my intent to visit to Vic, but in addition, my daughter now says her booked horse riding lessons are cancelled, costing her $2000 in income, and she isn’t eligible for ‘support’.
I WILL be voting AGAINST any sitting member at any future election for being either a part of the problem, or failing to speak to the solution.
One good thing about soccer is, because of the lower centre of gravity, it’s much easier to shift the goal posts.
5 days … announcement now.
Well, that was completely unexpected.
Our state premiers are all certifiably insane. Too much power, too little accountability.
You could argue that Victoria has a golden opportunity to put Ivermectin to the test right now.
I’m sure that once every Victorian is vaccinated Maximum Leader will voluntarily relinquish his emergency powers and let us all live freely again.
Unless a new variant emerges.
Then he’d have to put us back under house arrest for our own good.
seize the day!!
https://www.ebay.com.au/sch/i.html?_from=R40&_trksid=p2380057.m570.l1313&_nkw=eraquell&_sacat=0
Smugness does not become you, Prof Sinc.
Remember that every test carried out with a CT of 30 is retested up to 5,368.709,120 times before it is declared a negative test.(doubled 30 times) multiply this number by the number of tests carried out to find 3 cases and????????? See how determined they are to find a case to provide a reason to maintain the “panic”
Dans work is not done yet……has to complete the destruction of civil society and small business before the glorious new order can arise.
Depending on what date Her Royal Majestyness Janet Young decides all Victorians have been diseased for, you might have to follow the Victorian restrictions
Everyone is aware that Vic politicians recently got a pay rise right? Dan Andrews pay rise is approx 10-15% of an average persons wage.
I’m sure the NSW politicians have probably had a rise too.
All in this together the media and public servants.
Not being smug. Just trying to be positive.
Be careful Sinc you don’t wanna spook Dan into making you quarantine when you want to come home.
Five stinking days.
There’s probably a few research papers on why avid football watchers do better during pandemics. Economists generally love unintuitive results based on a perverse but recognizable incentive structure.
Politicians require a distraction; football makes a suitable circus for the masses; thus politicians respect the footballers and look down on the general population; footballers get the nod in advance; follow the footballers and you will be OK.
There are clear parallels with theories of insider trading as an information distribution mechanism.
it gets worse – in the US they DROPPED the cycle threshold for vaccinated ppl to 28, guaranteeing fewer positives amongst the vaccinated – to prove vaccines work.
On the positive side –….
You say that now….