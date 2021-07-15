Australian civilians are unarmed

This photo was posted to Twitter yesterday – apparently taken at Melbourne airport.
Now I realise that airports are sensitive infrastructure and that armed police are (often, usually, sometimes) seen at airports. Yet in all the years I’ve lived in Australia I haven’t (often, ever) seen heavily armed police like this at an (Australian) airport. I travel a lot – I often see the inside of Australia airports.
Right now our international borders are closed. So who exactly are these individuals protecting us (presumably us – Australia still claims to be a liberal democracy) from? I don’t imagine they are planning to gun down any diseased New South Welshmen trying to sneak into Victoria? (Heh – that would be as dumb as Americans trying to sneak into Cuba. But I digress).
Remember when we all thought this was a joke?
Time to remind ourselves that the most dangerous words in the English language are ‘It can’t happen here’.
WTF?
Is he going to shoot covids or something?
We are all Ashli Babbitt now.
Are they trying to compensate for a deficiency elsewhere?
They look so dorky, haha pair of pathetic wannabes.
That is fucked
Why do you believe that the borders are closed? Plenty of international travel for the right people.
These are the AR15’s that Vicpol bought a year or so ago at vastly over inflated price. Seems when you want to create fear you simply trot out some semi autos
Note the unattended red bag right behind them.
I hope they are well paid. A bit over dressed for the occasion.
It is my view that Western Society equates the evolution of Technology with the evolution of our minds and thus provides a sense of collective assurity that we will avoid the worst predicaments which have plagued us in the past.
It is also my view that nothing could be further from the truth.
Ahahahahaha.
Good spot, Frank.
The unvaccinated?
The coppers have really gone back to being the filth. That fat Victorian plod abusing objectors as nutters, Pell, Laidley, Gobbo. I liked them better when they were just drug crooks.
Wow, come across armed border guards in Singapore, Vietnam, even Thai trains but have for eons there. Usually MP5’s in SG or pistols in other jurisdictions though. Viets used kick with AK47’s though. This looks like a modular assault rifle with holographic sight, like an M4. Can’t help agreeing with a Lurker. 5.56 x 45mm vs 9 x 19mm is a great way to cause more collateral damage as they found out at Lindt Cafe.
BTW are Fed Cops the latest to go for the Hugo Boss look aka black. Sorry, not a fan. If alternatively this is Vic Pol why are they on Federal Grounds? Dan & Keystone Cops need the choker chain pulled on by Scomo big time if this the case…
Doomlord
Right now our international borders are closed.
Except for many openings.
Reminiscent of Hong Kong Airport in the late 90’s post handover.
No doubt an objective of the WEE is the end international travel for Joe Public but not for the nomenklatura. Pretty much what’s happened.
The only cops that should be strutting around in black paramilitary gear and tooled up to the eyeballs are the specialist tactical groups, and they should be invisible to Joe Public 99% of the time.
Plod dealing with the public on a day to day basis do not need to be armed with military longarms, festooned with clubs, tasers and handcuffs or be dressed in sinister looking uniforms. There is a growing loss of trust and respect for the cop on the beat, and these heavily armed thuggish looking cops are not helping matters.
General duties Plod should take a clue from this bloke.
On that subject also, all detectives should wear cheap suits, a grubby white shirt, a tie stained with tomato sauce and a snap brim fedora.
Wearing a Zegna suit and/or “hair product” should be grounds for instant dismissal.
I can confirm that this has been in place for at least 18 months. I posted about it the first time a saw it.
These idiots are carrying 5.56 M4’s in a building. Remember the inquest into the Lindt Cafe siege? That’s right, if these muppets let go with 5.56 in a building they are guaranteed to kill shitloads of bystanders.
Nothing in Australia makes sense anymore, unless you take the view that Government and Law Enforcement have a plan to threaten the population into complete obedience and serfdom.
These are the AR15’s that Vicpol bought a year or so ago at vastly over inflated price. Seems when you want to create fear you simply trot out some semi autos
I don’t believe so. Airport security patrols tend to be by AFP. So this is a completely different batch of AR15’s. Everyone should feel really safe…..
I can confirm that this has been in place for at least 18 months. I posted about it the first time a saw it.
Last time I re-entered Australia was through Darwin in January 2020. No one in Customs there had them, I left in December 2019 through Sydney and ditto there. Serious question for prying minds, is this a Melbourne thing?
Usually MP5’s in SG or pistols in other jurisdictions though.
Sensible countries don’t give their indoor security anything bigger than 9mm because you will kill a ton of bystanders otherwise.
Poor countries use AK-47’s because they can’t afford anything else.
Australia uses 5.56 M4 because…. fuck you.
These clowns have 1/1000 of the trigger time that the average Shooter on the Cat has. Everyone should feel really safe. If these fuckwits start shooting, get on the ground fast and pray.
I mean let’s face it. It fits. YOu already need a Visa to enter another part of your own country. Might as got the whole hog.
FFS what happened to my country
These idiots are carrying 5.56 M4’s in a building. Remember the inquest into the Lindt Cafe siege? That’s right, if these muppets let go with 5.56 in a building they are guaranteed to kill shitloads of bystanders.
I know the TAGs started employing them for certain scenarios, based on their CQB experiences in Iraq and Afghanistan. But the last I checked, even the most aggro and tooled-up gangsters in Australia were not running about in body armour and equipped with suicide vests or other weapons that necessitated maximal and flexible stopping power at range.
I believe State Police Public Order units started carrying AR-15s as patrol backup weapons in response to some of the wilder carryings-on in Sydney and Melbourne, but it seems odd that they would now want them as general carry weapons.
This is not downtown Nairobi or Mombasa, where Somalis like going to make murder on behalf of A llah or kidnap foreigners for ransom. General issue of battle rifles to policemen on static patrols is weird.
Serious question for prying minds, is this a Melbourne thing?
It’s an AFP thing, not all of them have the M4’s, but a fair proportion do. Not unexpected that you might go through the airport and not see one.
I was informed by AFP that they are assuming a “more visible presence”. Kind of odd given that the whole jihadi thing really died in the arse at least a year or two before this statement.
Wasn’t one of the hostages at Lindt Cafe killed by fragments of a 5.56 round?
But the last I checked, even the most aggro and tooled-up gangsters in Australia were not running about in body armour and equipped with suicide vests or other weapons that necessitated maximal and flexible stopping power at range.
And I should add- Nor so hopped up on amphetamines that they can seemingly shrug off multiple small-calibre weapon hits and keep fighting well past the usual point of incapacitation…
At this moment you would have to be a total 0 IQ dunce to waltz up anywhere under the government’s tentacles with guns you’ve had stashed for the last 25 years.
Wasn’t one of the hostages at Lindt Cafe killed by fragments of a 5.56 round?
Yes. Plastered with fragments from them hitting the brick walls.
Then, there’s the Land of the Wrong White Crowd:
http://www.smalldeadanimals.com/wordpress/wp-content/uploads/2021/07/IMG_6887.mp4?_=1
Hubris on stilts!
Maybe they are introducing ‘no fly lists’ like the US have. Nick Fuentes is on one.
They are unofficial, so you don’t find out until you rock up to the airport.
So the ARs could be for anyone getting uppity.
Awkward for Plod to explain, when the perp was armed with a shotty.
Are the paying money for the hand ins? Thinking about a business venture that involves water pipe, an end cap, two hose clamps and a stick of wood, spray painted black.
**
A strong contender – The guvmint shood do sumfink aboudit.
Not on your life – Scummo has a military General on Couf Frankenvax rollout duty.
How much of this low mileage equipment will go missing over the years?
They’re getting ready because when they pull more stunts like this it’s going to get messy.
Australian police pepper spray and arrest a 12 year old girl for not wearing a mask.
https://youtu.be/4uNT3XH6EKI
No. Get in and kill the fucker, with what is in your hands. His shotty is worse than what cops carry, at indoor ranges. They should have had low ricochet ammunition, and only shot bad guys – but its what they were half-trained for.
That guy in the photo is fantasising that there a bunch of bad guys wanting to blow his brains out, and he has to be one step ahead.
But he knows it’s really just a wank.
No. Get in and kill the fucker, with what is in your hands. His shotty is worse than what cops carry, at indoor ranges. They should have had low ricochet ammunition, and only shot bad guys – but its what they were half-trained for.
The fucker would have been dead in 5 seconds if there was CCW. But that’s not the Australian way. People start to self rescue because, well, fuck knows what the police are doing. Then the police turn up, wait for hours, hear gun shots, spill their coffee and basically shoot everyone in the building with completely the wrong weapon for the job.
What is that name on the red bag?bin Hassan is it ? fron Dubai ?
I can’t recall the precise details – but we had a huge argument here at the Cat over this very issue. Turns out that the authorities don’t believe in rescuing hostages – they only went in when the terrorist started shooting. Bottom line – if you’re ever taken hostage you’re on your own.
Gen-3 Magpul mgazines, and guaranteed NOT the 10-round capacity ones, either.
No anti-stab/glass gloves, etc..
Posers. Also, now several somebodies have nice photos of these chaps for their “files”
The “visible” face of airport and other security should be like the VERY old-time “Uniformed Coppers”; alert, observant and polite to a “T”. The general service pointy end should be in plain-clothes or non-tactical dress as caterers, baggage handlers, etc. However, that would require switched-on people directed and trained by even more switched-on people, and that will NEVER happen in Oz. The deep, systemic arrogance borne of galloping credentialism and industrialized contempt WILL, one day, be responsible for another ghastly stuff-up.
The “ready-reaction forces” should be invisible until actually needed. Poncing about like Heavy Ninjas basically makes them among the first “targets” if the serious loonies ever light up an airport.
From memory, just after the Lindt Cafe siege. It emerged that the cops were more worried about a Mooslim backlash in certain electorates in Western Sydney.
What you said.
Sheesh, Gunners posted some of the Cat training sessions on YouTube!!!
https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=-htQOBrg7z8
And also for a very long time pre handover. Kai Tak Airport had normal uniform police plus an Airport Security Unit of about 40 who walked around in pairs with similar type gear.
Airports have traditionally had such police and have to say I am surprised Australian international Airports don’t. Surely an AFP role not local cops.
Basic facts of Lindt siege:
The only rescued hostages were those who rescued themselves.
50% of hostages killed were killed by police.
When police entered, they managed to shoot every person in the room.
The police psychologist on scene did not bother to read a psych evaluation of the perp.
Police “command” centre at the scene did not have live vision of the scene.
When hostages made clandestine phone calls from inside the building, police did not record the calls – relying on real time hearing comprehension skills.
The phone number used to receive calls was actually the sole phone line of the bar manager at a rugby league club with no facility to divert simultaneous calls.
The command & comms truck provided to NSW Plod by the feds had been sold a few years before, coz it “wasn’t needed”
The army was excluded from the operation, coz the police were “competent to handle the situation”
The initial point of Mr. Davidson’s should have more focus:
The most surprising part is the cops expect there to be somebody at an airport for them to shoot at.
Two Commando had built a replica of the Lindt Cafe, and had planned how to storm it……
Relevant:
https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=IIMkpGq10R8
You forgot to mention that ASIO gave Man Monis the green light.
Wasn’t there the little matter of the murder of his ex – wife, and the odd charge of s#xual assault?
And that all this lethal incompetence by NSWPOL was, in 2015 twisted into an excuse to ‘investigate’ SOCOMD’s culture, on the grounds of it having a ‘dangerous’ reputation among State Police anti-terror commands.
4 years later, we got Brereton…
I don’t call ’em the Afterwards Security Intelligence Organisation for nothing.
The best minded vending machines in the district.
The best minded vending machines in the district
Smoko will be defended at all costs… 😉