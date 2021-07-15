Australian civilians are unarmed

This photo was posted to Twitter yesterday – apparently taken at Melbourne airport.

Now I realise that airports are sensitive infrastructure and that armed police are (often, usually, sometimes) seen at airports. Yet in all the years I’ve lived in Australia I haven’t (often, ever) seen heavily armed police like this at an (Australian) airport. I travel a lot – I often see the inside of Australia airports.

Right now our international borders are closed. So who exactly are these individuals protecting us (presumably us – Australia still claims to be a liberal democracy) from? I don’t imagine they are planning to gun down any diseased New South Welshmen trying to sneak into Victoria? (Heh – that would be as dumb as Americans trying to sneak into Cuba. But I digress).

Remember when we all thought this was a joke?

Time to remind ourselves that the most dangerous words in the English language are ‘It can’t happen here’.