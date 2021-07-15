I have taken the title because it’s so appropriate: BACK TO THE STONE AGE: Europe Announces Plan for Carbonless Future. There are many bits to savour but this particularly stands out:
Currently, the European Union produces only about 8 percent of the global carbon emissions. However, since the beginning of the industrial age, its cumulative emissions are among the highest in the world.
We are now going back five centuries to start the comparison! But I like this best from this other story in The Age/SMH which deals with the same bit of news: Europe is provoking the world with its controversial plan to fight climate change. There you find:
On Friday China is expected to release details of a domestic emissions-trading market aimed at helping it to meet its target of peak emissions in 2030 and net zero emissions by 2060.
And that is NET zero emissions, which is different from zero emissions, and not for forty years! I am sure the Chinese cannot believe what complete idiots we in the West have become. Not sure I can believe it myself but the evidence is overwhelming.
“Renewable energy” is the 21st century name for mental illness.
domestic emissions-trading market
That sounds about as dinkum as a domestic re-education camp.
It’s insanity. Even if it was a good idea (debatable), we don’t yet have the technology to do it yet!
Europe?
Who gives a rat’s arse.
Yes Steve, the evidence is overwhelming.
Europe Announces Plan for Carbonless Future.
Good luck with that.
So much life depends on a significant partial pressure of carbon dioxide in the air.
It’s a shame the world will not be allowed to reach its potential of diverse biomass at this time.
“Men, it has been well said, think in herds; it will be seen that they go mad in herds, while they only recover their senses slowly, one by one.” ― Charles MacKay, Extraordinary Popular Delusions and the Madness of Crowds
Very appropriate: