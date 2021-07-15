Hyman Roth did a far better job

Upon Fidel’s death in 2016, Canadian Prime Minister Justin Trudeau expressed his “deep sorrow” at the death of “Cuba’s longest serving president” (when a president jails his opponents, he can indeed stay in office a long time)…

The economic historian Brad DeLong has noted that Cuba in 1957 had lower infant mortality than many European countries, more doctors and nurses per capita than Britain or Finland, and as many vehicles per capita as Italy or Portugal. After decades of Castro’s dictatorship, its per capita GDP ranks with Mongolia and Bhutan, according to CIA figures.

This suggests, correctly, that Castro took over a country in pretty good shape and wrecked it, rather than the other way around…

All of this has always been plain enough, but now even more so. There is a revolutionary movement afoot in Cuba, one that is courageous, inspiring, and — one hopes — truly democratic. It is the ordinary people of Cuba attempting to vindicate their rights against the Left’s favorite dictatorship.