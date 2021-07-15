Hyman Roth did a far better job

Upon Fidel’s death in 2016, Canadian Prime Minister Justin Trudeau expressed his “deep sorrow” at the death of “Cuba’s longest serving president” (when a president jails his opponents, he can indeed stay in office a long time)…
The economic historian Brad DeLong has noted that Cuba in 1957 had lower infant mortality than many European countries, more doctors and nurses per capita than Britain or Finland, and as many vehicles per capita as Italy or Portugal. After decades of Castro’s dictatorship, its per capita GDP ranks with Mongolia and Bhutan, according to CIA figures.
This suggests, correctly, that Castro took over a country in pretty good shape and wrecked it, rather than the other way around…
All of this has always been plain enough, but now even more so. There is a revolutionary movement afoot in Cuba, one that is courageous, inspiring, and — one hopes — truly democratic. It is the ordinary people of Cuba attempting to vindicate their rights against the Left’s favorite dictatorship.
Hyman Roth and Michael Corleone portrayed men of purpose with brains, pragmatic men 😁 – pretty Justin Trudeau’s mummy’s boyfriend Castro was merely corrupt and violent. There’s the difference.
But but what about the happy poor? I’m told by a well respected traveller that the people may be poor but they seemed happy in their squalor. Surely they would not be on the streets protesting? Oh wait, that is where most of them live already.
Cool!
I nominate Hunter to be Fredo:
“He was banging cocktail waitresses two at a time! Players couldn’t get a drink at the table!”
The fact is many Cubans live in rooms within rooms of prerevolutionary Cuban buildings and the few cars on the road are precastro as well.
And we all know the educational attainments are as fake as the longevity claims (which are the result of forced abortion of infants with health issues), all except those that don’t want to know.
But hey $5 lobster!
cuba came late to the covid party thanks to closed borders
My brother, who’s been all over the globe over a period of many decades described Cuba (which he visited about seven years ago) as the most horrible depressing place he’d ever been to.
It is amazing how every person championing communism is convinced they have worked it out, they will get right what every earlier attempt got wrong.
Like a tennis player who runs eagerly onto the court confident they have finally worked got correct technique but hasn’t noticed there are no strings in their racquet.
poverty in Cuba is deliberate
and of course Cuba is developing it’s own vaccine
After decades of Castro’s dictatorship, its per capita GDP ranks with Mongolia and Bhutan, according to CIA figures.
But it’s a cheerful squalor…there is that.
Upon Fidel’s death in 2016, Canadian Prime Minister Justin Trudeau expressed his “deep sorrow” at the death of “Cuba’s longest serving president” (when a president jails his opponents, he can indeed stay in office a long time)…
Daddy’s dead!
Roger says at 10:48 am:
😁