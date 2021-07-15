Hyman Roth did a far better job

Posted on July 15, 2021 by currencylad

Upon Fidel’s death in 2016, Canadian Prime Minister Justin Trudeau expressed his “deep sorrow” at the death of “Cuba’s longest serving president” (when a president jails his opponents, he can indeed stay in office a long time)…

The economic historian Brad DeLong has noted that Cuba in 1957 had lower infant mortality than many European countries, more doctors and nurses per capita than Britain or Finland, and as many vehicles per capita as Italy or Portugal. After decades of Castro’s dictatorship, its per capita GDP ranks with Mongolia and Bhutan, according to CIA figures.

This suggests, correctly, that Castro took over a country in pretty good shape and wrecked it, rather than the other way around…

All of this has always been plain enough, but now even more so. There is a revolutionary movement afoot in Cuba, one that is courageous, inspiring, and — one hopes — truly democratic. It is the ordinary people of Cuba attempting to vindicate their rights against the Left’s favorite dictatorship.

This entry was posted in Freedom, International. Bookmark the permalink.

12 Responses to Hyman Roth did a far better job

  1. Mick Gold Coast QLD says:
    July 15, 2021 at 10:08 am

    Hyman Roth and Michael Corleone portrayed men of purpose with brains, pragmatic men 😁 – pretty Justin Trudeau’s mummy’s boyfriend Castro was merely corrupt and violent. There’s the difference.

  2. pete m says:
    July 15, 2021 at 10:10 am

    But but what about the happy poor? I’m told by a well respected traveller that the people may be poor but they seemed happy in their squalor. Surely they would not be on the streets protesting? Oh wait, that is where most of them live already.

  3. Mother Lode says:
    July 15, 2021 at 10:28 am

    Cool!

    I nominate Hunter to be Fredo:

    “He was banging cocktail waitresses two at a time! Players couldn’t get a drink at the table!”

  4. Rosie says:
    July 15, 2021 at 10:28 am

    The fact is many Cubans live in rooms within rooms of prerevolutionary Cuban buildings and the few cars on the road are precastro as well.

    And we all know the educational attainments are as fake as the longevity claims (which are the result of forced abortion of infants with health issues), all except those that don’t want to know.

    But hey $5 lobster!

  6. Spurgeon Monkfish III says:
    July 15, 2021 at 10:38 am

    My brother, who’s been all over the globe over a period of many decades described Cuba (which he visited about seven years ago) as the most horrible depressing place he’d ever been to.

  7. Mother Lode says:
    July 15, 2021 at 10:41 am

    It is amazing how every person championing communism is convinced they have worked it out, they will get right what every earlier attempt got wrong.

    Like a tennis player who runs eagerly onto the court confident they have finally worked got correct technique but hasn’t noticed there are no strings in their racquet.

  10. Roger says:
    July 15, 2021 at 10:48 am

    After decades of Castro’s dictatorship, its per capita GDP ranks with Mongolia and Bhutan, according to CIA figures.

    But it’s a cheerful squalor…there is that.

  11. Eyrie says:
    July 15, 2021 at 10:54 am

    Upon Fidel’s death in 2016, Canadian Prime Minister Justin Trudeau expressed his “deep sorrow” at the death of “Cuba’s longest serving president” (when a president jails his opponents, he can indeed stay in office a long time)…

    Daddy’s dead!

  12. Mick Gold Coast QLD says:
    July 15, 2021 at 10:59 am

    Roger says at 10:48 am:

    “After decades of Castro’s dictatorship, its per capita GDP ranks with Mongolia and Bhutan, according to CIA figures.

    But it’s a cheerful squalor…there is that.

    😁

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.