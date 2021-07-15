The information in this post peut heurter la sensibilité

Just a sprinkling of the vaccine news that is getting through the fine wire mesh of the established media.

Child diseases on rise as COVID-19 slows routine vaccinations -U.N.

Nearly 23 million children missed out on routine vaccinations last year due to the COVID-19 pandemic, the highest number in more than a decade, fuelling outbreaks of measles, polio and other preventable diseases, U.N. agencies said on Thursday.

Dr. Fauci strangely silent on sudden death of vaccinated boy, 13.

Dr. Anthony Fauci wants America to know that the coronavirus vaccine is safe, effective and completely safe and effective, and that every man, woman and child over the age of 12 should get the shot because, well, it’s completely, utterly, inarguably and irrefutably safe and effective. And safe. Just don’t talk about that little 13-year-old Michigan boy who died in his sleep three days after receiving his second Pfizer vaccine dose.

4,450 Breakthrough COVID Cases, 79 Deaths Confirmed Among Fully Vaccinated Population In Massachusetts.

According to new numbers from the Massachusetts Department of Health, there are 4,450 breakthrough COVID cases and 79 deaths among the fully vaccinated population in the state.

Ivermectin reduces “the severity of infection” with Covid-19, according to the Pasteur Institute.

The Pasteur Institute is fueling the debate on ivermectin. The research center unveiled on July 12 a study on the effects of this antiparasitic treatment against Covid-19, which concludes that “taking this drug at standard doses makes it possible to reduce in an animal model the symptoms and the severity of SARS-CoV-2 infection ”.

Comes with this, which should be familiar.

this is the "graphic" COVID TV ad created by the federal government, to run in Sydney from tonight – warning people to stay home, get tested and vaccinated warning: It is quite confronting #auspol pic.twitter.com/FQofD1zPOF — Josh Butler (@JoshButler) July 11, 2021

Comes with this warning in French: Attention : la vidéo ci-dessous [well, actually here shown above] peut heurter la sensibilité.

Also refers you to another article (pardon my French): Pour l’OMS, il y a un lien «probable» entre des problèmes cardiaques et certains vaccins anti-Covid En savoir plus sur RT France : https://francais.rt.com/international/88622-pour-oms-il-a-lien-probable-entre-problemes-cardiaques-et-certains-vaccins-anti-covid = For the WHO there is a probable link between various cardiac problem and anti-Covid vaccines.