Woke miners wake up and show signs of life

Posted on July 15, 2021 by Rafe Champion

Pausing for a moment from implementing green schemes, the miners, like startled wildebeest at the water hole, detect signs of danger as the lions get closer.  

Sorry, this is the best I can manage at short notice.  Come back Gary Larson!

The miners are upset about the things school children are told about mining. Fancy that! Where have you been during the last decade or two.

Miners condemn school studies changes

The draft science curriculum, which contains a single reference to each of coal and petrol, bothin the context of their impact on the environment, “fails to inform students about significant contextual issues, including the importance of such commodities to a prosperous modern economy”, the lobby said in its formal submission to the Australian Curriculum, Assessment and Reporting Authority.

This is a better one.

This entry was posted in Uncategorized. Bookmark the permalink.

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.