The only two flaws which the company has identified is they need regulation approval and someone to pay for it. So apart from that, it seems like a sound proposal.”
– The Defence Minister says he favours “anything” that will incentivise vaccination
You’ll have roughly the same chance of winning as you have of dying from coronavirus.
Go figure, Pete … if only there was a politician willing to tell the truth …
“Unlike other studies looking at masks, the Danmask study was a randomised controlled trial – making it the highest quality scientific evidence.”
Nov, 2020: Landmark Danish study finds no significant effect for face mask wearers
https://www.spectator.co.uk/article/do-masks-stop-the-spread-of-covid-19-/amp?__twitter_impression=true
Just proving that there is no point voting for the coalition because even the “conservatives” are compromised.
Will the government also accept liability for any deaths from the vaccine as a result of people getting vaccinated to enter the lotto?
The man does an amazing impression of an egg. Kind of appropriate when the contents of his head arrives at a conclusion using what only can be described as scrambled logic.
This must be an old story – Peter Dutton is Minister for Defence.
V says:
July 16, 2021 at 12:24 pm
I want personal liability for all politicians and bureaucrats who wants to stick their hand up and wants impose this fake pandemic upon using with fake tests. Hiding behind the cloak of government makes it too easy, as does parliamentary privilege.
The more you see and hear of Dutton the less impressive he becomes.
To rehash a theme, at least he’s not SloMo.
Even Henry Ergas from the oz has now rolled over.
The vax is the only thing that will save our nation. Not about choice to these people
anymore.
I suspect they’re being got at. Told what to write.
How about a prize to be allowed to move to another country? Or a two month overseas holiday? For everyone that is, let Aussies go free Mr Egg.
Absolute whore of a man.
Was that “portrait” of Dutton produced by AI technology? There is something terribly grotesque about it.
It’s an extremely dangerous virus. Thinking about too much makes you stupid. It’s almost as dangerous as the climate.
One of today’s LTEs…
The Editor
The Courier Mail
“Jab lotto,” all right (C-M, 16/07).
You may be protected or you may still catch and spread Covid. You may be fine or you may suffer serious side effects, which include death. It’s unlikely, however, that you’ll win a million bucks.
Notice how, as the jabs get rolled out, we’re now seeing young people in hospital with “Covid” when that was not happening prior to the roll-out?
There’s messages in there for us all and it should be story of the century – except the media has, en masse, abandoned its ethical standards (such as they were.)
Lotteries: how those who can’t do math keep hope alive.
Oh Peter. I had high hopes for you.
I suppose I had been blinded by a pugnacious streak I detected when dealing with luvvies’ priorities and thought that as long as you listened to smart people it would work.
Mind you, you could still be marginally better than Scomo, but whether it is worth the effort is now very much in doubt.
As the quote goes, “There is no settling the point of precedency between a louse and a flea”.
It will take decades for the damage of lockdowns and the vaccine to come out as there are now soooo many people and corporations with something to lose, and that’s ignoring anyone who makes money from the vaccine rollout.
Every politician, every public servant, every media figure and company that has spruiked the vaccine benefits, and encouraged people to get it, or taken action to punish people who don’t get it all have something significant to lose if it turns out the vaccine is not effective, or worse, is more dangerous than it is beneficial.
Imagine if you thought you were going to lose your job, your public personality status or political career if it turns out the vaccine is dangerous or even not very effective. You will be doing all you can to suppress or down play any dangers or failure of the vaccine.
There are plenty of people and politicians selling the vaccine as a silver bullet, which we already know it is not.
The usual way the public service/government cover-up incompetence or failure is to simply keep messaging that everything went well, infact it even did better than expected. Awards are made-up and handed out to those involved – how can it have been a failure if he, a person heavily involved, was awarded for what he did.
Best chance of this coming out is the greed of lawyers, the potential for class action law suits.
I thought his expose of the crimes the ATO committed against the gold refiners was terrific.
The one infallible way of ending the lock-downs is to line up all Party Politicians, staff of Pfizzer and Astrid’s Enema, G.P.’s, State Health Nazis, Gestapo, fully-armed A.L.P. Head-Stompers, and all Presstitutes, and inject them all with each type of “harmless” vaccines, and if any of them survive, then on the supposition that the dose was of insufficient strength, double the dose; rinse, wash and repeat.
Keep repeating the cycle until the desired outcome is achieved and before long there will be no more lock-downs.
Don’t lock DOWN the people – lock UP the politicians!
A grotesque depiction of a grotesque individual.
Oz politicians get their portfolios thru brown-nosing not expertise so commenting on anything means the same .. bugger-all!
Up The Workers (2.16pm). What we don’t know is down to what rank are all those folk you name informed of the true situation.
Example: the cops doing the arresting etc probably haven’t been told the Vaxes are killers, while all those at Superintendent and higher are aware of this. Newspaper owners and editors know the vaxes are killers but the story-filers do not. Senior health bureaucrats are in on it but not the nurses etc. Pollies at ministerial level know, but not the average MP, nor too many staffers. Or something like this….otherwise the reality would be leaking out everywhere. Which it is, but only slowly.
OK, so those in the know (+loved ones) are either not being vaxed, or else being given placebos of some sort. And then, how many “in the know” are actually being double-crossed. Kinda reminds me of the start of The Dark Knight…..https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=xLcHPsWK5xg…..
I guess I’m wondering how many “Elite” will be left unharmed to enjoy the world “after Covid19”? Cats?
There goes Peter Dutton. And I had such high ambitions for him.
Must be irksome to have to sprout the Party’s line when one doesn’t believe in it. This was written all over Peter’s face. If only there were more mavericks such as Craig Kelly to give it to the ‘broad church’ Liberal Party.