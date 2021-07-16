Australia is the featured Zero Covid Catastrophe

Does this sound like anywhere you are familiar with: ‘Zero COVID’ catastrophe: participating nations see new records across the board?
Zero COVID, the idea that heavy-handed government edicts and population controls can permanently eliminate a coronavirus from a country, is now failing spectacularly everywhere it is being tried. You might not read about it in western corporate press agencies, but Zero COVID nations are seeing explosions in COVID-19 cases across the board. The widely praised “success story” countries that followed the radical ideology that is Zero COVID have not only failed to contain a virus, but are now witnessing the uncontrolled spread of that virus in their population centers. The governments committed to this pseudoscientific, totalitarian adventure are scrambling for options, and responding by locking down their nations and further violating the rights of their citizens. The lid has flown off the Zero COVID pressure cooker, revealing the shortcomings of such a reckless ideological endeavor.
Guess what? Australia is the featured example!!
Australia
Australia is arguably the most dedicated large nation to a Zero COVID strategy. The country has been closed off from the vast majority of the world since the beginning of COVID Mania. Even many Australian citizens have been unable to enter or leave the country.
Australia has pursued so many lockdowns that it’s pretty much impossible to keep track of what number we’re currently at. Zero COVID has been an unmitigated disaster, as Canberra’s elimination strategy has unsurprisingly failed to permanently move cases to zero.
I think they’re laughing at us, but it really is a tragedy. This is the summary from the end of the article.
Every country that has embraced the radical notion of Zero COVID has ended up failing to contain a virus and/or failing to accept that the costs of attempting to contain a virus have been exponentially worse than the benefits of containing the virus. The promised “cures” have been infinitely worse than the disease. There are no longer any “success stories” involving nations using tyrannical means in an attempt to stop a virus. Zero COVID, as any rational person could have predicted a long time ago, has failed in spectacular fashion.
If lockdowns work, why do we keep having them? If they don’t, why do we keep having them?
But do you see the joy and happiness that radiates across the faces of people like Dan the Man when he announces a new lockdown/
How could you be heartless enough to deny him that simple pleasure every few weeks?
It’s all about abuse of power and control over our lives by the state premiers.
I’ve come to the conclusion that there is something wrong with the Australian psyche, certainly that of the overlords. It’s as if we are still a penal colony.
The minute I can, I’m leaving for the UK.
salvation by government
H.L. Mencken
“Democracy is also a form of worship. It is the worship of Jackals by Jackasses. It is the theory that the common people know what they want, and deserve to get it good and hard.“
How many of the surge cases where wearing the muzzle at the time of their exposure?
Simple questions often expose complex lies.
After all this, how can any thinking Australian still believe we’re merely led by idiots and that all of these disastrous responses are simply because of bumbling ineptitude and widespread incompetence?
How can none of them ever get anything right?
Could someone do the maths on the probability that almost all our influential public sector and political positions are occupied by complete morons?
No.
This never was about public health.
Look, there’s two ways the radical left “win” arguments with their opponents: shouting them down; and, silencing them.
Recent examples of “shouting down” are the BLM and Antifa movements and “critical race theory” dogma.
Recent examples of “silencing” are the banning of non-leftist opinions on social media and newspaper opinion pages.
Conservatives don’t use bullying tactics because we know our arguments stand on their merits.
Now consider who is “shouting down” and “silencing” everyone who does not conform to the radical left hive-mind.
Big Tech, corporate media, and governments – and it is the inclusion of governments on that list that should chill everybody.
Big Tech has never been our friend – they invade our privacy to harvest and sell our data.
Corporate media was our friend, but the Fourth Estate has become a Fifth Column.
But our governments, tragically, have sold out to a global franchisor without our consent.
The “climate” and “covid” farces can lead to no other conclusion.
The question is – how do we reclaim our government from the globalists?
Here in the ACT we have been required, since yesterday, to use a QR login when entering any retail space. That means not only do you log in when entering, say, a shopping mall but also every time you enter a shop in that mall. The reason for this is unclear. There are zero Covid cases in Canberra.
The ever helpful Canberra Times has a headline: ‘Canberrans welcome the new check in rules’. No we don’t’! We submit to them because we have to buy stuff to eat and things and because we don’t want to cause trouble for our retailers.
They Times was once quite – and bravely – critical of the Barr regime, but it has fallen into line over Covid. Its a crap paper and it has just had a price rise.
“Could someone do the maths on the probability that almost all our influential public sector and political positions are occupied by complete morons?
No.
This never was about public health.”
There is a certain comfort in believing they are incompetent, but there is no comfort in the thought that they may in fact be quite competent with what they are doing. It all comes down to intent.
New Zealand PM Jacinta Arden goes full-blown psychotic dictator here …
‘Only get your information from the Government.
No where else!’
Trying to remember the last madman who played that propaganda card.
A good ole fashion book burning can’t be too far away …
https://mobile.twitter.com/TheRustler83/status/1415374169496227844
“The reason for this is unclear. There are zero Covid cases in Canberra.”
Same where I am. The process now outweighs the outcome. Habituation to the process is the intent.
They are as rare as rocking horse shit in centralized community health planning, or any other centralized planning for that matter.
Australia is truly the victim not of its eradication, or even its ‘flatten the curve’ success, but rather irrational victim of its failure.
Where is Plan “B” ? That is, other than mandatory quarantine with maybe 2 Panadols, where is the plan for medical treatment/intervention immediately following a positive test result ??????????????????????????????????????????????????????????????????????
“The strategy is to hit the virus head on Hard and fast, you only get once chance. Now is our time.”
The other 4 times were just practice. This time for sure.
I’m old enough to remember when they were telling us that “we’ll be able to open up if everyone just gets the app”. It didn’t even work. Now it’s “if everyone just gets the jab”. Fool me once…..
There has always been zero covid.
The CDC of USA admits there is no isolated virus: “Since no quantified virus isolates of the 2019-nCoV were available for CDC use at the time the test was developed.” –[CDC 2019-Novel Coronavirus (2019-nCoV) Real-Time RT-PCR Diagnostic Panel p42 https://www.fda.gov/media/134922/download%5D
What this means is the test for COVID-19 is fake, because there is no virus. Yet based upon the fake test the whole world has been closed down on the premise that we will eradicate the virus. Now, do as we say! We will lock you down! We will demoralize you! We will weed the weak from the strong! We will suppress free speech until you succumb!
Until people start waking up and stop succumbing to the propaganda, they will continue to get their shots of toxic magnetic graphene oxide and their injections of ovarian sterilizing, cancer and autoimmune causing lipids that coat the mRNA/DNA spike protein that causes nanoparticle-sized blood clots in the capillaries, among deaths and other permanent disabilities.
Heading up Doctors for Truth, Dr Elke de Klerk, “We have no isolated virus.“
Everyone alive is going to get Covid at some stage.
You can’t avoid it.
One of today’s LTEs…
..
The Editor
The Courier Mail
“Jab lotto,” all right (C-M, 16/07).
You may be protected or you may still catch and spread Covid. You may be fine or you may suffer serious side effects, which include death. It’s unlikely, however, that you’ll win a million bucks.
Notice how, as the jabs get rolled out, we’re now seeing young people in hospital with “Covid” when that was not happening prior to the roll-out?
There’s messages in there for us all and it should be story of the century – except the media has, en masse, abandoned its ethical standards (such as they were.)
(97 words)
With covid outbreaks always follow vaccinations. Once the vaccinations ramp up, within about a month covid cases do also (+ve test results). This has been observed in dozens of countries now.
“It all comes down to intent.”
If you ignore the “conspiracy theorists” regarding world GovCo, population reduction etc etc, then the intent is clear: to get re-elected.
Since you can more easily convince people with emotions rather than logic, creating fear and then being the “knight in shining armor” that “rescues” us from a “disaster” looks like a pretty good strategy to win an election – it has certainly worked so far.
No-one can (dis)prove the counter-factual of “it would have been much worse if we didn’t!”.
Not saying this was “the master plan”, I don’t think they’re that smart.
They are grifters and looking for a quick, simple and cheap fix. If they can’t get all of those, then cheap is the first to go – hey, it’s not my money, is it?
The problem they miss is this: you can only keep the fear at a sufficient level for so long without clear evidence of the danger – people just become immune and/or run out of adrenaline. Even with clear evidence, people still get to the “Another one? Yawn” stage pretty quick.
“People go insane in mobs. They only recover one by one.” This is the exploit they are using. The Yellow-Stream Media (cowards and piss!) was onto it well before pollies and are much worse – “if it bleeds, it leads”. “Social Media” just want you addicted to their platform so they can sell more of your data.
And here we are: full speed ahead and damn the torpedoes! They will keep getting paid regardless and if, as and when it all goes pear shaped, it’s the “experts” that will cop the blame – “we were just following the expert advise!”.
The things you see when you don’t have a gun, eh?
Let’s stop this bullshit about there being no Covid virus.
https://pubmed.ncbi.nlm.nih.gov/32237278/
I have no doubts about the existence of the virus, but I do have doubts about the ‘pandemic’, because no-one has get given an objective definition of a ‘case’.
The problem with that “evidence” is that it only is convincing to people who already believe in the nonsense in the first place.
All they’ve done is taken a sick person and found something in them and called that a pathogenic virus. They haven’t proven that that something has anything to do with their illness.
What’s even worse is that they couldn’t even show it was exactly the same as the other “virus isolates” from other COVID 19 patients. Just a similarity.
It’s all made up. The virologists could have found trillions of “viruses” that were similar to those found in people in China (sick or healthy) because everybody has hundreds of trillions of “viruses” in them. They just decided that the one that looked like what they call a coronavirus must have been responsible for their illness.
How anybody believes this nonsense is beyond me.
I am beginning to think ALL government decisions (even to buy a packet of paper clips) should go to a referendum (Of the people, by the people, for the people).
Since we are in lockdown we have nothing better to do, so we might as well take a close and keen interest in the micro-detail of those that have abused their authority.
Let me kick it off.
First question: Should there be a spill of all government-funded positions (fire ’em all), allowing only those that are not executed at the treason trials to re-apply once we’re satisfied there is no chance of re-infection (no, not Covid, from Fascist scumbags) in public positions?
(Dammit, my post above at 1236 was meant for the other thread…)
Almost 18 months ago I was watching China’s pollution via NASA’s TERRA satellite on windy.com to compare their normal output to our “worst evah!!” bushfires.
I saw Wuhan’s pollution drop by two thirds and wondered why.
The alt-media I follow, which includes the Cat, reported the fleeing of Wuhan by dual-nationals, and then the lockdown itself – including all the agitprop videos of welding doors shut and people dropping in the streets.
By the time our polliemuppets reacted six weeks later Wuhan’s pollution was surging back.
I.e. in China, covid theatre was over and everyone had to get back to work.
Nonetheless, our polliemuppets did the bizarre covid dance in lockstep with all the other insane governments around the world.
Logic, reason, and rationality are absent.
Nobody in authority seems to be doing their due diligence.
And the corporate media everywhere are fully onboard with it, too.
With Big Tech playing the censor.
Despite the experts on the opposite side of the debates on masks, lockdowns, therapeutics, etc.
Despite the actual diseases impacts being statistically unremarkable.
Despite the staggering societal and economic damage they’re doing.
Why?
Have they been brainwashed?
Replaced by robots or lookalikes?
Are their families being held at gunpoint?
I mean, what the actual fvck is going on?
Cue the rejoinder: it just hasn’t been tried properly yet.
The problem is not there are too many aussies descended from convicts but too many descended from prison officers.
Agree.
I guess this is enthusiastically embraced by advocates of post-normal science as “extended peer communities” sorting out “contested facts”.
It’s hardly fair to criticise when there is so much palpable bullshit being spread around by people paid and resourced to know/do much better. But in the same belief-based basket as anthropogenic climate change.
You lying sacks of horse manure – if this alleged variant was as “highly contagious” as all these loathsome dishonest imbeciles are claiming, it would have ripped through Sydney weeks ago (in reality it probably has and most people haven’t even been in the slightest bit adversely affected). There appears to be far more damage being inflicted on peoples’ health by those useless unnecessary toxic chemical cocktails that these fascists are so keen to force us to take.
Everything these monstrous morons are claiming about bat flu is a load of codswallop, to put it politely.
There will be no end to this either, without mass civil disobedience and the mass arrests and executions of those responsible. Way past time we went all Ceaușescu on their flabby backsides.
Otherwise we are sleepwalking into a totalitarian nightmare far worse than nazi Germany, soviet Russia or 1984.
Mass sackings is the way to go.
One good example to deal with all the left-wing judges in Victoria – pass legislation to abolish the County Court and then replace it with a “District Court”, a new entity under new legislation, and then you can appoint all the judges from scratch.
Reminiscent of Smeagol apprehending its precious.
Sheriff that would be start but if we elected judges and other public officials then I reckon things would really change.
The various Australian state governments and the farce that is the Morrison government have left the long suffering citizens of Australia with very little choice in the matter, other than to adopt the Romanian Solution.
sfw (1.47pm) That sentiment was put by the Nobel Laureate (about 50 years ago) as follows…..”George Jackson”……
“Sometimes I think this whole world
Is one big prison yard.
Some of us are prisoners
The rest of us are guards.”
Also shows how well Bob understood /understands human nature, eh what?
Hayek v Keynes
Tesla v Edison
Beauchamp v Pasteur
The never ending triumph of corrupt patronage over reason.
The lying expert political class have no where to go.
They hedged their livelihoods on lockdowns and banned anti viral like HCQ or Ivermectin which both could have given us zero by now.
Capitulating by Using antivirals will see the experts and political class rightly hung by mobs in the streets.
Watch them squirme and weasel their ways out with the help of our communist leaders
Flyingduk says:
July 16, 2021 at 11:31 am
If lockdowns work, why do we keep having them? If they don’t, why do we keep having them?
Orwell would be proud
Nice chart for Australia, without any context.
Go here and do a chart of cases per million for Australia and compare to UK, USA, Sweden, India – pick your success story.