Australia is the featured Zero Covid Catastrophe

Does this sound like anywhere you are familiar with: ‘Zero COVID’ catastrophe: participating nations see new records across the board?

Zero COVID, the idea that heavy-handed government edicts and population controls can permanently eliminate a coronavirus from a country, is now failing spectacularly everywhere it is being tried. You might not read about it in western corporate press agencies, but Zero COVID nations are seeing explosions in COVID-19 cases across the board. The widely praised “success story” countries that followed the radical ideology that is Zero COVID have not only failed to contain a virus, but are now witnessing the uncontrolled spread of that virus in their population centers. The governments committed to this pseudoscientific, totalitarian adventure are scrambling for options, and responding by locking down their nations and further violating the rights of their citizens. The lid has flown off the Zero COVID pressure cooker, revealing the shortcomings of such a reckless ideological endeavor.

Guess what? Australia is the featured example!!

Australia Australia is arguably the most dedicated large nation to a Zero COVID strategy. The country has been closed off from the vast majority of the world since the beginning of COVID Mania. Even many Australian citizens have been unable to enter or leave the country. Australia has pursued so many lockdowns that it’s pretty much impossible to keep track of what number we’re currently at. Zero COVID has been an unmitigated disaster, as Canberra’s elimination strategy has unsurprisingly failed to permanently move cases to zero. IM @ianmSC Sydney announced today that they’re extending their lockdown again after the initial order & first extension failed to control the outbreak I really do think they’re getting close though, maybe just a few thousand more lockdowns and they’ll finally eliminate COVID from the earth

I think they’re laughing at us, but it really is a tragedy. This is the summary from the end of the article.