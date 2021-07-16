Covid is not the plague, but neither is it the flu

Posted on July 16, 2021 by Henry Ergas

It is one thing to say, as I did on these pages last week, that Covid-19 should ultimately be managed like the flu, and quite another to imply that there is little difference between Covid and the flu. Let’s be clear: Covid is not the Black Death. But neither is it merely the flu with some punch added.

About Henry Ergas

Henry Ergas AO is a columnist for The Australian. From 2009 to 2015 he was Senior Economic Adviser to Deloitte Australia and from 2009 to 2017 was Professor of Infrastructure Economics at the University of Wollongong’s SMART Infrastructure Facility. He joined SMART and Deloitte after working as a consultant economist at NECG, CRA International and Concept Economics. Prior to that, he was an economist at the OECD in Paris from the late 1970s until the early 1990s. At the OECD, he headed the Secretary-General’s Task Force on Structural Adjustment (1984-1987), which concentrated on improving the efficiency of government policies in a wide range of areas, and was subsequently Counsellor for Structural Policy in the Economics Department. He has taught at a range of universities, undertaken a number of government inquiries and served as a Lay Member of the New Zealand High Court. In 2016, he was made an Officer in the Order of Australia.
17 Responses to Covid is not the plague, but neither is it the flu

  1. Rosie says:
    July 16, 2021 at 2:49 pm

    Sacrilege!

  2. Strayan Drongo says:
    July 16, 2021 at 3:03 pm

    It may not be the flu, but if you chart the data the flu and Covid19 would be almost the same, and the plague and ebola lines would be very very different. At most age groups this is similar to the flu.

  3. bemused says:
    July 16, 2021 at 3:12 pm

    If it looks like a duck, walks like a duck and quacks like a duck, then it’s probably a Magpie that identifies as a duck.

  4. Judge Dredd says:
    July 16, 2021 at 3:15 pm

    But it’s closer to a bad flu than anything else.
    Further, it is doing what all viruses do; mutating into something more benign. Soon it will be exactly like the common cold. And some evidence shows the delta variant is already at that stage

  5. egg_ says:
    July 16, 2021 at 3:24 pm

    Post turtle.

  6. Luke73 says:
    July 16, 2021 at 3:37 pm

    If it looks like a duck, walks like a duck and quacks like a duck, then it’s probably a Magpie that identifies as a duck.

    LOL…i’ll pay that.

  7. rich says:
    July 16, 2021 at 3:38 pm

    But it’s closer to a bad flu than anything else.

    We wouldn’t be having this conversation if Wuhan COVID has the same IFR as ebola/pneumonic plague

  8. Perth Trader says:
    July 16, 2021 at 3:39 pm

    Medical experts? are trying to eradicate a flu type virus in the middle of winter.” Good luck with that’.

  9. Rod W says:
    July 16, 2021 at 3:43 pm

    For young healthy people, it’s less dangerous than the flu.

  10. Iain Russell says:
    July 16, 2021 at 3:48 pm

    Having lost a mate, a temperate chap aged 60, just two weeks ago through COVID, please stop calling it the Flu.

  11. Figures says:
    July 16, 2021 at 3:50 pm

    Henry has to pretend to believe in this lunacy to keep his job writing for the Australian.

  12. A reader says:
    July 16, 2021 at 3:50 pm

    It really is like a bad flu season. The numbers out of SA a few years back were easily 10 fold worse and there was no response to that.

  13. duncanm says:
    July 16, 2021 at 3:51 pm

    What’s “the flu” ?

    H1N1 was pretty bad the world over in 1918 and again in Russia in 1977

  14. shane says:
    July 16, 2021 at 3:51 pm

    from Martin Armstrong’s blog today
    [Apparently Fauci published a paper in Aug. 2005 about the effectiveness of HCQ dealing with corona viruses]

    ”Blog/Vaccine
    Posted Jul 16, 2021 by Martin Armstrong
    Spread the love

    Ivermectin, a drug used to treat parasitic infections in humans that are more commonly used on animals, is now trending and exploding in Asia. This is true in India as well. In Indonesia, pharmacies across Asia are reporting a boom in sales of the medication, and it has been sold out on e-commerce sites such as Bukalapak and Shopee. “People have been flocking to buy it,” said a pharmacist at Penang Island Pharmacy in the city of Medan in North Sumatra, who did not want to be named. Asians are not about to die to make Bill Gates boast, “I told you so.”

    Dr. David Nabarro, Britain’s envoy to the World Health Organisation (WHO), contradicted the WHO and his own Boris Johnson. Nabarro condemned mass coronavirus lockdowns calling them the “ghastly global catastrophe,” which has caused the unprecedented crash of the world economy. Nabarro appealed to world leaders, telling them to stop “using lockdowns as your primary control method” of the coronavirus. He correctly pointed out that the only thing lockdowns achieved was to increase poverty rather than potentially saving lives.

    Nabarro had the courage to stand up against the WHO chief Tedros Adhanom Ghebreyesus, nicknamed Tedros the Terrible, who, as far back as April 2020, gave his full support for lockdowns and even warned against lifting them too soon, as reported back on April 10, 2020, in most mainstream media. In May, the WHO came out and justified the lockdowns saying the virus has jumped because of ending lockdowns too soon.

    There has been an agenda here. The vaccine companies have most likely paid vast amounts of bribes to pull this off to prevent anyone from trying to treat COVID by saying everything else is dangerous. They are getting $19.50 per shot per person and have already said they will raise prices to $125 per shot next year. This is tearing the world apart and creating separatist movements between vaccinated and non-vaccinated.

    United Airlines just lost my business. They created the United Sweepstakes Gives Vaccinated Customers a Shot to Win Free Flights, a Year of Travel. Do we need to start a non-vaccinated airline? No sheep allowed?

    There has been a MAJOR effort to only vaccinate people and prevent anything that would actually treat the virus. If we had a real government that was truly on the side of the people, they would be investigating what is going on, drag the people out, and put them on trial for crimes against humanity. ”

  15. hzhousewife says:
    July 16, 2021 at 4:01 pm

    Does Clive’s Ivermectin actually exist ?

  16. flyingduk says:
    July 16, 2021 at 4:06 pm

    Covid is not the Black Death. But neither is it merely the flu with some punch added.

    Wrong Henry, COVID IS like the flu … its a seasonal respiratory illness that mainly afflicts the very old and/or chronically ill. It has a death rate overall of about 1/500, dropping to almost zero amongst the young and healthy. And that, we have shut down our economy and our liberty for 18 months??

  17. Rosie says:
    July 16, 2021 at 4:11 pm

    Europe is paying usd $2.15 per dose of astrazeneca.

    Absolutely convinced big pharma will be putting the price of vaccinates up to $125

