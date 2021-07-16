Covid is not the plague, but neither is it the flu

Today in The Australian
It is one thing to say, as I did on these pages last week, that Covid-19 should ultimately be managed like the flu, and quite another to imply that there is little difference between Covid and the flu. Let’s be clear: Covid is not the Black Death. But neither is it merely the flu with some punch added.
Sacrilege!
It may not be the flu, but if you chart the data the flu and Covid19 would be almost the same, and the plague and ebola lines would be very very different. At most age groups this is similar to the flu.
If it looks like a duck, walks like a duck and quacks like a duck, then it’s probably a Magpie that identifies as a duck.
But it’s closer to a bad flu than anything else.
Further, it is doing what all viruses do; mutating into something more benign. Soon it will be exactly like the common cold. And some evidence shows the delta variant is already at that stage
Post turtle.
LOL…i’ll pay that.
We wouldn’t be having this conversation if Wuhan COVID has the same IFR as ebola/pneumonic plague
Medical experts? are trying to eradicate a flu type virus in the middle of winter.” Good luck with that’.
For young healthy people, it’s less dangerous than the flu.
Having lost a mate, a temperate chap aged 60, just two weeks ago through COVID, please stop calling it the Flu.
Henry has to pretend to believe in this lunacy to keep his job writing for the Australian.
It really is like a bad flu season. The numbers out of SA a few years back were easily 10 fold worse and there was no response to that.
What’s “the flu” ?
H1N1 was pretty bad the world over in 1918 and again in Russia in 1977
from Martin Armstrong’s blog today
[Apparently Fauci published a paper in Aug. 2005 about the effectiveness of HCQ dealing with corona viruses]
”Blog/Vaccine
Posted Jul 16, 2021 by Martin Armstrong
Spread the love
Ivermectin, a drug used to treat parasitic infections in humans that are more commonly used on animals, is now trending and exploding in Asia. This is true in India as well. In Indonesia, pharmacies across Asia are reporting a boom in sales of the medication, and it has been sold out on e-commerce sites such as Bukalapak and Shopee. “People have been flocking to buy it,” said a pharmacist at Penang Island Pharmacy in the city of Medan in North Sumatra, who did not want to be named. Asians are not about to die to make Bill Gates boast, “I told you so.”
Dr. David Nabarro, Britain’s envoy to the World Health Organisation (WHO), contradicted the WHO and his own Boris Johnson. Nabarro condemned mass coronavirus lockdowns calling them the “ghastly global catastrophe,” which has caused the unprecedented crash of the world economy. Nabarro appealed to world leaders, telling them to stop “using lockdowns as your primary control method” of the coronavirus. He correctly pointed out that the only thing lockdowns achieved was to increase poverty rather than potentially saving lives.
Nabarro had the courage to stand up against the WHO chief Tedros Adhanom Ghebreyesus, nicknamed Tedros the Terrible, who, as far back as April 2020, gave his full support for lockdowns and even warned against lifting them too soon, as reported back on April 10, 2020, in most mainstream media. In May, the WHO came out and justified the lockdowns saying the virus has jumped because of ending lockdowns too soon.
There has been an agenda here. The vaccine companies have most likely paid vast amounts of bribes to pull this off to prevent anyone from trying to treat COVID by saying everything else is dangerous. They are getting $19.50 per shot per person and have already said they will raise prices to $125 per shot next year. This is tearing the world apart and creating separatist movements between vaccinated and non-vaccinated.
United Airlines just lost my business. They created the United Sweepstakes Gives Vaccinated Customers a Shot to Win Free Flights, a Year of Travel. Do we need to start a non-vaccinated airline? No sheep allowed?
There has been a MAJOR effort to only vaccinate people and prevent anything that would actually treat the virus. If we had a real government that was truly on the side of the people, they would be investigating what is going on, drag the people out, and put them on trial for crimes against humanity. ”
Does Clive’s Ivermectin actually exist ?
Covid is not the Black Death. But neither is it merely the flu with some punch added.
Wrong Henry, COVID IS like the flu … its a seasonal respiratory illness that mainly afflicts the very old and/or chronically ill. It has a death rate overall of about 1/500, dropping to almost zero amongst the young and healthy. And that, we have shut down our economy and our liberty for 18 months??
Europe is paying usd $2.15 per dose of astrazeneca.
Absolutely convinced big pharma will be putting the price of vaccinates up to $125