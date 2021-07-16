David Bidstrup guest post. Where are the lawyers?

Like many others I am appalled at the actions of various governments who have trampled on the freedom of Australian citizens, caused incredible damage to the economy and ordinary people’s lives and left a legacy of debt to future generations. There seems to be no end to this so called crisis as we see people subject to lockdowns instituted on the basis of a few “cases” that have been identified by a test that is not fit for purpose.

I have been following the case that is being developed by the German lawyer Reiner Fuellmich and wonder why there has not been something similar being developed in Australia. His video explains the rationale behind his case. I will not try and pick out bits of it; if anyone is interested, see it here.

It seems that Australian citizens do not have any protection from government incompetence or overreach under the federal or state constitutions even though section 51 of the Australian Constitution has the preamble that “The Parliament shall, subject to this Constitution, have power to make laws for the peace, order and good government of the Commonwealth”. Apparently this means nothing. Incidentally I happened across an article by Ian D Killey published in 1989 where he goes into detail on the history and interpretations of those words. Article here.

The final paragraph is interesting.

It has been attempted to show that this judicial approach to the words has been accompanied by little detailed analysis. It has been argued that such a close examination leads to the conclusion that the best function that can be given to the words is the one most opposed to conventional legal opinion, i.e., that the words ‘peace, order and good government’ constitute a general limitation upon legislative competence, which acts as a basic constitutional protection of human and democratic rights.

The other approach may be that governments owe a duty of care to the citizens and any actions that put people at a disadvantage or in peril could be construed as negligence. I am an engineer, not a lawyer but the principle of “duty of care” is fundamental in all the occupational health and safety laws I have seen and is a point I always emphasised with any people I worked with over the years.

People are being monstered to get “vaccinated” and the mantra is that the vaccines are “safe and effective”. The evidence seems to point to the opposite. People are dying from the vaccine and some are getting serious side effects. There are many prominent people speaking out about the speed at which “vaccines” became available and the foreshortening of the trials that allowed early use. Dr Peter Mc McCullough is one of those and I have linked this video previously:

In it he says around the 2 minute mark “Based on the safety data now I can no longer recommend it….it’s passed all the thresholds to being a safe product, none of them are”. Interestingly he is also a signatory to a citizen petition to the American FDA calling for a halt to full authorisation for the Covid vaccines.

Petition

There are two signatories from Australia, Professor Peter Collignon of ANU and Assoc Professor Barbara Mintzes from The University of Sydney. That petition also lists the groups of people that were not included in the clinical trials that allowed the FDA to issue Emergency Use Authorisation. They are listed below:

The ongoing phase 3 trials of COVID-19 vaccines (Moderna: NCT04470427, Pfizer: NCT04368728, Janssen: NCT04505722) largely (or wholly) excluded the following important populations in which there is reason to believe the effects of the product may differ from the populations enrolled in the trial:

i. Infants, children, and adolescents

ii. Those with past SARS-CoV-2 infection

iii. Those who are immunosuppressed

iv. Those with history of or current cancer

v. Those with haematological disorders

vi. Those with autoimmune diseases

vii. Those who are pregnant or nursing

viii. Frail older adults (including those living in nursing homes)”

In short, the “trials” missed many of the people who we are now administering the so called vaccines to. Despite the constant repetition that the vaccines are “safe and effective” and statements that the TGA has approved them, (actually they have provisionally approved them which I suspect is code for we are following the FDA but don’t want to call it emergency authorisation), there are reports of deaths here in Australia. I found it ironic that the TGA says that many of the 300 odd deaths reported to them are in people who are aged and would die soon anyway, so there is no vaccine link, but this was not the case when the hysteria was in full swing last year and every person died of Covid 19.

In my searching I found a transcript of an interview done earlier this year where Greg Hunt was questioned by David Speers of the ABC. In that interview Greg Hunt states: “The world is engaged in the largest clinical trial, the largest global vaccination trial ever”.

Those who need to “get the jab” to keep their jobs, (and I have 2 sons in the health care field who are in this category), are probably unaware that they are human guinea pigs who have been “volunteered/coerced” by government to be participants in the trial but it should follow that anyone who suffers damage from these vaccines is a victim of government negligence and should have legal redress.

As I said above I am an engineer not a lawyer; however this “virus crisis” is not going away anytime soon if left to the politicians and “health Experts”. Perhaps there are some lawyers among the Cats who have some ideas or perhaps the Professors might get some opinions from their colleagues in academia about what legal options, if any, are available to derail the idiots and get a return to sanity.