Golden Calf

From the Greek, the West’s most common Christogram, facade of the Church of the Gesu, Rome:

The high altar of the Anglican church of St Mildred’s in Tenterden, Kent, 12 July 2021.

  1. mh says:
    July 16, 2021 at 10:04 am

    The church also needs a Marcus Rashford statue.

  2. Roger says:
    July 16, 2021 at 10:04 am

    The UK’s “Food Tsar”, Henry Dimbleby, has concluded a report commissioned by government to address the problem of obesity. He calls for calling for a £3 per kilogram tax on sugar and a £6 per kilogram on salt.

    Overweight people will be prescribed – yes, prescribed – fruit and vegetables.

    The stated rationale?

    To protect the NHS.

  3. Infidel Tiger says:
    July 16, 2021 at 10:10 am

    Overweight people will be prescribed – yes, prescribed – fruit and vegetables.

    Fruit is full of sugar and should be avoided.

    Salt is very good for you. The anti salt campaign was not based on science at all.

  4. Bruce of Newcastle says:
    July 16, 2021 at 10:15 am

    Perhaps they should get in rainbow dildo monkey man to do the services, now that he’s available. And Greta, although she seems to get so many prizes that she probably doesn’t need the money.

  5. Roger says:
    July 16, 2021 at 10:17 am

    Fruit is full of sugar and should be avoided.

    Salt is very good for you. The anti salt campaign was not based on science at all.

    I’m waiting for a ban on hard liquor that will see the NHS swamped with cases of the DTs.

    The epidemiologists have been temporarily distracted by the covid but they will undoubtedly return to this, one of their pet projects, when the coast is clear.

    To protect the NHS, of course.

  6. mh says:
    July 16, 2021 at 10:19 am

    Blessed are the Tik Tok videos.

