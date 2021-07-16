Send her down, Huey?

Posted on July 16, 2021 by currencylad

This entry was posted in Cultural Issues, Market Economy. Bookmark the permalink.

11 Responses to Send her down, Huey?

  1. Major Elvis Newton says:
    July 16, 2021 at 2:01 pm

    VARTA chief executive Anna MacLeod says their data indicates an increasing number of single women and lesbian couples are having babies with the use of donor sperm.

    What could possibly go wrong there?

    Fast forward 18 years and your donated non-binary, pronoun-stuffed baby-jam spawn has used the legal channels of government to track you down to claim patriarchal abandonment and reparations.

    I think I’ll pass.

  2. PB says:
    July 16, 2021 at 2:03 pm

    I don’t think there’s a drought as such, I think it just isn’t falling in the usual catchments anymore.

  3. Major Elvis Newton says:
    July 16, 2021 at 2:06 pm

    Ms Phillips believed anyone who donated sperm was going to be a “genuinely nice person” so health and family medical history was the most important criteria for her. She was also glad to have the unique opportunity to avoid her child being a carrier of a genetic disease.

    Eugenics, 21st century style.

  4. Alain says:
    July 16, 2021 at 2:24 pm

    Congratulations, we are all commodities now.

  5. incoherent rambler says:
    July 16, 2021 at 2:26 pm

    PB owes me a keyboard.

  6. RobK says:
    July 16, 2021 at 2:26 pm

    Very ABC hot topic article.
    The average male entirely over looked and ignored.

  7. incoherent rambler says:
    July 16, 2021 at 2:27 pm

    Ladies should consider the “Rambler Good Root Services”

  8. Frank says:
    July 16, 2021 at 2:33 pm

    incoherent rambler says:
    July 16, 2021 at 2:27 pm

    Hannah Gadsby might be looking to get in a family way sometime.

    On a related note, saw it mentioned that unvaccinated males are potentially going to have high value sperm in the future.

  9. thefrollickingmole says:
    July 16, 2021 at 3:03 pm

    Hannah Gadsby might be looking to get in a family way sometime.

    Theres a huge gap to fill, send in Gunner.

  10. Angus says:
    July 16, 2021 at 3:18 pm

    You have to feel sorry for the poor little bastards.

  11. Frank says:
    July 16, 2021 at 3:48 pm

    send in Gunner

    With a little baggy of meth, a snorkel and some galoshes.

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.