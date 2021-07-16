The ABC’s Olson and Marsh ‘report’ the US is now “stable”

Trump is mentioned (critically, of course) 22 times. Biden is mentioned twice. Trump won.
It is amazing how much effort they put into writing piffle.
I loved this caption to a picture:
Democracy is raucous and loud and even indecorous. It is a marketplace. And in the market place the government is not vendor or a buyer.
Communist nations are quiet – until the democratic spirit of the people awakens as it has now in Cuba.
Trump really does live rent free in these loons heads. Given the out of control violence across numerous US cities, an open southern boarder run by the cartels and not the government, galloping inflation and an inability to contain China and Russia what could possibly be wrong.
The US is now stable, static, moribund, decadent.
“The US is now stable…”
Yes – no longer spinning as it careers towards the cliff, it is now “stable” and going in a straight line. Heading straight towards the cliff, but it’s stable. No brakes, no steering wheel, no way to turn the engine off, now way to slow down, let alone stop. But its stable.
Oh, wait – should be “…is now A stable…”. The joint is covered in shit and full of rambunctious, noisy animals with barely any sentience. Yeah, that’s more like it! Ok, I agree, it’s a stable.
Hang on – not “a stable”, but rather “astable”. Flip-flops backwards and forwards every four years. Hmmm.
I guess they are all accurate after all.
Augean stable.
He seems to have shed a lot of weight, lost the pancake make up and ditched the comb over then cos the dude with the title in the oval office at the moment looks nothing like 2017-2020 Trump.
Thread winner!
Well the demorats did tone down their antifa and Black Looters Matter violent fascists arson looting killing and maiming. Just as they said, once chyna Joe gets in it will tone down but if Trump gets back in it ramps up.