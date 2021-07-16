The ABC’s Olson and Marsh ‘report’ the US is now “stable”

Posted on July 16, 2021 by currencylad
Trump is mentioned (critically, of course) 22 times. Biden is mentioned twice. Trump won.

This entry was posted in American politics, Fake News. Bookmark the permalink.

8 Responses to The ABC’s Olson and Marsh ‘report’ the US is now “stable”

  1. Mother Lode says:
    July 16, 2021 at 12:16 pm

    It is amazing how much effort they put into writing piffle.

    I loved this caption to a picture:

    Any interview with Trump had the potential to upend daily life and dominate the news for days at a time.

    Democracy is raucous and loud and even indecorous. It is a marketplace. And in the market place the government is not vendor or a buyer.

    Communist nations are quiet – until the democratic spirit of the people awakens as it has now in Cuba.

  2. Bronson says:
    July 16, 2021 at 1:16 pm

    Trump really does live rent free in these loons heads. Given the out of control violence across numerous US cities, an open southern boarder run by the cartels and not the government, galloping inflation and an inability to contain China and Russia what could possibly be wrong.

  3. Captain Katzenjammer says:
    July 16, 2021 at 1:18 pm

    The US is now stable, static, moribund, decadent.

  4. Kneel says:
    July 16, 2021 at 1:32 pm

    “The US is now stable…”

    Yes – no longer spinning as it careers towards the cliff, it is now “stable” and going in a straight line. Heading straight towards the cliff, but it’s stable. No brakes, no steering wheel, no way to turn the engine off, now way to slow down, let alone stop. But its stable.

    Oh, wait – should be “…is now A stable…”. The joint is covered in shit and full of rambunctious, noisy animals with barely any sentience. Yeah, that’s more like it! Ok, I agree, it’s a stable.

    Hang on – not “a stable”, but rather “astable”. Flip-flops backwards and forwards every four years. Hmmm.

    I guess they are all accurate after all.

  5. nb says:
    July 16, 2021 at 1:52 pm

    Augean stable.

  6. Luke73 says:
    July 16, 2021 at 2:52 pm

    Trump won.

    He seems to have shed a lot of weight, lost the pancake make up and ditched the comb over then cos the dude with the title in the oval office at the moment looks nothing like 2017-2020 Trump.

  7. Clam Chowdah says:
    July 16, 2021 at 3:19 pm

    Augean stable.

    Thread winner!

  8. Paul says:
    July 16, 2021 at 3:56 pm

    Well the demorats did tone down their antifa and Black Looters Matter violent fascists arson looting killing and maiming. Just as they said, once chyna Joe gets in it will tone down but if Trump gets back in it ramps up.

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.