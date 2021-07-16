“Then we saw the cat wipe the spot off the dress.”

“Now the dress was all clean but the wall! What a mess!”

8 Responses to “Then we saw the cat wipe the spot off the dress.”

  1. PB says:
    July 16, 2021 at 2:01 pm

    Well so far Influenza (as we knew it) hasn’t exactly surged.

  2. duncanm says:
    July 16, 2021 at 2:44 pm

    As has been referenced in the substack article earlier today, this is already occurring in NZ

  3. duncanm says:
    July 16, 2021 at 2:44 pm

    linky to NZ article

    Covid ‘immunity debt’ sees influx of sick children in New Zealand hospitals

  4. cuckoo says:
    July 16, 2021 at 2:53 pm

    Had the same thought this morning. Made me wonder what the typical takeup of flu vaccines in Australia is.

    More than 7.3 million flu vaccines have already been administered by doctors and pharmacists and entered into the Australian Immunisation Register this year[May 2020]. This compares to 4.5 million doses administered and entered for the same period last year, and over double the 3.5 million in 2018. [dept health website]

    What conceivable excuse will they have, next time a normal flu season rolls around, for not enacting all the same measures they have deployed for COVID?

  5. Lee says:
    July 16, 2021 at 3:10 pm

    The law of unintended consequences.
    End lockdowns immediately!

  6. Epicurious says:
    July 16, 2021 at 3:20 pm

    The Law of Intended Consequences brought to you by your friendly CMO/CHO and dithering premier.

  8. Paul says:
    July 16, 2021 at 3:48 pm

    Now the ultimate farce, hospitalizations due to the flue.
    Because the expert political class can’t tell the difference immediately.
    Plus everyone forced to have flue shots, because they can’t tell the difference.

