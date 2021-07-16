Vaccine (You’re Not The Only One)

Posted on July 16, 2021 by currencylad
Inspired by neo-punk outfit The Infectious Removalists, Tim Blair has asked his readers to submit pandemic-themed band names and album titles. Not sure if there’s a prize on offer.

58 Responses to Vaccine (You’re Not The Only One)

  1. mh says:
    July 16, 2021 at 10:47 am

    Nothing but shattered dreams, shattered dreams

    ‘Shattered’ Aussie Olympian tests positive for Covid-19

  2. Roger says:
    July 16, 2021 at 10:48 am

    Drat…Bat Out of Hell is already taken.

  3. min says:
    July 16, 2021 at 10:51 am

    Hunters and Gabblers

  4. Viva says:
    July 16, 2021 at 10:56 am

    Scaredy Cats?

  5. C.L. says:
    July 16, 2021 at 10:57 am

    Exile On Sane Street.

  6. Roger says:
    July 16, 2021 at 10:58 am

    Straight Outta Wuhan

    Are You Vaccinated? by The Tony Fauci Experiment

  7. Bruce of Newcastle says:
    July 16, 2021 at 11:01 am

    If you want to hang out
    You’ve got to take her out
    Vaccine

    If you want to get down
    Down on the ground
    Vaccine

    If you got bad news
    You want to kick the blues
    Vaccine

    When your day is done
    And you wanna ride on
    Vaccine

    Don’t forget this fact
    You can’t get it back
    Vaccine

    She don’t lie
    She don’t lie
    She don’t lie
    Vaccine

    Apologies to JJ Cale and Eric Clapton.

  8. mh says:
    July 16, 2021 at 11:04 am

    Shot In The Dark – Ozzy

  9. Primer says:
    July 16, 2021 at 11:05 am

    “We’re Packing”

  10. mh says:
    July 16, 2021 at 11:07 am

    Not Leaving On A Jet Plane

  11. Richard says:
    July 16, 2021 at 11:07 am

    The Shredding jabbed.

  12. Bear Necessities says:
    July 16, 2021 at 11:07 am

    Megadose – Vacinating is my business and business has been good

    Apologies to Megadeath.

  13. Roger says:
    July 16, 2021 at 11:10 am

    There’s Something in the Air by The Social Distancers

  14. mh says:
    July 16, 2021 at 11:13 am

    Don’t Come Fly With Me

  15. Rex Anger says:
    July 16, 2021 at 11:15 am

    Green Zone- Debut Album: Don’t Wanna be a Scaredy Covidiot.

    The Readymen- I Would Buy 500 Bogrolls (And I would be 500 more. Just to be the man who would buy 1000 bogrolls just to stay indoors…)

    Travel Bans- Locked Down Man (in California, Locked Down Man in Ohio, Locked Down Man in Kansas City, Locked Down Man in Buffalo)

    Johnny Cash(less) and the Non-essential Workers- Stay-At-Home Prison Blues

  16. Webbo says:
    July 16, 2021 at 11:18 am

    Viral Load
    The Vaccinator’s

  17. Daily llama says:
    July 16, 2021 at 11:19 am

    Mum and dad and Denny saw me passing out in puckapunyal…
    I had COVID-19

  18. exsteelworker says:
    July 16, 2021 at 11:19 am

    WuFlu over the Cuckoo Nest.

  19. Rex Anger says:
    July 16, 2021 at 11:20 am

    Massive Immune Attack- C00f

  20. Roger says:
    July 16, 2021 at 11:22 am

    Livin’ the High Life by The Public Servants

    The Red Side of the Ledger Sheet by The Desperate Accountants

  21. grumpy says:
    July 16, 2021 at 11:22 am

    We killed this city – Glad Dan and the Palacechooks
    I want that old drug – Ivor Mectin

  22. mh says:
    July 16, 2021 at 11:28 am

    She’s Not Leaving Home

  23. Rob MW says:
    July 16, 2021 at 11:30 am

    submit pandemic-themed band names and album titles.

    The Who Flung Dung:
    Track 1 – Eradication is for fuckwits, morons & wankers
    Track 2 – There is no fucking plan “B”
    Track 3 – Ivermectin beats Isolation, 2 Panadol & pissing into the wind

  24. GTP722 says:
    July 16, 2021 at 11:32 am

    Chicken Little and The Bed Wetters

  25. Daily llama says:
    July 16, 2021 at 11:34 am

    Then of course there’s the incomparable Mary MacGregor with
    Torn between two vaccines,
    Feeling like a fool,
    Loving you both
    Breaks all the lockdown rules

  26. Roger W says:
    July 16, 2021 at 11:35 am

    Bruce of Newcastle says:
    July 16, 2021 at 11:01 am
    Interesting you mentioned Eric Clapton – he’s a great anti-vax man now.

  27. Daily llama says:
    July 16, 2021 at 11:36 am

    “If I can’t have you,
    I don’t want no Pfizer baby..”

  28. RobK says:
    July 16, 2021 at 11:37 am

    Welcome to the Hotel Victoria
    Am I every going to see your face again
    Stuck inside of Manly with the Melbourne blues again
    Idiot Wind

  29. calli says:
    July 16, 2021 at 11:38 am

    The Nasal Swabs

    Debut album – Karentine

  30. Roger says:
    July 16, 2021 at 11:49 am

    Déjà Vu by Chant, Sutton & Young.

    The follow up to their eponymous debut album which featured the smash hit “Lockdown Express”.

  31. calli says:
    July 16, 2021 at 11:57 am

    The New Normals

    Debut album – Reset

  32. Richard says:
    July 16, 2021 at 12:13 pm

    Roger says:
    July 16, 2021 at 11:10 am
    There’s Something in the Air by The Social Distancers”

    Winner so far.

    Roger says:
    July 16, 2021 at 11:22 am
    Livin’ the High Life by The Public Servants

    Honorable mention.

  33. mh says:
    July 16, 2021 at 12:22 pm

    Hey Joe, where you going without that mask on your head…

  34. duncanm says:
    July 16, 2021 at 12:32 pm

    Ol’ Man Killer (I’m on the jab)

  35. mh says:
    July 16, 2021 at 12:38 pm

    The Needle and the Damage Done

  36. Rohan says:
    July 16, 2021 at 12:41 pm

    1. The Gain of Functions.

    2. Dr Fauci and the ChiComs.

    3. The Cotton Swab Nosebleeds

    4. PCR and the 38 Cycles

    5. Horse Face and the Ministry of Truth

    Fuck, this is too easy.

  37. Muddy says:
    July 16, 2021 at 12:49 pm

    “Flatten the Curve” by The Experts.

    “It’s my State” by the Premiers:
    “It’s my State and you’ll die if I want you to…” (Too harsh?).

  38. Nighthawk the Elder says:
    July 16, 2021 at 12:51 pm

    Danny and the Dictators.

    Also, Bruce of Newcastle, July 16, 2021 at 11:01 am with “Vaccine”. Brilliant.

  39. Muddy says:
    July 16, 2021 at 12:56 pm

    “Casing the Joint” by The Mind Control Experiment.
    “We’re Still Important” by the Mesozoic Media.
    “Concentrate and Disperse” by the Megatomic Flu.
    “Thupa Thience” by The Pwetenders.

  40. RobK says:
    July 16, 2021 at 12:57 pm

    My island State by Sneakers and Robertson

  41. mh says:
    July 16, 2021 at 12:57 pm

    Better Be Home Soon

  42. mh says:
    July 16, 2021 at 12:58 pm

    Better Be Home Soon – Crowded House

  43. mh says:
    July 16, 2021 at 1:03 pm

    The WHO – You will get fooled again

  44. Muddy says:
    July 16, 2021 at 1:11 pm

    “Locked out of my own funeral” by Polidisturbia.
    “Ventilator Triage” by C.M.O., from the album “Who’s Special Now?”

  45. Muddy says:
    July 16, 2021 at 1:17 pm

    “This is what we Died for?” by The War Generations, from the vinyl LP “Ashamed of You.”

  46. Muddy says:
    July 16, 2021 at 1:20 pm

    This is what we died for,
    a hollow hysteria?
    Cowering masses hyped
    on delirium?

  47. Muddy says:
    July 16, 2021 at 1:34 pm

    “Drowned by Apathy” by the Post Mortem Cleanup.
    “Breathing is Baaaad, mmmkay” by Apologies to Garrison.
    “Fear Gets me Hard” by The Flaccid Nails.

  48. Kneel says:
    July 16, 2021 at 1:39 pm

    Well, it doesn’t require COVID, as it relates purely to Gov/politics:

    The Blue Veined Custard Gun and the Corned Beef Curtains.

    Sorry ladies, it’s a male thing – genitals are comedic! This one has the benefit of referencing both male and female organs, so it’s twice as funny. Also accurate, alas…

  49. Rex Anger says:
    July 16, 2021 at 1:40 pm

    I Like It by The Full m0nty

  50. Muddy says:
    July 16, 2021 at 1:42 pm

    Ain’t wearing no mask to my own funeral, bitch.
    You gonna kick me from my coffin cuz some scum snitched?
    Only infected my kids during life with courage
    Now you filth wanna kick me and increase their worries?

    From “Locked out of my own funeral” by Polidisturbia, from the album “Muddy Rants.” Silent Rage Records, 2021.

  51. mh says:
    July 16, 2021 at 1:47 pm

    Killing Yourself To Live – Black Sabbath

  52. Motelier says:
    July 16, 2021 at 1:58 pm

    I am suprised that no-one thought of this.

    Who made flu.

  54. Spurgeon Monkfish III says:
    July 16, 2021 at 2:28 pm

    Vaxxman by the Pangolins.

  55. Natural Instinct says:
    July 16, 2021 at 2:30 pm

    Killing me softly with his prong protein – Roberta Knackered

  56. Cyclist of Doom says:
    July 16, 2021 at 2:38 pm

    Health Hazzard, Pinko Plague, Chicom Coughers, Mao’s Malaise … I could go on.

  57. Natural Instinct says:
    July 16, 2021 at 2:55 pm

    Vaccination is Painless, it brings on many changes – written for Mobile Arm Surge Hospital.

  58. Natural Instinct says:
    July 16, 2021 at 3:03 pm

    Vaccine Jabs – Mike Curb-it Congregation

    Friends all tried to warn me
    But I held my head up high
    All the time they warned me
    But I only passed them by
    They all tried to tell me
    But I guess I didn’t care
    I turned my back and
    Left them standing there
    .
    All the vaccine jabs that have fallen after me
    All the lonely nurses and the blurring memories
    Everyone I left behind each time I closed the door
    Vaccine jabs will last forevermore

