Vaccine (You’re Not The Only One)

Inspired by neo-punk outfit The Infectious Removalists, Tim Blair has asked his readers to submit pandemic-themed band names and album titles. Not sure if there’s a prize on offer.
Nothing but shattered dreams, shattered dreams
Drat…Bat Out of Hell is already taken.
Hunters and Gabblers
Scaredy Cats?
Exile On Sane Street.
Straight Outta Wuhan
Are You Vaccinated? by The Tony Fauci Experiment
Apologies to JJ Cale and Eric Clapton.
Shot In The Dark – Ozzy
“We’re Packing”
Not Leaving On A Jet Plane
The Shredding jabbed.
Megadose – Vacinating is my business and business has been good
Apologies to Megadeath.
There’s Something in the Air by The Social Distancers
Don’t Come Fly With Me
Green Zone- Debut Album: Don’t Wanna be a Scaredy Covidiot.
The Readymen- I Would Buy 500 Bogrolls (And I would be 500 more. Just to be the man who would buy 1000 bogrolls just to stay indoors…)
Travel Bans- Locked Down Man (in California, Locked Down Man in Ohio, Locked Down Man in Kansas City, Locked Down Man in Buffalo)
Johnny Cash(less) and the Non-essential Workers- Stay-At-Home Prison Blues
Viral Load
The Vaccinator’s
Mum and dad and Denny saw me passing out in puckapunyal…
I had COVID-19
WuFlu over the Cuckoo Nest.
Massive Immune Attack- C00f
Livin’ the High Life by The Public Servants
The Red Side of the Ledger Sheet by The Desperate Accountants
We killed this city – Glad Dan and the Palacechooks
I want that old drug – Ivor Mectin
She’s Not Leaving Home
The Who Flung Dung:
Track 1 – Eradication is for fuckwits, morons & wankers
Track 2 – There is no fucking plan “B”
Track 3 – Ivermectin beats Isolation, 2 Panadol & pissing into the wind
Chicken Little and The Bed Wetters
Then of course there’s the incomparable Mary MacGregor with
Torn between two vaccines,
Feeling like a fool,
Loving you both
Breaks all the lockdown rules
Bruce of Newcastle says:
July 16, 2021 at 11:01 am
Interesting you mentioned Eric Clapton – he’s a great anti-vax man now.
“If I can’t have you,
I don’t want no Pfizer baby..”
Welcome to the Hotel Victoria
Am I every going to see your face again
Stuck inside of Manly with the Melbourne blues again
Idiot Wind
The Nasal Swabs
Debut album – Karentine
Déjà Vu by Chant, Sutton & Young.
The follow up to their eponymous debut album which featured the smash hit “Lockdown Express”.
The New Normals
Debut album – Reset
Winner so far.
Honorable mention.
Hey Joe, where you going without that mask on your head…
Ol’ Man Killer (I’m on the jab)
The Needle and the Damage Done
1. The Gain of Functions.
2. Dr Fauci and the ChiComs.
3. The Cotton Swab Nosebleeds
4. PCR and the 38 Cycles
5. Horse Face and the Ministry of Truth
Fuck, this is too easy.
“Flatten the Curve” by The Experts.
“It’s my State” by the Premiers:
“It’s my State and you’ll die if I want you to…” (Too harsh?).
Danny and the Dictators.
Also, Bruce of Newcastle, July 16, 2021 at 11:01 am with “Vaccine”. Brilliant.
“Casing the Joint” by The Mind Control Experiment.
“We’re Still Important” by the Mesozoic Media.
“Concentrate and Disperse” by the Megatomic Flu.
“Thupa Thience” by The Pwetenders.
My island State by Sneakers and Robertson
Better Be Home Soon
Better Be Home Soon – Crowded House
The WHO – You will get fooled again
“Locked out of my own funeral” by Polidisturbia.
“Ventilator Triage” by C.M.O., from the album “Who’s Special Now?”
“This is what we Died for?” by The War Generations, from the vinyl LP “Ashamed of You.”
This is what we died for,
a hollow hysteria?
Cowering masses hyped
on delirium?
“Drowned by Apathy” by the Post Mortem Cleanup.
“Breathing is Baaaad, mmmkay” by Apologies to Garrison.
“Fear Gets me Hard” by The Flaccid Nails.
Well, it doesn’t require COVID, as it relates purely to Gov/politics:
The Blue Veined Custard Gun and the Corned Beef Curtains.
Sorry ladies, it’s a male thing – genitals are comedic! This one has the benefit of referencing both male and female organs, so it’s twice as funny. Also accurate, alas…
I Like It by The Full m0nty
Ain’t wearing no mask to my own funeral, bitch.
You gonna kick me from my coffin cuz some scum snitched?
Only infected my kids during life with courage
Now you filth wanna kick me and increase their worries?
From “Locked out of my own funeral” by Polidisturbia, from the album “Muddy Rants.” Silent Rage Records, 2021.
Killing Yourself To Live – Black Sabbath
I am suprised that no-one thought of this.
Who made flu.
From previous:
The Drugs Don’t Work – The Verve
Vaxxman by the Pangolins.
Killing me softly with his prong protein – Roberta Knackered
Health Hazzard, Pinko Plague, Chicom Coughers, Mao’s Malaise … I could go on.
Vaccination is Painless, it brings on many changes – written for Mobile Arm Surge Hospital.
Vaccine Jabs – Mike Curb-it Congregation