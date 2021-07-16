#ARRESTED| We were alerted to a series of racist messages sent to a footballer today and after looking into them and conducting checks, we have arrested a boy.
The 12-year-old from #Solihull has been taken to custody.
Good. This racist harassment of Adam Goodes has gone on for too long.
They’re the real heroes.
Read the thread.
So many idiots are cheering this on.
Arresting a child for writing something racist on the internet.
Nail ’em up I say. Nail some sense into them!
Good grief, I was only being a little bit sarcastic, but then I went and read the thread as recommended by Dot. Unbelievable some of the piss weak arguments being used to shut down anyone who raises real crime topics. You know, like grooming, sexual assault, acts of violence. Even justifying a PoC comedian who suggested people should murder their white parents for voting Brexit. Only comedy, no-one should get offended.
Unreal.
Saying mean things on the internet, the police are all over it. Groom and mass assault tweens on the streets on an industrial scale and social services and the police will turn a blind eye for 2 decades or so. They didn’t want to be thought to be racist or so the reports in to the grooming gangs said.
Just one arrest? Surely there must be Enabling or Tolerance (failure to report) charges applicable against his male schoolmates (plus those one level below and one above, just to cover that safety margin)?
I wonder what those blokes who flew those Hurricanes in the summer of 1940 would think of this lot.
West Midlands Police under fire for failing to take action against 18 men named by alleged grooming gang victim since 2013
‘Nail ’em up I say. Nail some sense into them!’
Nudge, nudge, wink, wink, need I say more?
Mh, I wonder how many of the officers were in on it? In return for looking the other way did they get a turn? Crime on this scale is unbelievable unless something darker was going on.
I learnt something dealing with my not super mentally healthy ex-wife. I learnt what an imbalanced mind is. It means that the trivial is exagerated to no end while actually significant things are invisible. Like the world is for the modern politicised police.
“Mass rape you say? Nah, it’s fine.”
“There’s a scbool-boy saying mean things on the internet about a professional national footballer?? WHAT?!?!? Activate PC Team Alpha – GO GO GO GO GO GO!”
Does anyone imagine _this_ is sustainable? The imbalanced do. To them this is the birth of a new age. And why it may take a strong man to drag them kicking and screaming out of the way and into the fields where they can do something useful like pull cabbages or something.