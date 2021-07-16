We Have Arrested A Boy

12 Responses to We Have Arrested A Boy

  1. Baba says:
    July 16, 2021 at 10:22 pm

    Good. This racist harassment of Adam Goodes has gone on for too long.

  2. Dot says:
    July 16, 2021 at 10:25 pm

    They’re the real heroes.

  3. Dot says:
    July 16, 2021 at 10:30 pm

    Read the thread.

    So many idiots are cheering this on.

    Arresting a child for writing something racist on the internet.

  5. Nighthawk the Elder says:
    July 16, 2021 at 10:44 pm

    Good grief, I was only being a little bit sarcastic, but then I went and read the thread as recommended by Dot. Unbelievable some of the piss weak arguments being used to shut down anyone who raises real crime topics. You know, like grooming, sexual assault, acts of violence. Even justifying a PoC comedian who suggested people should murder their white parents for voting Brexit. Only comedy, no-one should get offended.

    Unreal.

  6. Scott Osmond says:
    July 16, 2021 at 11:11 pm

    Saying mean things on the internet, the police are all over it. Groom and mass assault tweens on the streets on an industrial scale and social services and the police will turn a blind eye for 2 decades or so. They didn’t want to be thought to be racist or so the reports in to the grooming gangs said.

  7. Muddy says:
    July 16, 2021 at 11:12 pm

    Just one arrest? Surely there must be Enabling or Tolerance (failure to report) charges applicable against his male schoolmates (plus those one level below and one above, just to cover that safety margin)?

  8. Makka says:
    July 16, 2021 at 11:22 pm

    I wonder what those blokes who flew those Hurricanes in the summer of 1940 would think of this lot.

  9. mh says:
    July 16, 2021 at 11:25 pm

    West Midlands Police under fire for failing to take action against 18 men named by alleged grooming gang victim since 2013

    Police have been accused of failing a grooming gang victim after bringing no charges in seven years – and losing 30 hours of her interview tapes.

    Hannah, whose name we have changed to protect her identity, reported to West Midlands Police that she was repeatedly raped by 18 men while growing up in Walsall.

    The attacks allegedly began when she was just 10-years-old and continued until she was 17.

    Some of her alleged attackers were in a local street gang at the time and are said to have later progressed to serious organised crime, including Class A drug dealing…

    Speaking about the original 2013 investigation, she said: “I was just sitting there in 2018 thinking of every other investigation that had gone on and all the **** coming out about all the disgusting Asian men that were doing everything to these girls.

    “I thought to myself, ‘I know my investigation wasn’t investigated properly.'”

    https://www.birminghammail.co.uk/black-country/police-failed-walsall-grooming-gang-19777364

  10. nb says:
    July 16, 2021 at 11:26 pm

    ‘Nail ’em up I say. Nail some sense into them!’
    Nudge, nudge, wink, wink, need I say more?

  11. Scott Osmond says:
    July 17, 2021 at 12:21 am

    Mh, I wonder how many of the officers were in on it? In return for looking the other way did they get a turn? Crime on this scale is unbelievable unless something darker was going on.

  12. roman says:
    July 17, 2021 at 12:35 am

    I learnt something dealing with my not super mentally healthy ex-wife. I learnt what an imbalanced mind is. It means that the trivial is exagerated to no end while actually significant things are invisible. Like the world is for the modern politicised police.
    “Mass rape you say? Nah, it’s fine.”
    “There’s a scbool-boy saying mean things on the internet about a professional national footballer?? WHAT?!?!? Activate PC Team Alpha – GO GO GO GO GO GO!”

    Does anyone imagine _this_ is sustainable? The imbalanced do. To them this is the birth of a new age. And why it may take a strong man to drag them kicking and screaming out of the way and into the fields where they can do something useful like pull cabbages or something.

