#ARRESTED| We were alerted to a series of racist messages sent to a footballer today and after looking into them and conducting checks, we have arrested a boy.

The 12-year-old from #Solihull has been taken to custody.

Thanks to everyone who raised it. Racism won't be tolerated. pic.twitter.com/oFxBUvdtV1

— West Midlands Police (@WMPolice) July 12, 2020